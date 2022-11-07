Read full article on original website
Gateway Grill hosts SMART reading night to benefit early literacy
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Wednesday, November 9th, and friends will be at the Gateway Grill in Springfield for evening benefitting early literacy. There will be raffle prizes including swag from Hop Valley and Wildcraft Ciders, and a round of golf provided by Shadow Hills Country Club. Gateway Grill will be...
Community Access Center at Valley River reopens
Lane County Public Health's Community Access Center has reopened, Wednesday, since it's temporary closure. The center had closed October 21. The closure also provided an opportunity for the access center to receive a new provider and prepare to offer additional services to clients. The improvements of the Community Access Center...
A look at how different counties voted in the race for 4th District
Taking a closer look at how different counties voted in the race for the fourth district. As of right now, Douglas County has the biggest gap, with Skarlatos taking nearly two-thirds of the vote there. It's much slimmer in Lane County, where Val Hoyle is ahead with 56-percent, compared to...
Eugene Police asks public's help to identify suspects in Valley River Center robbery
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking the public's help to identify two people suspected of stealing $1,700 worth of clothing from Hollister in the Valley River Center. In a Facebook post, EPD says the suspects left the mall in a beige/gold 2003-2006 Ford Expedition with a...
Willamalane to share community survey results
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — During the summer and fall 2022 season, Willamalane, in collaboration with consultant group BerryDunn, had reached out to community members and asked what they wanted prioritized from parks and recreation in Springfield; the community wide survey received 1,598 results. Berrydunn will share results and key findings...
Veterans ride free on LTD buses on Veterans Day
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — On Veterans Day, Friday, November 11, Lane Transit District (LTD) will offer free rides on its buses to United States Armed Forces veterans. In a press release, LTD says all veterans need to do to take advantage of the offer is to tell the bus driver that they served in the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, or Coast Guard.
Oregon22 and Worlds win sports tourism awards; economic impact more than $50 million
EUGENE, Ore. — This past summer, Eugene welcomed the world for the World Athletics Championships. Now those ten days of competition have won two awards for tourism. Oregon22 and the World Athletics Championships received the mid-market Champions of Economic Impact in Sports Tourism award from Sports Destination Management magazine. The event also won the Best Professional Event award from SportsTravel magazine.
Lane County Sheriff's Office seeking tips in missing person case
EUGENE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office continues seeking tips regarding to the disappearance of 47-year-old Manuel 'Manny' Joseph Bayya. LCSO says Bayya was last seen in the Elmira area on March 7, 2022. Police say around the time he went missing, Bayya regularly drove a red sport-bike...
Egan Warming Center activates for first time this season Tuesday
EUGENE, Ore. — The Egan Warming Center has announced that it will activate in three locations Tuesday night as temperatures are forecasted to dip below freezing. The sites are on standby for Wednesday and Thursday. Egan Warming Center activates when the overnight temperatures are forecasted to be below freezing,...
Christine Drazan visits Eugene on the eve of the election
EUGENE, Ore. — Republic governor candidate, Christine Drazan held a small rally at the Murphy Hangar on Boeing Road, near the Eugene Airport Monday. This is just 24 hours before the big day between she and democratic opponent, Tina Kotek. Currently, Kotek remains ahead by a few hairs in...
Lane closures on Ferry Street Bridge Wednesday may cause delays
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Department of Public Works says drivers should be prepared for lane shifts and slowdowns Wednesday afternoon as contractors install temporary striping on the bridge and connected viaduct. According to a press release, the work is expected to be done between 12:00 p.m. and 4:00...
Florence Police make homicide arrest in head injury death
EUGENE, Ore. — A man found in the front yard of a house with a head injury died in transit to the hospital and another man is in custody for homicide, the Florence Police Department announced. On Monday, November 7 at 9:15 p.m. Florence Police say officers responded to...
Three important measures on this year's ballot
Here are the fast facts you should know about three measures on this year's ballot. Ballot Measure 20-333 is a bond measure that will fund the repairing and maintenance of nearly 45 miles of road in Eugene. The funding for this bond will come from property taxes, and is expected to cost average homeowners $169 a year, or approximately 63 cents per one thousand dollars of assessed value. The bond is an extension of the 2012 bond measure, after the bond had previously passed in 2008, 2012, and 2017. It would run through 2027.
Hoyle claims victory in District 4 race
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Tuesday night, Democratic congressional candidate Val Hoyle celebrated her victory with her campaign team in Springfield. She says she is incredibly honored to represent the district and that she looks forward to working with other representatives who also want to "get things done." "I'm incredibly honored...
'If it's 8:00, it's too late': Lane County Elections urges voters to get ballots in
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Election officials are working diligently to ensure your voice is heard. We had the chance this morning to visit the Lane County Elections offices to get an update on the process underway. 66,000 ballots are expected to be received today alone, as voters head to...
I-5 back open after vehicle fire closes all northbound lanes
SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) is reporting that all northbound lanes of I-5 are closed in Southeast Salem, four miles south of OR 22, due to a vehicle fire. TripCheck.com projects the closure will last two hours or more. Use an alternate route and watch for...
Ducks Football: Lanning addresses rumors regarding 'mutual interest' with Auburn
EUGENE, Ore. — The University of Oregon football team will host Washington Saturday for the first time since 2018. But instead of the upcoming game, the talk surrounding the team has involved a report Sunday from a blog affiliated with Sports Illustrated stating "mutual interest" between Ducks head coach Dan Lanning and Auburn University, which recently fired its head coach, Bryan Harsin.
Women's Basketball: Oregon's Basham out several weeks with injury
EUGENE, Ore. — The injury bug strikes the University of Oregon women's basketball team once again. Just weeks after the Ducks announced Sedona Prince would miss the full season, one of their promising freshmen goes down with an injury. Forward Kennedy Basham suffered a knee injury late in the...
Duck men roll over Florida A&M in season opener
EUGENE, Ore. — The four-month journey to March Madness began Monday as the Oregon men’s basketball team opened its season against Florida A&M. With the Ducks’ quarterback Bo Nix in attendance, Oregon rolled to an 80-45 win. N’Faly Dante led the team with 16 points along with...
Leah Freeman awarded with Pac-12 Goalkeeper of the Year
It was a season to remember for Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman. The junior led the conference with 114 saves this season and also appeared on the all-Pac-12 first team. “It feels amazing to be recognized by the other coaches in the conference,” said Freeman in a press release. “I am extremely honored and humbled, especially with this conference full of amazing goalkeepers.”
