Polk County, FL

Comments / 18

grunt 0351
2d ago

looks like an insurrectionist to me. probably wears custom designed boxer shorts with trump's face on the front, and maga on the back.

9
fox13news.com

Investigators search for suspect who assaulted female near Tampa gas station

TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for a suspect who assaulted a female Tuesday afternoon near a Tampa gas station, police said. Officers with the Tampa Police Department said the suspect was acting erratically and was throwing signs in the road near Circle K on North Florida Avenue and West Hillsborough Avenue. That's when the victim told him to stop and that she was calling the police.
TAMPA, FL
proclaimerscv.com

17-Year-Old Man in Florida Accused of Shooting a 16-Year-Old Pregnant Woman, Allegedly Hits Another Woman

Deputies in Orange County, Florida said that a 17-year-old man shot and killed a 16-year-old pregnant woman. The suspect was also alleged of killing another woman. A man in Florida identified as Lorenzo Michael Larry, 17 years old, shot and killed a 16-year-old pregnant woman named De’Shayla Ferguson, 16 years old. Police authorities cannot yet say the suspect and the victim have a relationship.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

WATCH: Suspect arrested after incident at Chili’s Restaurant

VALRICO, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sheriff’s helicopter caught footage of a man being captured after an alleged incident at a Chili’s restaurant in Valrico. A suspect was arrested during the incident which occurred Nov. 7, 2022. The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Chili’s restaurant on Lithia Pinecrest Rd in reference to a trespassing call.
VALRICO, FL
villages-news.com

Man friend arrested after woman places 911 call from Lake Sumter Apartments

A man was arrested after a woman placed a 911 call from the Lake Sumter Apartments. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday to the apartment complex at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road after 35-year-old Bryan James Myers of Lady Lake began “yelling and cursing” at a woman and threatened to hurt her, according to an arrest report. He grabbed the woman by her arm and began squeezing and shaking it. He refused to stop when the woman asked him to do so, the report indicated. The woman was able to call 911. There was a witness to the attack.
LADY LAKE, FL
The Free Press - TFP

One Man Dead In Tampa Shooting Wednesday

  TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that took the life of a man on Wednesday. According to detectives, early Wednesday morning, Tampa Police were dispatched to the report of a shooting in the 8600 block of N. 11th St.  Officers
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee deputies find missing teen

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has found a teen that had been missing overnight, authorities said. Azaria Napoli, 17, ran away from a facility, where she is a patient, in the 800 block of 63rd Ave. Dr. W., in Bradenton just before 9 p.m. Monday, and had not returned, the sheriff’s office said.
BRADENTON, FL
wogx.com

What happened to Florida pilot who vanished a decade ago?

LAKE MARY, Fla. - A Central Florida pilot vanished in September 2012. Investigators tried tracking him down but lost his plane and his phone’s signal somewhere in Marion County. The last time anyone heard from 63-year-old Michael Sills was in a voicemail he left his ex-girlfriend. "I never cheated...
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

