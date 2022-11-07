ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Eagle 106.3

What Charming Town In Arkansas Is The Most Friendly?

In the South and we take for granted how friendly the people are in this part of the country. But what town in Arkansas is the most family-friendly?. Arkansas is known as a friendly state, except when football season is here and anyone that is playing the Razorbacks might see the bad side of Arkansans, especially those folks from LSU and Alabama.
ARKANSAS STATE
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gymbacks Add Four on Signing Day

The Razorback gymnastics family and head coach Jordyn Wieber have announced four new additions for the 2024 slate on National Signing Day in Hailey Klein, Priscilla Park, Dakota Essenpries and Chandler Buntin. “We are so thrilled about this recruiting class and for their future with Arkansas Gymnastics. I could not...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Taylor Signs José Marin on National Signing Day

FAYETTEVILLE – Maria José Marin has signed her National Letter of Intent with the Arkansas women’s golf team on the 2022 National Signing Day, as announced by head coach Shauna Taylor. José Marin, who hails from Cali, Colombia, is ranked No. 64 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, as well as No. 22 in the Rolex AJGA Rankings.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

#10 Arkansas Opens Year 100 With a Win

FAYETTEVILLE – Sophomore Trevon Brazile recorded his first career double-double – with a career-high 21 points and a career-high 12 rebounds – to lead #10 Arkansas to a 76-58, season-opening win over North Dakota State Monday night at Bud Walton Arena. The win to open the Razorbacks’...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Earn Seventh Straight NCAA Tournament Bid

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the ninth time in the last 10 seasons. The Hogs will host their fourth NCAA Tournament match at Razorback Stadium in five years as the program was awarded a three seed, announced during the selection show on Monday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Razorbacks Begin Season with 20-Point Win Over UAPB

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Arkansas women’s basketball (1-0) took down sister school Arkansas – Pine Bluff (0-1) on Monday night, 70-50 to kick off the 47th season of the program. The Razorbacks took a 42-17 edge going into the locker room behind 52.6% shooting, and despite being outscored 33-28 in the second half, the team kicked off the season with a big 20-point win in an electric environment. Four players reached double digits, led by Erynn Barnum’s 17 points.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

40/29 and The Arkansas CW's 10th Annual Turkey Drive

On Friday, November 18, 40/29 and The Arkansas CW encourage Northwest Arkansas and River Valley residents to help feed our neighbors in need by donating to our 10th annual Turkey Drive. 40/29, The Arkansas CW and our turkey drive partners will be collecting turkeys from at area Walmart Super Centers...
FORT SMITH, AR
theadvocate.com

Two Arkansas defensive players will not play against LSU this weekend

Arkansas defensive backs junior Myles Slusher and freshman Anthony Brown have been suspended for Saturday’s game against LSU, according to Arkansas coach Sam Pittman. “We’ve suspended them for at least one week and they’ve got a.m. runs, they’ve done one this morning,” Pittman said. “They’ll both participate in practice on scout team and it’s unfortunate – it’s not acceptable and part of our job is to teach these kids and hopefully, we’ll get that done.”
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
familytravelgo.com

2022 Eureka Springs Arkansas Holiday Events and Attractions

Eureka Springs is one of our families favorite weekend getaway locations. They have such a unique variety of things to experience. The holiday season is a great time to visit. It’s a just a short drive from Tulsa and has so many fun things to offer for a winter vacation.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

