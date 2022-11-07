Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince has offered condolences and addressed the fatal shooting of Takeoff in Houston. In an extensive statement shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the late Migos rapper, J. Prince set the record straight after rumors spread when Quavo and Takeoff were spotted hanging with his son Jas Prince before the shooting. “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul,” he wrote. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and God loving human being.”

