Bad Bunny Named First Latin Apple Music Artist of the Year
Apple Music has selected Bad Bunny as its 2022 artist of the year, marking the first time since the Apple Music Awards launched in 2019 that a Latin artist has been given the honor. The award acknowledges the musician’s “artistic excellence and influence on global culture in 2022,” according to...
‘Marcel the Shell With Shoes On’ Qualifies for Oscars’ Animated Feature Race (Exclusive)
The Motion Picture Academy’s short films and feature animation branch executive committee has confirmed that Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood, Marcel the Shell With Shoes On and Eternal Spring are eligible for consideration in the animated feature film category for the 95th Academy Awards. The decision was made after the committee reviewed background materials provided by the filmmakers.More from The Hollywood ReporterGina Prince-Bythewood, Audible Founder to Receive Gotham Awards Tributes'Banshees of Inisherin' Actress Kerry Condon to Be Honored at Oscar Wilde Awards (Exclusive)Versace Fashion Show Scheduled to Take Place in Hollywood Two Days Before Oscars A24’s touching Marcel the Shell...
ATX TV Festival Sets First Round of 2023 Programming: A ‘Cheers’ Celebration, James Burrows Tribute and More
It’s almost time for TV camp. ATX TV Festival, which will take place June 1-4 in Austin, Texas, announced its first batch of programming for Season 12 on Thursday. At the 2023 event, producer and creator James Burrows will be presented with the annual “Achievement in Television eXcellence” Award. The co-creator of “Cheers” will participate in a conversation about his career; Burrows has directed more than 1,000 episodes of hit TV, including credits on “Taxi,” “Friends” and “Will & Grace.”
Audio Up, WME Form Partnership to Develop Artists Featured on Audio Entertainment Company’s Podcast Slate
Audio Up Media and WME have formed a new strategic partnership to support the development of artists from Audio Up’s podcast slate. Under the partnership, WME will advise Audio Up on touring and content opportunities across film, TV and digital. In addition, WME will provide the company access to its network across music, entertainment and brands to support the growth of Audio Up’s artists and projects.
Snoop Dogg Biopic in The Works in Partnership with Universal Partners
Details around the much talked about Snoop Dogg biopic have been announced today. Universal Pictures will be developing the film based on the life of the iconic rap star. Snoop’s extensive music library will be featured in the project, which will also be the first from his content label, Death Row Pictures. The screenplay will be written by Joe Robert Cole, a co-author of both “Black Panther” editions. Allen Hughes, who made the classic “Menace II Society,” “The Defiant Ones” and “Dead Presidents” will be directing it, reports Deadline.
‘DAHMER’ has finally been dethroned on the Netflix charts by another true crime thriller
The onslaught of true crime shows no signs of slowing down, as Dahmer has finally been taken down a notch on streaming — by another true crime drama from Netflix. After nearly a month of dominating the service and causing a near endless amount of discussion and controversy, the Jeffrey Dahmer series has been upstaged by The Watcher. Based on a harrowing story of a family being harassed after moving into a new home, it’s struck a nerve on streaming and gone straight to the top.
Shelley Duvall returns to acting after 20 years with indie horror film The Forest Hills
Welcome back, Shelley Duvall. The award-winning actress known for her roles in The Shining, Annie Hall, Brewster McCloud, Popeye, and many more is returning to the big screen for the first time in 20 years with the horror-thriller The Forest Hills from writer-director Scott Goldberg. Deadline Hollywood was first to report Duvall's casting.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
The 10 best Stephen King movies of all time (and how to watch them)
The horror maestro's works have inspired countless big-screen classics. From the moment Stephen King’s debut novel hit bookshelves in 1974, Hollywood has been eager to adapt the horror maestro’s works into blockbuster movies and hit television shows. To date, the longtime Maine resident’s writing has served as the...
Netflix Just Dropped a Horror Anthology Series That Is to Die For
Guillermo del Toro effusively loves all things ghoulish, grotesque, and squishy—not to mention that he has a particular fondness for dank subterranean locales and slimy tentacled beasts. Thus, he proves the perfect MC for Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, an eight-part Netflix anthology (Oct. 25) that brings together some of horror’s finest artists for a series of superior macabre tales. Ideally fit for the Halloween season, this collection of original and adapted stories doesn’t feature a single dud, delivering frights, heartache and insanity in excitingly surprising fashion. So electric and inspired are these hour-long episodes that you’ll wish there...
HBO Max: The 21 Absolute Best Movies to Watch
If you're new to HBO Max or haven't explored the streaming service in a while, it's time to check it out. Starting at $10 a month, a subscription gives you access to everything HBO offers, including movies recently in theaters. And like all its streaming rivals, HBO Max's library of movies changes constantly.
