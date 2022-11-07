Nogales customs officers bust nearly 100 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) has prevented nearly 100 pounds of meth, fentanyl and cocaine from entering the American black market.

Nogales Port Director Michael W. Humphries revealed officers caught two major loads Sunday.

He says a suspected smuggler was caught with over 200,000 fentanyl pills and 13 pounds of cocaine hidden in the floor compartment of a vehicle.

Director Humphries confirms officers then busted a second driver which had over more than 76 pounds of methamphetamine and 7 pounds of fentanyl powder hidden throughout the car.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

According to the CBP's Drug Seizure Statistics , fentanyl busts have seen the highest increase.

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.