Roddy Ricch Says Border Patrol Wouldn’t Let Him Into Vancouver: ‘I’m Tired of the Harassment’
Roddy Ricch likely won’t be visiting Canada again “anytime soon” after he says he was “harassed” at the border while on tour. In an Instagram Stories update shared Sunday, Roddy apologized to fans and revealed border officials had blocked him for entering Vancouver. He also pointed to having experienced this type of treatment in the past, saying he’s been “harassed” every time he hits the border.
Megan Thee Stallion Slams ‘Y’all Hoe Ass Favorite Rappers’ After Drake Appears to Question Shooting Incident
Megan Thee Stallion appears to have addressed Drake over lyrics on the Daft Punk-sampling Her Loss track “Circo Loco.”. In case you missed it, here’s the main Drake moment in question, which occurs in the song’s first verse:. “This bitch lie ’bout getting shots but she still...
J. Prince Offers Condolences and Addresses Takeoff’s Death: ‘This Shouldn’t Have Ever Happened in Our City’
Rap-A-Lot founder J. Prince has offered condolences and addressed the fatal shooting of Takeoff in Houston. In an extensive statement shared on Instagram alongside a photo of the late Migos rapper, J. Prince set the record straight after rumors spread when Quavo and Takeoff were spotted hanging with his son Jas Prince before the shooting. “The Prince family would like to send our condolences to the family and friends of a beautiful soul,” he wrote. “To Houstonians and families around the world, this one breaks my heart because Takeoff was a brother, a son, a role model, and God loving human being.”
Young Thug Reacts To Takeoff’s Death From Jail
Young Thug pays his respect to Takeoff. It’s been over a week since the untimely death of Takeoff. The Migos rapper was only 28 when he was shot and killed at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. As the hip-hop community mourns his loss, one of Atlanta’s most prominent...
Takeoff Dead: Some Spine-Chilling Coincidences Amid Rapper's Death Revealed
Takeoff's unexpected death has shocked hip-hop fans, with many fans developing intriguing theories regarding his unfortunate fate. On November 1, the Migos rapper was shot and died at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. This happened only hours after he and his bandmate Quavo debuted their music video for "Messy."
Rolling Ray Apologizes To Yung Miami Over Rude Comments
Rolling Ray took shots at Miami’s deceased baby father. Years ago, internet personality Rolling Ray got into a verbal dispute with rapper Saucy Santana. The two feuded on social media for quite a while and even brought other people into the mix. One-half of the City Girls, Yung Miami...
Lil Yachty Insists Drake’s “Circo Loco” Lyric Is Not About Megan Thee Stallion
The internet is in an uproar over one particular lyric on Drake’s new album with 21 Savage–but Lil Yachty, who has a writing credit on the song in question, claims it’s all a misunderstanding. Every time Drake drops an album, fans rush to social media to quote...
21 Savage Doubles Down On Kodak Black ‘Verzuz’ Comments
21 Savage is certainly on a high these days following the release of his joint album with Drake entitled Her Loss. Earlier this week, the Atlanta rapper made headlines after claiming that no from his 2016 XXL Freshmen List could beat him in a Verzuz matchup. “Nobody from that Freshman cover [could] beat me in no Verzuz,” he declared. “Nobody.”
Migos' TakeOff killed in Houston shooting; last show was Lil Weezyana Fest in New Orleans
Migos member TakeOff, who was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday, performed as part of the rap duo Unc & Phew at Lil Wayne's Lil WeezyAna Fest in New Orleans barely 48 hours earlier. That was his final show. According to TMZ, the 28-year-old rapper died after gunfire erupted...
21 Savage Reflects On Takeoff’s Death
21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, during an appearance on “Off The Record.”. 21 Savage spoke about the late Migos rapper, Takeoff, while appearing on DJ Akademiks’ Off The Record podcast. In a preview clip from the upcoming episode, 21 explains that he never saw Takeoff upset.
Bad Bunny Named First Latin Apple Music Artist of the Year
Apple Music has selected Bad Bunny as its 2022 artist of the year, marking the first time since the Apple Music Awards launched in 2019 that a Latin artist has been given the honor. The award acknowledges the musician’s “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022,” according to...
Kodak Black Rejects 21 Savage's Verzuz Claims, 'You All Cap'
Kodak Black took great joy in responding to 21 Savage's claim he is the top dog from their 2016 XXL Freshman class ... applauding 21's confidence, but calling him a liar. 21 was on Clubhouse promoting his recently released "Her Loss" album with Drake when he made the bold proclamation he'd be unbeatable in a Verzuz against anyone in the bunch of rappers who debuted 6 years ago.
California swimmer describes seeing shark attack her
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Lyn Jutronich was resting in the water during her morning ocean swim when something rammed her hard out of the water. Jutronich, 50, said she immediately knew it was a shark. She gave her first interviews over the weekend from her hospital bed where she is recovering after the shark bit her leg Friday off the Pacific coast of Del Mar, north of San Diego.
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer says her trial will shut Drake and doubters up
Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer is not worried about Drake and the people who doubt her claims of being shot – the truth will come out soon. Megan Thee Stallion’s lawyer, Alex Spiro, is not worried about Drake or the people who are raising questions about Stallion’s claims of being shot by Tory Lanez. According to him, they only need to wait till the trial to find out the truth.
Artist publicly dunks on Elon Musk at Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters
This tactic of "projection bombing" has been used in movements like Occupy Wall Street.
Diva’s Daily Dirt” Funeral For Takeoff Details + Sentencing Postponed For Accused Nipsey Hussle Killer
Fans are still waiting for justice for Nipsey Hussle and unfortunately, they will have to wait just a little bit longer, plus Takeoff's funeral will be held at State Farm Arena.
21 Savage Says He Would Smoke Kodak Black in Verzuz, Yak Responds
21 Savage is doubling down on his assertion that he could beat every member of the 2016 XXL Freshman class in a Verzuz. In particular, the Atlanta rapper says he would smoke Kodak Black, causing Yak to respond. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), 21 Savage sat down with Kai Cenat for...
Drake Remembers The ‘Best Memories’ Touring With Takeoff After Migos Rapper’s Death
Drake took to Instagram on Nov. 1 to remember the late rapper Takeoff, who died hours earlier. Drizzy had previously toured with Takeoff’s group, Migos, in 2018, and had fond memories of living it up with the late star. “I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,” he wrote, alongside a phot of himself and Takeoff onstage. “That’s what I’ll focus on for now. Rest easy space man Take.”
Elon Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns staff of 'difficult times ahead,' reports say
The remote work ban comes days after mass layoffs at Twitter impacted roughly half the company's workforce.
