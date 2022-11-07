Read full article on original website
HPD: Alcohol an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Wahiawa
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Wahiawa on Tuesday night, the Honolulu Police Department said. Police said around 9 p.m., the motorcyclist was heading southbound on Wilikina Drive when he lost control and crashed into a concrete island. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.
Third motorcyclist fatality this week
On Wednesday, Nov. 9 around 2:20 p.m. a motorcycle and small bus accident happened in Ewa.
LIST: 800+ crimes reported to HPD past week
Most of the crime reports have been on larceny around the island of Oahu.
Hydrogel gun shooting ‘prank’ leaves Hawaii man with welt and a message for the public
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A drive-by shooting with a so-called hydrogel gun left a Kapolei man with a welt ― and a message for the public. Sean Tiwanak said he was walking his dogs along Kapolei Parkway when he suddenly felt something violently hit him in the neck. “A car...
HPD: Speed an apparent factor in crash that killed motorcyclist in Ewa area
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Speed was a contributing factor in a crash that killed a 27-year-old motorcyclist in the Ewa area on Wednesday, the Honolulu Police Department said. The incident occurred around 2:20 p.m. near the Kamakana Street intersection on Geiger Road, involving a small passenger bus. According to HPD, the...
Suspect charged, accused of stealing water pipe, damaging Waianae barber shop
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A serial offender known to west side communities has been charged by the Honolulu prosecutor Wednesday. Allan Jardine, 40, faces one count of habitual property crime related to the theft of a water pipe on Sept. 24. Prosecutors say that pipe was attached to a larger water...
Increased noise in Punchbowl area for Veterans Day
The Punchbowl area around the National Cemetery of the Pacific can expect increased noise on Friday, Nov. 11.
Alleged kidnapping in Aiea area, says HPD
Honolulu Police Department arrested a male aged 24 in Aiea.
USCG’s Midgett is home after deployment to Western Pacific
The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Midgett and crew returned to its homeport in Honolulu last Monday, following an 83-day, 16,000 nautical-mile deployment to the Western Pacific. The Midgett and crew departed Honolulu in August to the Western Pacific to operate under the tactical control of U.S. Navy 7th Fleet to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
Suspect arrested for felony ammo possession
Honolulu Police Department arrested a suspect that was illegally carrying a cartridge of ammunition.
Kailua home invasion turns deadly–for the suspect
A home invasion turned deadly on Monday morning. Except this time, it was the suspect who died at the hospital. HPD says the suspect was acting erratically when he allegedly broke into the house in Kailua.
Gov-elect Green asks Ige to pause Aloha Stadium redirection
It's been seven weeks since Governor Ige told KHON2 that he's restructuring the public-private partnership of NASED. While Ige has yet to reveal his new direction for the stadium, Governor-elect Josh Green said Wednesday that he hopes Ige will put a pause on further decisions for the new stadium.
Honolulu Council: Okimoto, Weyer, Dos Santos-Tam Secure Seats
Former Republican state Rep. Val Okimoto, attorney Matt Weyer and former construction lobbyist Tyler Dos Santos-Tam each won a four-year term on the Honolulu City Council on Tuesday, according to election results released Wednesday. Vote totals also showed that Council Chairman Tommy Waters will keep his seat. In District 2,...
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Waianae
According to Honolulu Police Department, a male aged 27 was arrested for suspected attempted murder on Thursday, Nov. 3.
WorkHawaii to host their largest hiring event
This hiring event is the last one of the year, and the City is saying that it may even be the largest.
2 dead after apparent aviation crash on Oahu
Honolulu Emergency Medical services said two men are dead after their aircraft crashed at Kaena Point State Park on Saturday, Nov. 5.
2 HECO employees burned from electrical explosion
On Sunday, Nov. 6 around 9:13 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department, Emergency Medical Services and HFD responded to a "suspicious circumstance" in Kalihi.
Maui mayoral race: Bissen thanks his supporters while Victorino apologizes to his
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A triumphant Maui County Mayor-elect Rick Bissen thanked supporters for believing in him on Wednesday, a day after ousting incumbent Mayor Mike Victorino in the general election. “I feel very lucky, very honored. The fact that the county of Maui, Molokai, Lanai has placed their trust in...
Suspect identified in multiple fondling incidents at UH Manoa
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Safety officials identified a suspect accused of fondling two women at the University of Hawaii at Manoa. The latest incident happened at the Hale Aloha Cafeteria on Sunday, when a woman said a man grazed her behind with his hand. After the victim reported the allegation, another woman stepped forward and said the same man did something similar to her a few days prior.
Youth injured on Koko Head Trail, airlifted to safety
Honolulu Fire Department said they rescued an adolescent hiker from Koko Head Crater Trail on Sunday, Nov. 6.
