Steven Spielberg has criticized the way streaming services, including Warner Brothers' HBO Max, are treating filmmakers. The award-winning film director of The Fabelmans has blamed the services for taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic when theatrical releases were first cancelled. In an interview with The New York Times, Spielberg took aim at streaming services for refusing to give filmmakers theatrical releases after the height of the pandemic. “The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus as their movies were unceremoniously not given theatrical releases,” Spielberg said.

1 HOUR AGO