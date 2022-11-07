ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner, Harvard University statistician Mark Glickman told CBS News.The next Powerball drawing is tonight, with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion"Even if you're buying 50 tickets, the likelihood is that you're almost certain to still lose and not win the jackpot," Glickman...
Parade

Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket

After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
chulavistatoday.com

Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion

The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. ​​The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...

