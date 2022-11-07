Read full article on original website
Related
Driver pulled gun during Atlantic City road rage incident, cops say
A 60-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident Saturday in Atlantic City, authorities said. The victim arrived at the Atlantic City public safety building at about 12:40 p.m. and told cops that another driver threatened him and his family, police said in a statement.
Police investigate shooting in Camden, New Jersey
When officers arrived, they found dozens of shell casing at the scene.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
Atlantic City road rage incident leads to loaded gun
A road rage incident let to the arrest of a Philadelphia man with a loaded gun outside the Atlantic City police station, according to charges. Eric Carmichael, 60, is in jail awaiting a detention hearing after he was stopped outside the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building with a handgun in his vehicle, police said.
Prosecutor: Marlton, NJ, Man Charged in 120 MPH DWI Crash That Killed Restaurant Owner
Homicide charges have been filed against a man from Marlton who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a restaurant owner during a high-speed collision in Mount Laurel this past summer. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw says 45-year-old Desmond Newberry has been charged...
Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey
Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.
Loaded Gun Recovered After Alleged Road Rage Incident in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — An alleged road rage incident led to weapons and other charges for a Philadelphia man, according to police. Eric Carmichael, 60, was detained following a traffic stop, when his Toyota Tacoma was identified by a man who said he was being followed throughout Atlantic City. The...
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Looking for Man in Big Yellow Shirt
This guy is not Big Bird, but his shirt is YELLOW!. Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a yellow shirt. He was caught on surveillance camera and EHT Police say they want to talk with him about an ongoing investigation. A quick...
Caught on video: Armed suspects carjack 65-year-old man at Strawberry Mansion gas station
Investigators say the suspects took the man's keys, along with $20 in cash from his pants pockets.
fox29.com
Video: Man, 65, carjacked and robbed at gunpoint while pumping gas in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Video captured the moment a man was carjacked and robbed at a gas station in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section last week. Police say two armed suspects approached the man as he pumped gas at the Sai gas station on the 3300 block of York Street. The male suspects...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
Man wounded, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Millville park
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in a South Jersey park on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Millville Police. The 54-year-old Millville resident told police he was in...
NJ Fugitive ID'd As Gunman In Philadelphia Wawa Shooting: DA
The man charged with a shooting at a northeast Philadelphia Wawa last week is also wanted for burglary in New Jersey, authorities have announced. The District Attorney's Office said Joshua Frazier, 23, shot a 34-year-old man in the stomach after getting into an argument at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, multiple outlets report.
Fatal Hit-and-run: Woman Killed Crossing Black Horse Pike in Camden County, NJ
A woman died after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Camden County late Monday night. The Gloucester Township Police Department says the accident happened just before 10:30 PM in the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike between Almonesson Road and the 42 Freeway. According to...
fox29.com
Teen accused of deadly shooting during botched robbery aboard Broad Street Line train, SEPTA says
PHILADELPHIA - A 17-year-old boy is accused of fatally shooting a man during a botched robbery aboard a Broad Street Line train Monday afternoon, according to an internal SEPTA email obtained by FOX 29. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the Fairmount SEPTA station on Broad Street...
$7 Million Scam: PA Man Admits Bank Fraud Conspiracy That Operated in South Jersey
Federal authorities say a man from Pennsylvania has admitted his role in a bank fraud conspiracy that targeted a dozen different financial institutions in South Jersey and beyond. 57-year-old Muritala Adeowo of Lansdowne, PA, pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to commit bank...
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
2 Facing Drug Charges After Allegedly Fleeing From Police in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in the World's Play Ground say two people from Atlantic City were arrested Friday evening on drug possession and distribution charges after they fled from police. The Atlantic City Police Department says their officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Atlantic Avenue just after 5 PM for reports of illegal drug dealing in front of a business.
Cat Country 107.3
Woman Hung Dolls Above Black Candidate’s Sign in Rio Grande, NJ
Cape May County officials are looking for a woman suspected of a racially motivated crime in Middle Township on Election Day. Police say a white woman with blond hair was seen on video getting out of a late model, dark-colored sedan and hanging stuffed animals from a tree with nooses above a Black candidate's sign on Election Day.
Cat Country 107.3
Northfield NJ
16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Cat Country 107.3 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0