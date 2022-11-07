Read full article on original website
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Tyson Chicken CFO Falls Asleep In Wrong House, Arrested For Public IntoxicationTaxBuzzSpringdale, AR
Opinion: The Ghost of Christmas Past continues to haunt Coach Bryan HarsinEdy ZooAuburn, AL
World's first bikeable building set to open in Bentonville, ArkansasEvan CrosbyBentonville, AR
What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?
In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Gymbacks Add Four on Signing Day
The Razorback gymnastics family and head coach Jordyn Wieber have announced four new additions for the 2024 slate on National Signing Day in Hailey Klein, Priscilla Park, Dakota Essenpries and Chandler Buntin. “We are so thrilled about this recruiting class and for their future with Arkansas Gymnastics. I could not...
nwahomepage.com
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & more
Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & more

Ask Mike: Post Liberty Meltdown, Bud Walton Arena Rumors & Did Muss Blow it With Ron Holland?. Deakins wins tight race for Washington County...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Taylor Signs José Marin on National Signing Day
FAYETTEVILLE – Maria José Marin has signed her National Letter of Intent with the Arkansas women’s golf team on the 2022 National Signing Day, as announced by head coach Shauna Taylor. José Marin, who hails from Cali, Colombia, is ranked No. 64 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, as well as No. 22 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
#10 Arkansas Opens Year 100 With a Win
FAYETTEVILLE – Sophomore Trevon Brazile recorded his first career double-double – with a career-high 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds – to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-58, season-opening win over North Dakota State Monday night at Bud Walton Arena. The win to open the Razorbacks’...
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Earn Seventh Straight NCAA Tournament Bid
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. The Hogs will host their fourth NCAA Tournament match at Razorback Stadium in five years as the program was awarded a three seed, announced during the selection show on Monday.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Razorbacks Begin Season with 20-Point Win Over UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
KHBS
40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive
On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
theadvocate.com
Two Arkansas defensive players will not play against LSU this weekend
Arkansas defensive backs junior Myles Slusher and freshman Anthony Brown have been suspended for Saturday’s game against LSU, according to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. “We’ve suspended them for at least one week and they’ve got a.m. runs, they’ve done one this morning,” Pittman said. “They’ll both participate in practice on scout team and it’s unfortunate – it’s not acceptable and part of our job is to teach these kids and hopefully, we’ll get that done.”
familytravelgo.com
2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions
Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
Deer crashes through glass door during a church service in Fort Smith
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A Fort Smith church had an unexpected guest during Sunday morning's service. At East Side Baptist, a deer crashed through one of the glass doors and ran through the children's area of the church which consisted of slides and obstacle courses. Thankfully the kids had...
NWA and River Valley residents suffered damages from storm
Residents woke up this morning grateful to see another day but terrified to see the damage the storm has done.
Man convicted for pushing more than 2,000 lbs of meth through Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. — A federal jury convicted a California man of organizing and directing at least three meth rings in Oklahoma and Missouri. Luis Alfredo Jacobo, 31, was found guilty of continuing criminal enterprise, three counts of drug conspiracy and 21 counts of unlawful use of a communication facility.
Training Site for Nuclear Transportation Happens in Arkansas
There's been a lot of talk in the news lately about nuclear bombs, testing on nuclear warheads, and a possible nuclear war. But did you know that the Department of Energy has a training location for nuclear transportation in Arkansas?. Yeah, that's right it kinda blew my mind too! No...
U.S. attorney explains complexity of charges, jurisdictions in deadly Arkansas-Missouri kidnapping case
Clay Fowlkes, the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Arkansas federal court, explained some of the complexities involved in the case of a Missouri couple being charged after a pregnant Benton County woman was kidnapped and killed.
New surveillance video shows what led up to Crawford County inmate’s death
New surveillance video reveals the events that led up to the death of 26-year-old Jacob Jones, an inmate who died at the Crawford County Jail on Oct. 15.
