Deadly crash suspect, girlfriend now facing drug charges
The man believed to have caused a deadly crash in Taunton earlier this week is now facing a slew of drug charges.
newbedfordguide.com
58-year old man arrested after striking Massachusetts State Police cruiser, injuring trooper
“On Sunday evening, November 6th, our member, who was conducting a traffic stop on I-93 North in Randolph, was struck while inside his cruiser and injured. He was transported to Boston Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. The Association would like to recognize his continued commitment and service to the Commonwealth and take this moment to remind everyone to SLOW DOWN, DRIVE SOBER AND MOVE OVER.
South Shore businesswoman killed in crash involving a man wanted by police for drug trafficking
MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police identified the South Shore woman who was killed in a deadly crash on Monday involving a Medford man who was wanted by police for an ongoing investigation. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough was fatally struck in her car just moments after the...
Police: Man lighting incendiary devices outside Boston hotel stuck officer with hypodermic needle
BOSTON — A man who was lighting incendiary devices outside of a hotel in Boston over the weekend hurled an uncapped hypodermic needle that stuck an officer during a tense struggle, authorities said. The 35-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, is expected to be summonsed to appear in...
NECN
Assault, Carjacking Reported Near Entrance of Lahey Hospital in Burlington, Mass.
Police said they have made an arrest in connection with an assault and carjacking near the entrance of Lahey Hospital & Medical Center in Burlington, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning. Burlington police said they responded to 41 Burlington Mall Road around 7:20 a.m. for a report of an assault and carjacking...
Salisbury man arrested after allegedly carjacking elder in Burlington hospital parking lot
A Salisbury man was arrested Tuesday afternoon after allegedly carjacking a person 65 or older in a Burlington hospital parking lot. Joshua Horvitz, 33, of Salisbury was arrested in Hudson, N.H. this afternoon after allegedly assaulting and carjacking an elder at the Lahey Hospital and Medical Center in Burlington several hours earlier.
Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs
Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
Worcester Police Officer Colby Turner, accused of stealing detail pay, sues to get firearm license back
A Worcester police officer who is accused of stealing $45,000 of off-duty assignment pay for details he did not work is suing Chief Steven Sargent in an attempt to get his firearm license reinstated. An initial petition from Turner, 33, to obtain a judicial review of the revocation of his...
liveboston617.org
Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family
On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
capecod.com
Motor vehicle stop leads to arrest of Hyannis man for multiple warrants and possession of fentanyl
YARMOUTH – On Tuesday, November 11, 2022, at approximately 12:46 PM, Officer Chung observed a truck traveling on Route 28 in South Yarmouth. The owner of the truck was known to have several outstanding warrants. As the vehicle turned from Route 28 into the parking lot of the Cape...
Truck driver arrested after New Bedford crash
Police arrested a New Bedford man Monday afternoon following a crash that left two women injured, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee
A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar Tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting. According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.
ABC6.com
Man target of drug investigation causes deadly crash in Taunton, state police say
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — A man that was a subject into a Massachusetts State Police drugs investigation has been arrested after a deadly crash in Taunton Monday. Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, of Medford, has been charged with manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide and negligent motor vehicle homicide. State police said...
WCVB
Trial begins for former MBTA employee accused of threatening co-worker
BOSTON — A trial begins Wednesday for a man who, until recently, was one of the MBTA's highest-paid employees. He's charged with threatening to commit a crime against one of his co-workers. Former MBTA inspector John Keady was a high-level manager for the MBTA for many years. The 66-year-old...
WCVB
DA identifies woman killed in Taunton crash with suspect who was fleeing police
TAUNTON, Mass. — Authorities are identifying the Massachusetts woman who was killed in a crash that involved a suspect who was fleeing from an attempted traffic stop. Lori Ann Medeiros, 54, of Middleborough, died as a result of the crash on Kingman Street in Taunton, according to the Bristol County District Attorney's Office.
thepulseofnh.com
Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released
The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
whdh.com
Police asking for help identifying suspect in ‘unprovoked assault’ at Park Street station
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect in connection with an “unprovoked attack” on a female at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Tuesday. The alleged assault occurred around 9 p.m. Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man charged in Rhode Island after over 3 pounds of crystal meth seized
PROVIDENCE – A Massachusetts man has been ordered detained in federal custody on drug trafficking charges after DEA Task Force agents and Boston Police detectives allegedly interrupted the delivery of more than three pounds of crystal methamphetamine, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. It is alleged in charging...
whdh.com
Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
capecod.com
Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A car and dump truck collided in Falmouth about 12:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Crabapples Restaurant. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital to fly that driver to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team and crash reconstruction to investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and heavy delays were likely.
