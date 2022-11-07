Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Area police department issues warning about recent phone scam targeting residents
The Beavercreek Police Department has issued a warning after taking a report from a resident who was recently the target of a phone scam. According to a social media post from police, the scammer called the victim and claimed to be a captain with the Beavercreek Police Department. The caller said the victim needed to send them a large sum of money in order to take care of a warrant.
Coroner ID’s man, woman found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Dayton
DAYTON — The man and woman found dead in a suspected murder-suicide in Dayton on Friday have been identified. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the two on Wednesday as James Clay, 55, and Carolyn White, 54. Dayton police were dispatched to a house in the 1700 block...
Catalytic converter theft on the rise; Dayton Police offer a solution
DAYTON — As more and more car owners are falling victims to catalytic converter theft, the Dayton Police Department is looking to help and prevent further theft. There solution, a CatGuard. A CatGuard is specifically designed and tested to protect against catalytic converter theft. It is bolted to the...
peakofohio.com
Russells Point man arrested for abduction
The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call Saturday morning. Deputies were called to a residence in Bellefontaine for a domestic violence situation that occurred in Russells Point. The victim stated a live-in male assaulted and choked them and restrained them from leaving the residence. The...
wktn.com
Lima Man Arrested After Drive-By Shooting
A Lima man has been arrested after a weekend drive-by shooting incident in Lima. According to a release from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to a house on Bristol Avenue after shots were fired into the residence. During the initial investigation occupants inside the residence explained...
Police identify victims of Dayton shooting
When officers searched the home, they found two people, 55-year-old James Clay and 54-year-old Carolyn White dead. Both victims had been shot, police said.
Man sentenced for string of armed bank robberies in 3 area counties
DAYTON — A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for committing three armed bank robberies in Ohio in 2021. Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, of Licking County stole nearly $8,000 total from three different banks, according to a media release. Crawmer stole more than $3,000 from banks...
Lima woman faces 9-36 months or community control for burglary
LIMA — A Lima woman faces nine months to three years in prison or community control for third-degree felony burglary. Madison Coulter, 21, pleaded guilty to the charge which was reduced from first-degree felony aggravated burglary Wednesday morning. Another count of aggravated burglary was dismissed. According to the indictment,...
Police: Fairborn man hit, killed by vehicle Monday evening on Kauffman Avenue
FAIRBORN — A man died from his injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Fairborn Monday evening, according to a Fairborn police spokesperson. The crash happened around 6:30 p.m. Monday on Kauffman Avenue near West Dayton Yellow Springs Road. The victim, only identified as a 71-year-old man...
hometownstations.com
Allen County Sheriff's Office provides update on investigation into Teens for Christ allegations
ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) -The Allen County Sheriff's Office giving an update on their investigation of a local Teens for Christ chapter. The press release sent out by the sheriff's office says that at this point, no state charges have been filed and it's unknown if any will be. Through the investigation, it was discovered that many of the complaints cross state lines and are beyond Allen County's jurisdiction, and the sheriff's office reached out to several federal law enforcement partners.
Columbus police looking for alleged gas station cigarette thief
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are looking for a suspect who it said stole cigarettes from a gas station convenience store. Security footage from a nearby business shows the suspect walking into the gas station convenience store on the 1800 block of Summit Street in the University District on Nov. 1, according to police. […]
Heath man sentenced to 15 years for robbing three banks at gunpoint
DAYTON, Ohio (WCMH) — A Heath man was handed a 15-year prison sentence Wednesday for robbing three banks at gunpoint. A federal judge sentenced Stefan Chadwick Crawmer, 54, to prison after he pleaded guilty in July to stealing nearly $8,000 while wielding a firearm at three western Ohio banks in 2021, according to a news […]
hometownstations.com
Motorcycle accident in Hancock County takes the life of a McComb man
A McComb man is dead after an early afternoon motorcycle crash in northern Hancock County. The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says 64-year-old Richard Weaver of McComb was southbound on Township Road 123 when he failed to yield to traffic on State Route 613. His motorcycle was then struck by a semi. Weaver was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital and later pronounced dead. The driver of the truck was not reported to be injured.
Man found guilty of raping child in Marion County
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A 61-year-old man is facing a possible life sentence to prison after being found guilty of raping a child, according to the Marion County prosecutor’s office. Thomas Chafin was convicted by a jury in Marion County after he was accused of raping a child in August 2021. The jury deliberated for […]
hometownstations.com
Findlay man arrested after allegedly causing harm to stepson with knife
Press Release from the Findlay Police Department: Officers responded to a medical call in the 700 block of Hull Avenue. It was determined that an argument between stepfather and adult stepson had turned physical. 74-year-old Raul Ochoa had used a knife to cause serious physical harm cuts to the face and arm of his stepson. The stepson was treated at Blanchard Valley Hospital. The stepfather was placed under arrest for Felonious Assault ORC 2903.11(a)(1), a Felony of the 2nd degree.
peakofohio.com
Local officers awarded for service
Two local police officers were recently honored. Earl Wisener (Washington Township Police) and Morgan Styles (Russells Point Police) were named the 2022 Logan County CIT Officers of the Year at a Washington Township Trustees meeting on Monday, November 7. Champaign and Logan Counties share a Crisis Intervention Team (CIT) program,...
hometownstations.com
Delphos man facing charges after incident at Cairo Grain Elevator
MEDIA RELEASE 11-8-2022 from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: On October 29, 2022 at approximately 6:09PM Allen County Deputies were dispatched to the Cairo Grain Elevator. A male, later identified as Derek D. Tussing (DOB 3-10-1991) of Delphos, had tried to pull a female out of her car. When he was not successful at that, he got into a nearby vehicle with the keys in the ignition. Then, at a high rate of speed, Mr. Tussing drove the vehicle directly into the grain elevator entrance, striking grain elevator employee Richard Stemen. Mr. Stemen was life flighted to a Columbus hospital for life-threatening injuries.
Man who robbed 3 Ohio banks sentenced
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Licking County man will spend 15 years in prison after he was convicted of stealing from three Miami Valley banks during the summer of 2021. According to Kenneth Parker, the United States Attorney for Ohio’s Southern District, 54-year-old Stefan Crawmer stole nearly $8,000 total from three separate banks. Court documents […]
Lima fire results in $25,000 worth of damage
LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire on 567 Hazel Ave. on Tuesday evening. The fire department received a call around 9:25 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 9:31 p.m. The fire was reportedly electric and started in the attic of the home. According to...
UPDATE: Police identify man accused of shooting, killing his father in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — UPDATE: 4:00 p.m. Police have made an arrest in connection to a deadly shooting in Springfield Sunday night. The Clark County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the shooting as Kevin Votaw, 64, from Springfield. Votaw’s son, Benjamin A. Votaw, 41, of North Carolina, was arrested...
Comments / 1