Nick Lachey Subtly Disses Jessica Simpson As He Jokes ‘Marriage Is Always Better The 2nd Time’
Nick Lachey made a small diss against his ex-wife Jessica Simpson, 17 years after they split up, during the Love is Blind reunion special, which dropped on Netflix on Wednesday, November 9. While speaking to one of the couples who tied the knot on the reality show, the show’s host, 48, made a sly reference to his former marriage during a question for Matt Bolton. “[Marriage] is always better the second time, right?” he asked.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
Jessica Simpson Rebuffs the ‘Destructive Noise’ After Fans Speculated About Her Health in Recent Video
Jessica Simpson appeared to rebuff a plethora of Instagram comments raising concerns about her health in a new post, writing, “As much as I have learned to block out destructive noise… peoples’ comments and judgments can still hurt deeply with their incessant nagging, ‘you will never be good enough.’” The new post, shared Sunday, Nov. 6, appeared to be a response to comments left on a sponsored video with Pottery Barn Kids, where Simpson showed off her three-year-old daughter’s room. In the comments, people speculated about Simpson’s health, suggesting she looked unwell and frail and was slurring her speech. The comments...
Jessica Simpson Fires Back At 'Concerns' Over Her Frail Appearance Following Backlash From TikTok Video
Jessica Simpson responded to backlash over concerns for her health after a TikTok video prompted yet another discussion of the singer's weight online, RadarOnline.com has learned. The singer-turned-clothing designer directly addressed critics in a video she filmed from her studio by reciting the lyrics to her song, Party of One, singing, "I don't give a f--- about you." "I needed to be in my studio today because this is where I ground myself and heal," Simpson began her lengthy Instagram caption on a video she posted of herself singing her ballad that rung true for recent headlines that raised concerns...
Jessica Simpson Boasts About Facial Treatment Despite Cosmetic Work Driving Wedge Between Her & Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson is embracing a new facial treatment. The blonde babe offered a glimpse of her visit to Dr. Brian Kinney's office for the non-invasive facial treatment on Thursday, October 13. In the video posted to her Instagram page, she is seen lying down with Emface patches on her forehead and cheeks.
Tia Mowry Opens up About Her Medical Condition Not Being Diagnosed for Years
Tia Mowry is talking about a skin condition that's plagued her entire life. As a brand ambassador for Aveeno, she revealed her battle with eczema. "Skin sensitivities are often seen as a weakness or an imperfection, the 44-year-old Family Reunion star told Us Weekly. "And it's something that we don't necessarily talk about." it's a condition that Mowry and her mother, Darlene, battled with for years. She remembers getting "circle patches" on her arms as a child. "[My mom would tell me] 'Oh, that's just from the sun,' or 'those are sunspots," she added, noting them being unfamiliar with how the condition develops on melanated skin. It wasn't until she became an adult and sought treatment that she learned what she was dealing with.
Ice-T Explains Why Wife Coco Austin Is Done Having Kids After Daughter Chanel: ‘We’re One and Done’
Feeling complete with Chanel! Ice-T and Coco Austin don't have any plans to give their 6-year-old daughter a sibling. "Nah. We're one and done. One and done," the actor, 64, exclusively told Us Weekly at Heidi Klum’s 21st Annual Halloween Party presented by Now Screaming x Prime Video and Baileys Irish Cream Liqueur at Sake […]
Doctor Says 'I'm Sorry' When He Hands Twin Girls With Down Syndrome To Mom After Birth
For some families, things just don’t feel complete until they’ve fully explored their options when it comes to having more than one child. This video shared by Wonderbot tells the story of Matt and Jodi Parry, who were happily raising their son Finlay when they discovered that they were pregnant.
