AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's partnership took a major step forward this year with the first official crossover event between the two, AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. The crossovers between the two have steadily continued ever since, with the latest being an AEW All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata on this past week's AEW Rampage. It was reported back in August that AEW would have a notable presence at Wrestle Kingdom 17, New Japan's big annual January 4 event, early next year. Dave Meltzer is now reporting that AEW's FTR, the current IWGP Tag Team Champions, will be booked for that show.

1 DAY AGO