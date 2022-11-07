“On Sunday evening, November 6th, our member, who was conducting a traffic stop on I-93 North in Randolph, was struck while inside his cruiser and injured. He was transported to Boston Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. The Association would like to recognize his continued commitment and service to the Commonwealth and take this moment to remind everyone to SLOW DOWN, DRIVE SOBER AND MOVE OVER.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO