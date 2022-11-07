ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game

Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball net top-ranked signing class

In year one on LSU's campus, Kim Mulkey turned around LSU's on the court results with a record-setting 26 wins. As an encore, Mulkey appears to be turning around the roster. Mulkey and her LSU coaching staff helped haul in the top-ranked recruiting class, according to ESPN.com. Their four player signing class inked up on Wednesday, the first day of signing day for winter sports.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Men's Hoops team starts the Matt McMahon era beating Kansas City 74-63

BATON ROUGE - It wasn't always pretty but Matt McMahon gets win number 1 as the head coach of LSU, as the Tigers beat Kansas City 74-63. LSU held the Kangaroos to only 33 percent shooting, and forced 18 turnovers. On the offensive end, the Tigers weren't very consistent. Adam Miller lead all Tiger scorers with 18 points on 6 for 14 shooting. Murray State transfer KJ Williams finished the night with a double-double with 13 points and 14 boards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU-Bama broadcast watched by more than 7 million viewers

BATON ROUGE - More than 7 million households tuned into LSU's thrilling overtime victory over Alabama on Saturday night. ESPN revealed the official viewership for the matchup, which brought in nearly 7.6 million watchers. ESPN said it was the network's most watched regular season college game since 2016 and the sixth-most watched regular season CFB game in the network's history.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral

LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Paced by Angel Reese's double double, #16 LSU women's hoops with record setting day in blowout opening win against Bellarmine

LSU Women’s Basketball could not have asked for a better start to the season as they defeated Bellarmine 125-50 Monday night. In the win, the Tigers set records for most points scored in a game with 125, previously at 118 in 1986, and shattered the record for most free throws in a game with 44 made free throws. The previous record was 34 back in 2012.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating

Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Plaquemine Mayor's grandson snags World Series ball

Jaxon Reeves, the 7-year-old son of Chris and Carrie Reeves, became the envy of thousands at Minute Maid Park on Saturday when he caught a foul ball in the Houston Astros Game 6 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jaxon grandson of Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and First Lady Anne Reeves. “Jaxon said it was the trip of his young life,” Mayor Reeves said.
PLAQUEMINE, LA
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
BATON ROUGE, LA
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE

