ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Nick Lachey Subtly Disses Jessica Simpson As He Jokes ‘Marriage Is Always Better The 2nd Time’

Nick Lachey made a small diss against his ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 17 years after they split up, during the Love is Blind reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. While speaking to one of the couples who tied the knot on the reality show, the show’s host, 48, made a sly reference to his former marriage during a question for Matt Bolton. “[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?” he asked.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Rolling Stone

Jessica Simpson Rebuffs the ‘Destructive Noise’ After Fans Speculated About Her Health in Recent Video

Jessica Simpson appeared to rebuff a plethora of Instagram comments raising concerns about her health in a new post, writing, “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.’” The new post, shared Sunday, Nov. 6, appeared to be a response to comments left on a sponsored video with Pottery Barn Kids, where Simpson showed off her three-year-old daughter’s room. In the comments, people speculated about Simpson’s health, suggesting she looked unwell and frail and was slurring her speech.  The comments...
RadarOnline

Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video

Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you." "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns...
Popculture

Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years

Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
OK! Magazine

Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'

Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
BET

Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume

Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Tyla

'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video

Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.

Comments / 0

Community Policy