Teddi Mellencamp Shares Graphic Health Update As She Vows To 'Kick This Cancer’s Ass'
Teddi Mellencamp got candid with fans about her current battle with Melanoma, as the Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a graphic update about her health via Instagram. "Lots of questions about updates. Here is the truth; there isn’t one, which may be one of the hardest parts about this. The waiting," the mother-of-four shared. "Yesterday, I had surgery. I had melanomas removed. I had lymph nodes that lit up so they were also removed and additional biopsies are being done. "Hopefully, I will get those results soon. Next Wednesday I will get a full genetic mutation testing...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Says She's Dating After Kody Split -- What She's Looking For (Exclusive)
Christine Brown is single and ready to mingle more than year after her split from her husband of 25 years, Kody Brown. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star opened up to ET's Deidre Behar about her post-Kody life, where she described herself as "single." "I'm single now, right? So I kind...
Lizzo Pushes Back At Haters Who Fat-Shamed Her Chrisean Rock Halloween Costume
Lizzo clapped back at haters who tried to fat shame the “About Damn Time” singer over her Halloween outfit. On Oct. 28, Lizzo posted a video to Instagram dressed as Chrisean Rock in a white t-shirt, cut-off jeans and missing front tooth. Trying to keep a straight face, Lizzo mimics Rock and says, “I don’t know who to slap.”
Miranda Lambert 'Writing New Songs' After Insider Reveals She & Hubby Brendan McLoughlin Are Ready For A Baby
Is Miranda Lambert working on a few lullabies? Though the country superstar is in the midst of her Las Vegas residency, she's still finding time to pen new tunes with some of her most beloved colleagues, including her Pistol Annies bandmates!. "Writing songs with my sisters @pistolannies and our pal...
Dad Refuses to Walk Daughter Down the Aisle as She’s Marrying Her Sister’s Ex Following Affair
A dad is refusing to walk his daughter down the aisle on her wedding day because he's upset her relationship is allegedly the product of an affair — with a man the woman's sister was seeing, no less. On Reddit, the frustrated father shared he's still reeling from finding...
‘Pushy’ Jennifer Lopez Driving Her Marriage to Ben Affleck? JLo Reportedly Turned Jennifer Garner’s Ex-husband Into Her ‘Personal Robot'
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been married for just three months. However, there are rumors that there is already trouble in paradise between the celebrity couple. Jennifer Lopez Turned Husband Ben Affleck Into A Puppet?. Lopez and Affleck have been open about their joy in having a second chance...
The Big Bang Theory's Mayim Bialik says she refuses to give her children medications or antibiotics
Mayim Bialik once revealed that she does not give her young children children medications or antibiotics, despite them regularly falling unwell. The Big Bang Theory star, now 46, made the revelation about her unusual parenting decision on the blog Kveller, where she also wrote about breastfeeding and attachment parenting. She...
'Angry and defensive' Jessica Simpson finally addresses concerning video
Jessica Simpson has hit back at her online critics after she faced backlash for a now-viral advert she starred in for Pottery Barn. The 'Take My Breath Away' singer, 42, did not take lightly to comments about her appearance and behaviour in the advert, which was uploaded to Instagram on 4 November.
Loretta Lynn Once Revealed How Her Husband Felt About Being Portrayed as a Cheater in Her Songs
Loretta Lynn wrote famous songs that made her longtime husband sound like a cheater. And she once revealed how he felt about that.
Tia Mowry And Cory Hardrict’s Instagram Exchange Days After Divorce News Raises Eyebrows
While Tia Mowry and Cory Hardict have decided to end their marriage, they want to let everyone know that it wasn’t only an amicable decision, but they both still have love for one another. The actor recently posted portraits of her family on Instagram, including Hardict and the two...
Bruce Willis Steps Out After Costar Matthew Perry Reveals He's Prayed For Him 'Every Night' Since Aphasia Diagnosis
Earlier this week, Bruce Willis stepped out solo to a Brentwood, Calif., barbershop, and despite his aphasia diagnosis, he looked as put together as ever. The actor made his way to the locale clad in a casual grey long-sleeved tee, jeans and a pair of sneakers while holding onto two different baseball caps.
Hailey Bieber Wears A Completely Sheer Dress While Posing With Kim Kardashian Amid Kanye West Feud
Hailey Bieber isn’t letting Kanye West’s unkind comments affect her friendship with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, as the two ladies happily posed together for a photo on Wednesday, October 26th while attending the Tiffany & Co. launch of the Lock Collection at the Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles.
