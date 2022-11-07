Read full article on original website
Related
Rebel Wilson Tells Fans She and Ramona Agruma Are "NOT Engaged"
While Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are still going strong, they're not quite ready to make a trip down the aisle just yet. After multiple reports that the couple were engaged surfaced on Saturday, Nov. 5, Wilson shut down the rumors with a cute couples photo on her Instagram Story.
Lil Nas X Adds a Pink Lob to His List of Memorable Beauty Moments
Lil Nas X's latest hairstyle is unapologetically bold. The "Industry Baby" singer debuted a choppy pink lob hairstyle while performing at the League of Legends World Championship Finals on Nov. 5 in San Francisco, adding to the long list of memorable beauty moments he's had throughout his career. The pastel wig, cut into a long bob, fell right at his shoulders and featured blunt bangs and face-framing layers. The pink color became more saturated at the bottom, creating a subtle ombré effect.
Kim Kardashian's Milk-Bath Nails Shine Against Her Latex Dress
Kim Kardashian is proving that milk-bath nails can complement any of her fashion eras. On Nov. 7, the entrepreneur attended the CFDA Awards wearing a latex dress, and the elegant manicure pulled the look together flawlessly. Kardashian stuck true to the trend's roots: her nails were painted a pale milky...
Kylie Jenner Wows in a Gown With a Completely Sheer Top and Waist-High Slit
For the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York City on Monday night, Kylie Jenner proved that the sheer trend has serious staying power. The 25-year-old reality TV star and beauty entrepreneur arrived on the white carpet wearing a one-shouldered gown with a completely see-through top and a form-fitting skirt that featured a waist-high slit. An attached arm sleeve made of the same sheer material rounded out the chic ensemble.
A Makeup Artist Tells Us The Best Makeup Brands For Women Over 50
While aging is both an inevitable and beautiful thing, one great way to highlight your features over 50 is revamping your beauty routine, and the tools you use. We checked in with a professional makeup artist and expert for her favorite affordable and quality brands, tools and products— including contour sticks, lipsticks, eyeshadows and more— to use on mature skin. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from professional makeup artist Mary Winkenwerder, and find which brands and products can best highlight your skin (after all hitting the big 5-0 is an accomplishment to celebrate!)
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
This Old Navy Coat Looks and Feels Designer, and It's on Sale Right Now
Over the past few years, my outerwear collection has doubled in size, perhaps even tripled. As I've worked to nail down my style, I've experienced just how transformative the right coat can be; how the perfect outer layer can take your look from good to great — and how you don't necessarily have to shell out big bucks to find a really nice one. Case in point: while recently perusing Old Navy's new arrivals for November, I came across the brand's Long Slouchy Double-Breasted Coat ($66, originally $95). I loved everything about it from first glance: the neutral colorway, the double-breasted design, and its easy-breezy relaxed fit. Ahead, I dive into everything I love about it and what you need to know before adding it to your cart.
Eminem Brings 26-Year-Old Daughter Hailie Jade to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony
Eminem had the support of his 26-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, when he was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles on Nov. 5. While the father-daughter duo skipped the red carpet, they were photographed sitting together inside wearing matching black leather outfits. The 50-year-old rapper was honored alongside a handful of other performers including Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, and Lionel Richie, the latter of whom is set to receive the icon award at this year's American Music Awards.
This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale
Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more, the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients. Even better, while its currently sold out on Kjaer Weis’ site, it’s...
Ryan Reynolds Is Hoping His Fourth Baby Is Another Girl: "I'm a Girl Dad"
Ryan Reynolds is preparing for baby number four. It was announced earlier this year that the actor was expecting his fourth child with Blake Lively, and now, Reynolds is sharing his thoughts on the future of his stunt work in light of his growing family. In a Nov. 7 appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Reynolds said having another child has finally forced him to consider whether it's time to cut back on some of his stunt work. He also shared whether he's hoping for a boy or girl.
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral with anti-ageing concealer trick that instantly lifts and sculpts face
We all apply our makeup differently depending on how we prefer it to look on our face. Some of us like a darker contour while others love a really blushed look. Everyone's makeup and how they choose to put it on is of course completely up to them - but did you know you can use concealer to actually sculpt your face?
rsvplive.ie
Makeup artist goes viral on TikTok with easy anti-ageing tip to make the eyes look younger
Eyes can often be the first places to show age, as the skin around the eyes is thinner and more delicate than the rest of the face. While it's completely normal to develop fine lines and wrinkles, some people find that makeup can often accentuate any texture or ageing around the eyes.
