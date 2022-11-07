Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Another Former WWE Superstar Set For AEW Debut
This year saw many WWE favorites like Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and Keith Lee join All Elite Wrestling. WWE stars making their way to the rival promotion is not uncommon. It seems we will see another former WWE Superstar appear on AEW television tonight. On the November 8th episode of...
PWMania
Updated Line-Up For Ricky Steamboat’s Return To the Ring At Big Time Wrestling Show
Big Time Wrestling presents Ricky Steamboat’s first return to the ring since 2010. The following is the lineup for the event, which will take place on November 27 in Raleigh, North Carolina:. * Ricky Steamboat & FTR vs. “Black Machismo” Jay Lethal, Brock Anderson & a Partner TBA...
ComicBook
Report: First AEW Stars Booked for Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's partnership took a major step forward this year with the first official crossover event between the two, AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door. The crossovers between the two have steadily continued ever since, with the latest being an AEW All-Atlantic Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Katsuyori Shibata on this past week's AEW Rampage. It was reported back in August that AEW would have a notable presence at Wrestle Kingdom 17, New Japan's big annual January 4 event, early next year. Dave Meltzer is now reporting that AEW's FTR, the current IWGP Tag Team Champions, will be booked for that show.
lastwordonsports.com
November 11 Rampage Card Update: Title Match Added
Several new matches and segments have been added to the November 11 Rampage. The last three first-round matchups in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament are set for Friday’s Rampage. As previously announced, Bandido will take on RUSH, Ricky Starks will face Lance Archer, and Dante Martin will square off against Brian Cage.
wrestletalk.com
WWE To Work With NJPW For ‘Forbidden Door’ Dream Match?
With WWE seemingly slowly opening its ‘Forbidden Door’ lately, could the company work with NJPW at some point soon?. Will Ospreay seems to think it may be possible. Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Ospreay named WWE’s Ricochet and Seth Rollins as dream opponents. Interestingly, he also said:. “I...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ethan Page Defeats Eddie Kingston On AEW Dynamite, Advances To The Semifinals Of The World Title Eliminator Tournament
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Boston featured top superstar Eddie Kingston taking on All Ego Ethan Page in the first round of the world title eliminator tournament, with the winner going on to face either RUSH or Bandido in the semifinal round. The crowd erupted when Kingston came out, but...
itrwrestling.com
Saraya Announces She Is ‘100% Cleared’, Challenges Britt Baker At AEW Full Gear
Another set of major news that happened on a big edition of AEW Dynamite featured Saraya revealing that she is now “100% cleared” to wrestle again, and after a fiery promo, the former Paige would challenge Britt Baker to a match at AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view. For...
Yardbarker
Minoru Suzuki And More Announced For 11/12 NJPW STRONG
Minoru Suzuki will compete on the November 12 episode of NJPW STRONG. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the card, which will continue the presentation of the New Japan Showdown taping. Elsewhere on the show, Kenny King will make his STRONG debut against Che Cabrera, and Danny Limelight and JR Kratos will compete in tag team action.
stillrealtous.com
Major Heel Turn Takes Place On AEW Dynamite
It’s certainly not unusual for AEW Dynamite to feature a title match, and on this week’s episode Ari Daivari challenged Wardlow for the TNT Championship. Samoa Joe accompanied Wardlow to the ring, but things didn’t go well for Ari Daivari as Wardlow made short work of him when he pinned Daivari after four powerbombs.
411mania.com
Jeff Cobb Set To Miss NJPW TAMASHII Events For Personal Reasons
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Jeff Cobb will miss the NJPW TAMASHII events this month due to personal reasons. Cobb was set to face Michael Richards on November 11 in Christchurch, New Zealand and Carter Deams on November 13 in Sydney, Australia. Both cards have been changed significantly to accommodate his absence.
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Preview for Tonight (11/9/22)
Tonight, AEW Dynamite will air live on TBS from the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts, continuing the Road to Full Gear. Tonight’s Dynamite will feature Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a 2 of 3 Falls match, as well as Eddie Kingston vs. Ethan Page in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament for Full Gear.
PWMania
AEW Dark Elevation Results – November 7, 2022
Abadon delivers a lariat. They deliver another one to Amy Rose’s back, then knock her to the mat. Rose manages to take them down, but Abadon sits up and delivers a kick to her head. They deliver a kick to Rose’s chest, then deliver the Black Dahlia for the win.
wrestletalk.com
Stephanie McMahon On WWE Women’s History Made At Crown Jewel
WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon has touted WWE Crown Jewel as another page in the history books. McMahon took to Twitter to point out that Heather McLaughlin was WWE’s first female photographer to be ringside for a show in Saudi Arabia. Praising the other women who were part...
Yardbarker
AEW Dynamite live results: Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara two-out-of-three falls
Bryan Danielson vs. Sammy Guevara in a two-out-of-three falls match headlines this week's AEW Dynamite in Boston. Danielson and Guevara will go one-on-one this week, but both will take part in the four-way for the ROH World title at Full Gear next Saturday. Also set for Dynamite, the AEW World...
wrestletalk.com
Tony Khan Drops Big Tease Ahead Of AEW Dynamite November 9
AEW President Tony Khan has teased that Wednesday’s (November 9) edition of Dynamite will be ‘newsworthy’. “I promise an exciting newsworthy show on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT”. Tony Khan also revealed that the October 28 showing of Dynamite (originally airing on October 26 in the...
Yardbarker
AEW announces 13-match Dark lineup
Ahead of his Wednesday match with Ethan Page in the AEW World title eliminator tournament, Eddie Kingston will be in action on Tuesday's AEW Dark. Kingston will once again team with Ortiz and will face AR Fox and Caleb Konley. Kingston & Ortiz have been unbeaten since they began teaming up as of late.
stillrealtous.com
Title Match Announced For WWE Raw
Tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw is set to take place from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA and it will focus on the fallout from the Crown Jewel premium live event. Seth Rollins didn’t defend the US Title at Crown Jewel, but it’s been announced that Rollins will be in action tonight when he defends the belt in an open challenge.
Samoa Joe Turns On Wardlow On 11/9 AEW Dynamite
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, Samoa Joe became fed up with Wardlow turned on him. The decision to end WarJoe came after Wardlow told Hobbs that he would always have the AEW TNT Championship and he would take every other title in the company as well. This didn't sit well with...
wrestlinginc.com
New Lio Rush Tag Team Set For NJPW Super Jr. Tag League
The last tournament season of 2022 for NJPW is fast approaching. New Japan Pro-Wrestling has announced the teams for this year's Super Jr. Tag League, which will run alongside World Tag League from November 21 through December 14. Like this year's World Tag League, Super Jr. Tag League will be a round robin format, with one block of ten teams. The winning team will face IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions TJP & Akira Francesco, unless they themselves win the tournament.
itrwrestling.com
Details On Scrapped WWE Plans For Bret Hart To Return At WrestleMania 22
To say that Bret Hart left WWE in acrimonious circumstances would be an understatement. While there was an element of tension around his departure for WCW in late 1997, the Montreal Screwjob ensured that The Hitman and Vince McMahon wouldn’t see eye-to-eye for a number of years, while the death of his brother Owen in a WWE ring, only served to damage the relationship further.
