The 2022 Election Nightmare Has Already Started
Two-and-a-half hours after polls closed in every state in the 2020 election, then-President Donald Trump declared victory and said he was going to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to stop states from counting any more legally cast ballots. “We want all voting to stop. We don’t want them to find...
Election updates: 2022 midterm election results
Control of Congress still hangs in the balance Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, abortion rights won support in five states and gubernatorial candidates made history.
KING-5
Here's why Election Day is always on a Tuesday
WASHINGTON — U.S. elections always happen on a Tuesday. And not just any Tuesday — the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. It's traditional enough for Americans that we don't often question it, but weekday elections are actually a bit of an oddity — the Pew Research Center says most similiar democracies hold their national elections on the weekend.
NBC News
Here's how we're watching Election Night
The NBC News political unit put together a list of 25 midterm races that could be consequential on election night. Here's a reminder of the dynamics in each race, as well as an hour-by-hour guide to poll closing times for those races. 7 p.m. ET. At 7 p.m. ET, polls...
Midterms 2022 – live: Final polls and predictions in as US readies for election night
With Election Day looming in this year’s midterms, polls are showing that the contest to control the US Senate is down to the wire, while Republicans are placed to retake the House of Representatives. According to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight and lead forecaster Nate Silver, the Senate contest in particular remains much where it was at the start of the year, with numerous swing-state races on a knife-edge.Early vote numbers, meanwhile, are surging and have just passed the total reached in the 2018 midterm cycle, particularly in Georgia, where Democrats hope the more than 2 million votes already cast will...
Stacey Abrams' Election Day message: 'I intend to be the next governor' of Georgia
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has unequivocally declared her intention to defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp in an Election Day message. "My name is Stacey Abrams and I intend to be the next governor of the great state of Georgia," Abrams tweeted Tuesday, as voters head to the ballot box.
US midterm elections 2022: Senate and House remain in balance as counting continues – live
Latest updates and results after Biden hails ‘good day’ for democracy as Democrats outperform expectations in US midterms – follow the latest
Voices: Polls got it wrong about the midterm election results. Here’s why
Both the US House of Representatives and the Senate are too close to call on Wednesday morning, with final results not expected for weeks. But there is a loser declared for the midterms by Republicans and Democrats alike: Donald Trump.“Trump blasted across media spectrum over Republicans’ midterms performance: ‘Biggest loser tonight,’”blared the Fox News headline on Wednesday.CNN’s Jim Acostareported via Twitter, after speaking with a Trump adviser, that “Trump is livid” and “screaming at everyone” after last night’s disappointing midterm results for the GOP. The adviser went on to slam the former president’s hand-picked contenders: “They were all bad candidates.”...
Election 2022: Everything you need to know
Polls opened across Georgia at 7 a.m. Tuesday for the 2022 midterms, with some experts forecasting this election could be the most consequential in years. Every seat in the House of Representatives is up for grabs, CBS News reports, as are 35 U.S. Senate seats and 36 governorships. >> Stay...
Why we won’t know every result on election night
Texas Senator Ted Cruz asked on Twitter why “only Democrat blue cities take ‘days’ to count their votes” while “the rest of the country manages to get it done on election night.”Not only is that statement completely false, it suggests that so-called “Democrat blue cities” are manipulating the results, amplifying a bogus narrative of widespread voter fraud that has captivated Republican politics in the leadup to 2022 midterm elections.After a Pennsylvania elections official said that it could take “days” to complete the state’s vote count, Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano baselessly asserted “that’s an attempt to have the...
Nearly six million ballots have been cast in pre-election voting
CNN — More than 5.8 million ballots have been cast across 39 states in the 2022 midterm elections, according to data from election officials, Edison Research and Catalist. In the battleground states of Arizona and Pennsylvania, Democrats are far outpacing Republicans in pre-election ballots cast, according to data from Catalist, a company that provides data, analytics and other services to Democrats, academics and nonprofit issue-advocacy organizations and is giving insights into who is voting before November.
After Election Day, here's where things stand
We're now in the post-Election Day phase of election season — with House and Senate control unknown. Here's what we know — and don't know — about some key races.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook PM: What to expect when you're expecting election results
BOOKMARK THIS ONE — “POLITICO’s hour-by-hour guide to watching election night,” by Steve Shepard. — The White House called a lid at 11:25 a.m. So don’t expect to hear from President JOE BIDEN today. Worth noting: The White House has not noticed a post-midterms news conference with Biden, who is leaving for Egypt on Wednesday.
Your election night guide, hour-by-hour
Follow live updates and results from Election Day 2022 here. Counting in these midterm elections could likely go on a while. Results and control of Congress might not be known for days or weeks. But if you want to get an idea of which way things might be headed, we've...
How to follow election night in America
It's Election Day in America. Voters are deciding on crucial contests across the country that will determine who controls Congress and state governments, as they cast their ballot for the US Senate, the US House of Representatives and other down ballot races, including for secretary of state and attorney general. Voters will also have the chance to weigh in on dozens of statewide ballot measures.
2022 elections: When do polls open, close in each state; when will we get results?
Some of the first results in the 2020 midterm election will likely come from Indiana and Kentucky soon after polls close at 6 p.m. ET in those states. Within the next few hours, results should come in steadily as polls close around 7 or 8 p.m. in most counties across the country.
When will midterm election results be final? Depends on where you live, officials say
“We should move away from talking about Election Day and think instead about election week.”
Fox17
When will we know the results of the election?
WASHINGTON — One question on this Election Day is when will we know the results?. Will we have an idea as voting ends, or will we be waiting longer?. The reality is we may get some information quickly, but it might be several days before we understand a fuller picture.
2022 Midterms: Why Pennsylvania may not have election night results
"We must again ask for patience," Leigh Chapman, Pennsylvania's acting secretary of state.
iheart.com
Over 45 Million Votes Were Cast Before Polls Opened On Election Day
As Americans head to the polls on election day, millions of people have already cast their ballots. According to CNN, more than 45 million people took part in early voting ahead of the midterms this year. That includes people who voted in person and those who mailed in their ballots.