Rihanna's Favorite Thing About Her Postpartum Body? "My Booty — Because I Got One"
Image Source: Getty / Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / FilmMagic. Rihanna is embracing the many assets of motherhood. The star recently spoke about her newfound appreciation for her booty on the red carpet for her fourth Savage X Fenty runway show, which was designed with her postpartum body in mind, she told InStyle. "I knew a snapback was on the way so I had to make sure the leggings were giving what they're supposed to give," she said.
A Skin Expert Tells Us The Best Neck Cream To Take Years Off Your Appearance
Your neck may be an afterthought when it comes to what you focus on in skincare. But the simple act of remembering your neck is part of your face and benefits from the same skincare routine can make a difference in your overall appearance. But how important is neck skincare? And are there even any products out there that can actually improve this region, known for notoriously thin skin that shows signs of aging relatively fast? Karen Whitney, a PA-C at Advanced Cosmetic Surgery & Laser Center in Cincinnati, tells us the best neck cream to take years off your appearance.
Jennifer Lopez Says Her Next Album Will Be the "Most Honest Work" She's Ever Done
It's been almost a decade since Jennifer Lopez released an album, but she's gearing up to drop her most personal project to date. The 53-year-old singer opened up about her untitled ninth album in her December cover story for Vogue, published Nov. 8, with the outlet calling it "the most honest work she has ever done."
Lindsay Lohan and Husband Bader Shammas Make Their Red Carpet Debut
Lindsay Lohan is ready to show off her husband. At a "Falling For Christmas" screening on Nov. 9, the star posed on the red carpet with financier Bader Shammas in New York City. Though Lohan, who's in the midst of a major comeback with her newly minted Netflix partnership, has offered glimpses of their romance on Instagram, the recent appearance marks the pair's first time on a red carpet together. The actor wore a sparkly sheer dress covered in florals, while Shammas kept it simple in a black suit.
Anne Hathaway's Stylist Erin Walsh Shares Her Top Holiday Styling Tips
With the holiday season approaching, invites for seasonal celebrations ahead are bound to start filling up your inbox. As fun as the end-of-the-year festivities may be, navigating what to wear during such a busy time can be an exhausting feat. To make the process less painful, celebrity stylist Erin Walsh, who's responsible for Anne Hathaway's iconic, head-turning looks, is sharing her top styling tips to curating a chic and functional holiday wardrobe with ease.
12 best body oils that will leave skin nourished and silky soft
Body oil is a hydrating skincare buy offering all-over moisture as an alternative to creams and lotions. Known for being easily absorbable and creating lingering skin softness, body oils can be applied either after a bath or shower, or onto dry skin in the morning and evening.Also creating a chance to have a bit of body-care luxury, the application process of enveloping the skin with intensely moisturising oil is an excuse for an at-home massage or some me-time.Usually packed with nourishing ingredients to care for skin, there are both fragrance-free and scented options to choose between. When it comes to...
Kylie Jenner Wears a Plunging Sequin Gown to Dress as a '90s Kris Jenner
Like mother, like daughter. Kylie Jenner showed up in a big way for Kris Jenner's 67th birthday party, where guests were asked to re-create iconic looks from the famous momager's life. Kylie chose a moment from December 1990, when Kris attended the 52nd annual Pioneer of the Year Awards in a black sequined gown with spaghetti straps. For the occasion, she accessorized with an ornate matching choker and bracelet set, in addition to diamond stud earrings. At the birthday soirée, Kylie wore Kris's dark, textured bixie haircut with bangs, and employed a cherry red lip, precisely emulating every beauty detail. Even her manicure, though shaped to a longer point, was the same color. Kylie finished the outfit with a gold plated Jimmy Choo box clutch, posing with partner Travis Scott for a mirror selfie.
Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Has The Most Unhinged Instagram Captions, And It's Both Surprising And Hilarious
You may have thought Alexa had the big personality among the pair, but it looks like Brennon has been hiding his inner City Girl from us all.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
74K+
Followers
24K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0