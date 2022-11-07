Read full article on original website
Related
How to stay anonymous if you win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot prize
The Powerball jackpot is up to $1.2 billion as of Wednesday morning, with the drawing scheduled for 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday night. The winner, though, might not want their luck publicized, for fear of harassment from others and requests for money. Massachusetts isn’t one of the at least nine states...
Didn’t win the Powerball jackpot? You may still have won money. Here’s how
You may not have landed the jackpot but there are eight other ways your Powerball ticket could be a winner. Here's how to know.
Powerball jackpot: How to handle becoming a multimillionaire overnight
Winning the lottery doesn't mean players are set for life. In fact, many winners run into issues because they don't know how to properly manage their assets.
KTVU FOX 2
No winning ticket in Monday's Powerball jackpot, next drawing Wednesday
There was no winning Powerball ticket on Monday night. But, two tickets with five numbers were sold in Southern California. Each ticket is worth about $790,000. Lottery officials expect Wednesday's drawing to be over a billion dollars.
Powerball: The winning numbers for the record $2.04 billion jackpot
Check your tickets - here are the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
What are the odds of winning the Powerball jackpot?
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million, and there isn't much a player can do to increase those chances, according to one expert. Sure, buying multiple tickets at once does increase a player's odds slightly, but that strategy also requires spending more upfront while running the risk of having to split the payout with another winner, Harvard University statistician Mark Glickman told CBS News.The next Powerball drawing is tonight, with an estimated jackpot of $1.9 billion"Even if you're buying 50 tickets, the likelihood is that you're almost certain to still lose and not win the jackpot," Glickman...
How The Powerball Jackpot Could Exceed $2 Billion Tonight
Although the jackpot for Monday’s Powerball drawing is sitting at $1.9 billion... lottery officials say it may top $2 billion by the time the numbers are drawn!
Powerball's largest jackpot this year — $700 million — is up for grabs tonight
It has been exactly 12 weeks since a Powerball ticket sold in Pennsylvania won the last grand prize. The jackpot grew quite a bit in the meantime, and, after 35 consecutive rounds without a grand prize winner, stands at an estimated $700 million ahead of Wednesday night's drawing. The anticipated...
Powerball jackpot increases to $825 million for Saturday night prize
The Powerball jackpot increased to $825 million for Saturday’s drawing, which if hit, would be the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth-largest jackpot in U.S lottery history. The Oct. 29 drawing will be the 37th jackpot since the last win on Aug. 3, when a $206.9 million jackpot...
Powerball Jackpot Continues to Skyrocket
After Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot was left unclaimed, the grand prize has continued to soar, now approaching world-record amounts of winnings. The Nov. 2 Powerball had climbed to an estimated $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash) after no winner was reached on the Monday, Oct. 31 drawing–the largest Powerball prize in more than six years, according to statements made by the Powerball chairman and Pennsylvania lottery executive director, Drew Svitko in a press release.
chulavistatoday.com
Powerball Drawing on Monday swells to $1.9 billion
The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs at an estimated $1.9 billion on Monday’s drawing, according to Lottery officials. Lottery officials say Monday’s jackpot is the largest prize offered in the game’s history. The cash value is $929.1 million. The winning numbers were 28-45-53-56-69 and the Powerball...
Comments / 0