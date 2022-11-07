ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

newbedfordguide.com

58-year old man arrested after striking Massachusetts State Police cruiser, injuring trooper

“On Sunday evening, November 6th, our member, who was conducting a traffic stop on I-93 North in Randolph, was struck while inside his cruiser and injured. He was transported to Boston Medical Center where he was treated for his injuries. The Association would like to recognize his continued commitment and service to the Commonwealth and take this moment to remind everyone to SLOW DOWN, DRIVE SOBER AND MOVE OVER.
RANDOLPH, MA
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Christopher Long accused of driving on drugs

Boston police officer Christopher Long was arrested on Monday and charged with operating under the influence of drugs. The Haverhill Police Department Drug Control Unit arrested Long, according to a Boston police statement. He is currently considered injured on duty and was assigned to Medically Incapacitated Unit. “These allegations, if...
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Daytime Murder Rocks Neighborhood as Riley Brothers Construction Worker is Gunned Down in front of Family

On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at approximately 13:13 hours this afternoon, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers both responded to a 911 call for a person shot. The reporting 911 caller stated that someone had shot her son in front of her in the area near Harvard Street and Paxton Street in Dorchester. The caller also stated that the shooters fled in a white Kia.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Woman facing charges after allegedly pulling box cutter on Dorchester Dollar Tree employee

A Boston woman is facing charges after allegedly threatening a Dollar Tree employee with a box cutter after the worker attempted to prevent her from shoplifting. According to the District Attorney’s office, Cherry Clayton, 52, was attempting to steal items from the Dollar Tree on Dorchester Avenue when a worker attempted to step in. Clayton then allegedly pulled a box cutter from her pocket and attempted to stab the worker. Other employees then restrained Clayton. While attempting to disarm Clayton, she then allegedly bit the victim.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Trial begins for former MBTA employee accused of threatening co-worker

BOSTON — A trial begins Wednesday for a man who, until recently, was one of the MBTA's highest-paid employees. He's charged with threatening to commit a crime against one of his co-workers. Former MBTA inspector John Keady was a high-level manager for the MBTA for many years. The 66-year-old...
BOSTON, MA
thepulseofnh.com

Name Of Man Killed In Weekend Motorcycle Crash In Seabrook Released

The name of the Massachusetts man who was killed in a weekend motorcycle crash in Rockingham County has been released. Officials say Jeff Zajac of Saugus was riding on Route 107 in Seabrook Saturday when the motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Zajac was pronounced dead shortly after first responders arrived and his fiancee was seriously hurt. Police are still looking into the accident but don’t believe speed or alcohol were factors.
SEABROOK, NH
whdh.com

Lynn man sentenced after stealing iPads, cash from mail

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man from Lynn was sentenced Wednesday for stealing money from the mail, the Department of Justice said. The announcement said while serving as a City Carrier for the U.S Postal Service, Juan Murillo stole iPads delivered to dorms at Harvard University while on his delivery route June 22 and 30, 2021. Murillo also stole from the mail Sept. 23, taking cash he was supposed to deliver.
LYNN, MA
capecod.com

Firefighters use Jaws of Life to free driver after car vs dump truck in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A car and dump truck collided in Falmouth about 12:30 PM Tuesday. The crash happened on Palmer Avenue (Route 28) by Crabapples Restaurant. Firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to free the driver of the car. A MedFlight helicopter was requested to the Falmouth Hospital to fly that driver to an off-Cape trauma center. Falmouth Police called for the Mass State Police truck team and crash reconstruction to investigating the crash. Traffic was being detoured around the scene and heavy delays were likely.
FALMOUTH, MA

