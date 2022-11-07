Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas shows off incredible helmets ahead of LSU game
Arkansas plans to honor the military on Saturday, one day after Veterans Day, against LSU when the Razorbacks wear special helmets with the Razorback decal having an American flag inside the outline. The Razorbacks did something similar last year against Mississippi State in honor of Military Appreciation Day. The Razorbacks...
wbrz.com
Kim Mulkey and LSU Women's Basketball net top-ranked signing class
In year one on LSU's campus, Kim Mulkey turned around LSU's on the court results with a record-setting 26 wins. As an encore, Mulkey appears to be turning around the roster. Mulkey and her LSU coaching staff helped haul in the top-ranked recruiting class, according to ESPN.com. Their four player signing class inked up on Wednesday, the first day of signing day for winter sports.
NOLA.com
See where LSU landed in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Alabama; see top 25
After beating Alabama in overtime, LSU rose to No. 7 in the second edition of the College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday night, firmly putting the Tigers in the postseason conversation with three weeks left in the regular season. Despite having two losses, LSU debuted in the rankings last week...
wbrz.com
LSU Men's Hoops team starts the Matt McMahon era beating Kansas City 74-63
BATON ROUGE - It wasn't always pretty but Matt McMahon gets win number 1 as the head coach of LSU, as the Tigers beat Kansas City 74-63. LSU held the Kangaroos to only 33 percent shooting, and forced 18 turnovers. On the offensive end, the Tigers weren't very consistent. Adam Miller lead all Tiger scorers with 18 points on 6 for 14 shooting. Murray State transfer KJ Williams finished the night with a double-double with 13 points and 14 boards.
wbrz.com
Cheering fans caused tremors at Tiger Stadium during LSU's overtime win against Bama
BATON ROUGE - Tiger Stadium was shaking, quite literally, during LSU's thrilling win over the Crimson Tide on Saturday. LSU's College of Science reported Monday that an on-campus seismograph registered seismic activity not once but twice during the Tigers' 32-31 win over Alabama. Both came just minutes apart during overtime.
Fans Recognize Symbolism as To Where LSU Players Took a Knee on Field
Just as LSU players were about to take the field Saturday night in "Tiger Stadium," a number of players rushed to the front corner of the south endzone for a very special moment.
wbrz.com
LSU-Bama broadcast watched by more than 7 million viewers
BATON ROUGE - More than 7 million households tuned into LSU's thrilling overtime victory over Alabama on Saturday night. ESPN revealed the official viewership for the matchup, which brought in nearly 7.6 million watchers. ESPN said it was the network's most watched regular season college game since 2016 and the sixth-most watched regular season CFB game in the network's history.
NOLA.com
One of the newest LSU football commitments is a John Ehret junior and ‘everything you want in an offensive lineman’
John Ehret offensive lineman Khayree Lee worried before the season that colleges would not see the vast improvement he made over the summer. Kirk Kelley, a former Ehret offensive lineman who played at Troy in college, preached patience. “I was like, ‘Dude, once they see that you actually dropped the...
Watch: LSU Fires Back At Stephen A. Smith Over Smith's Old Brian Kelly Comments
LSU delivered one of the biggest results of a wild weekend in college football when it upset Alabama 32-31 in overtime. The Tigers, which had been largely written off after a 24-23 loss to Florida State in the season-opener, are now well-positioned to win the SEC West in the first season under ...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Brian Kelly talks LSU's big win over Bama, looks ahead to Arkansas
BATON ROUGE - Coach Brian Kelly held a press conference Monday after a huge win against LSU rival Alabama. The Tigers' next game is away against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Watch the news conference here at noon.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Message For Alabama Goes Viral
LSU pulled off one of the biggest wins of the 2022 college football season on Saturday night. The Tigers took down Alabama at home in Baton Rouge on Saturday evening, knocking off the Crimson Tide in overtime. Following the game, LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media.
theadvocate.com
Female falls from dividing wall at Tiger Stadium ramp during the LSU-Alabama game
A female who fell from Tiger Stadium during LSU's game against Alabama on Saturday was reported to have been in stable condition following the incident, an LSU spokesperson said. The female fell over the dividing wall along one of the stadium's ramps, in section 100, said Abbi Rocha Laymoun, an...
Lil Wayne shares his support for LSU after OT win over Alabama
LSU Tiger fan and Louisiana native Lil Wayne took to social media on Saturday night following the team’s 32-31 overtime win over Alabama.
wbrz.com
Paced by Angel Reese's double double, #16 LSU women's hoops with record setting day in blowout opening win against Bellarmine
LSU Women’s Basketball could not have asked for a better start to the season as they defeated Bellarmine 125-50 Monday night. In the win, the Tigers set records for most points scored in a game with 125, previously at 118 in 1986, and shattered the record for most free throws in a game with 44 made free throws. The previous record was 34 back in 2012.
LSU Reveille
Letter to the Editor: Student section chant is 'vulgar,' humiliating
Like so many other LSU alumni and lifetime LSU fans, I celebrated an incredible victory in the stadium Saturday night. I was so proud of our guys and the courage they had in those last moments. I cheered, I sang, my adrenaline was working overtime. A hearty salute to our fearless, talented football players and the brilliant game plan laid out by their coaches!
wbrz.com
Woman reportedly hurt after falling over wall in Tiger Stadium during LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A woman was reportedly hurt when she fell out of the stands in Tiger Stadium during the LSU-Alabama game. LSU officials the woman fell over a dividing wall on a ramp of Section 100, on the west side of the stadium near the end zone, and to the ground during overtime Saturday night.
wbrz.com
Man arrested for fighting with deputy outside Tiger Stadium before LSU-Bama game
BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly injured a deputy who was trying to break up a fight outside Tiger Stadium before the big game against Alabama. Video posted to social media Saturday morning shows the unidentified man swinging at and fighting off a sheriff's deputy who was trying to stop a violent brawl going on just outside the stadium, near Mike the Tiger's habitat.
postsouth.com
Plaquemine Mayor's grandson snags World Series ball
Jaxon Reeves, the 7-year-old son of Chris and Carrie Reeves, became the envy of thousands at Minute Maid Park on Saturday when he caught a foul ball in the Houston Astros Game 6 World Series win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Jaxon grandson of Plaquemine Mayor Ed Reeves and First Lady Anne Reeves. “Jaxon said it was the trip of his young life,” Mayor Reeves said.
brproud.com
BRPD officer injured, Baker man charged with drag racing during LSU football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baker man allegedly “created a danger to public safety and human life” during the Alabama-LSU football game. Just before 10 p.m., on Saturday, November 5, an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department saw a vehicle performing a burnout at the same time multiple people were walking in the 4500 block of Alvin Dark Ave.
wbrz.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