The Whale - Official Trailer
Watch the trailer for upcoming movie, The Whale, starring Brendan Fraser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau. The Whale is a psychological drama film which follows the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter. Directed by Darren Aronofsky, The Whale debuts in theaters...
'Marcel the Shell With Shoes On' Is Eligible for Oscar Nominations
A24's adorable little mollusk Marcel the Shell With Shoes On is heading to the Academy Awards. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the animated film directed by Dean Fleischer-Camp has been approved for consideration in the animated feature category by the Motion Picture Academy’s short films and feature animation branch executive committee. Marcel the Shell will get to compete with other recently approved contenders including Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood and Eternal Spring.
Chris Evans Discovers Jeremy Strong Got Offered the Role of Steve Rogers’ Body in ‘Captain America’: ‘Oh No!’
Chris Evans joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers/Captain America in 2011’s “Captain America: The First Avenger,” but it was only the actor’s face that fans saw in the first act of the movie. To show a younger Steve Rogers before he is injected with a serum that turns him into a muscular superhero, the VFX team put Evans’ face on the body of a much scrawnier actor. It turns out that actor could’ve been none other than Jeremy Strong had he not turned down the “role.”
Shawn Levy reportedly in early talks to direct 'Star Wars' film
The Adam Project director is in early negotiations with Lucasfilm to direct a Star Wars movie, according to Deadline. The outlet has not reported its sources or released any details about the film or negotiations themselves. Shawn shared screenshots of the news to his Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday, seemingly confirming Deadline’s report. He captioned his post, “Childhood me is losing his s**t right now. Grown-up me is too." The prolific filmmaker is currently working alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Deadpool 3, set for release in November 2024.
Steven Spielberg Criticizes Streaming Services for Impacting Theatrical Releases
Steven Spielberg has criticized the way streaming services, including Warner Brothers' HBO Max, are treating filmmakers. The award-winning film director of The Fabelmans has blamed the services for taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic when theatrical releases were first cancelled. In an interview with The New York Times, Spielberg took aim at streaming services for refusing to give filmmakers theatrical releases after the height of the pandemic. “The pandemic created an opportunity for streaming platforms to raise their subscriptions to record-breaking levels and also throw some of my best filmmaker friends under the bus as their movies were unceremoniously not given theatrical releases,” Spielberg said.
‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’: Momona Tamada & Alyvia Alyn Lind Join Disney+ Series As Recurring
EXCLUSIVE: The Baby-Sitters Club breakout Momona Tamada and Alyvia Alyn Lind (Coat Of Many Colors) are set for heavily recurring roles opposite Lyon Daniels, Noah Cottrell and Christian Slater in Disney+’s live-action series The Spiderwick Chronicles. Based on the popular series of bestselling books by Tony DiTerlizzi and Holly Black, The Spiderwick Chronicles is a contemporary American gothic coming-of-age story that addresses kids and families dealing with mental health issues among other relevant topics. Upon leaving New York and moving to Michigan and into their run-down ancestral home—The Spiderwick Estate—with their mother, twin brothers Jared (Daniels) and Simon (Cottrell) Grace, along with their sister...
AFI Fest Announces Short Film Jury Awards – Film News in Brief
AFI FEST 2022 announced the three winners of this year’s short film Jury awards on Nov. 7, spotlighting the live action short “Birds,” the documentary short “Haulout” and the animated short “Sierra” for creating art that can “bring people together,” AFI president and CEO Bob Gazzale said. “Birds,” directed by Katherine Propper, is a 14-minute narrative that follows the lives of teenagers in Austin, Texas through summer boredom. Directors Evgenia Arbugaeva and Maxim Arbugaev’s “Haulout” features Maxim Chakilev, a man who waits in the Russian Arctic to observe an ancient gathering. “Sierra,” directed by Sander Joon, is a black comedy that...
Quentin Tarantino criticises decision to make character white in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Taxi Driver’
Quentin Tarantino has shared some criticism of the film Taxi Driver, claiming certain casting choices watered down the original script. The director dedicated a chapter in his latest book Cinema Speculation to Martin Scorsese’s 1976 film, which he has previously described as “may be the greatest first-person character study ever committed to film”.
How HBO Max Head of Originals Sarah Aubrey Is Using Her New ‘Marching Orders’ to Dive Deeper Into Fan-Favorite Warner Bros. Discovery IP
Sarah Aubrey definitely did not sign up for this. In early 2015, when she ended her producing partnership with filmmaker Peter Berg to join what was then Time Warner, she came in to help lead TNT, which fielded just a handful of original series a few nights a week. More...
