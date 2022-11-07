ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On The Red Carpet at the Outfest Legacy Awards

From the backlot of Paramount Studios, On The Red Carpet celebrated the LGBTQIA+ movers and shakers in the film and television industry at the Outfest Legacy Awards.

The Outfest organization, which is celebrating 40th anniversary, hosted its annual awards show and fundraiser dedicated to stars in the LGBTQIA+ film and television industry. The show included live performances, a star studded red carpet and special appearances by some of the year's most talked about creators.

"The Outfest Legacy Awards are really for the first time, I think, at least in entertainment everybody truly finding a place of belonging," said Damien S. Navarro, executive director of Outfest.

The organization creates visibility to LGBTQIA+ diverse stories and empowers storytellers. Outfest programs give artists and entertainment professionals the opportunity to discover their voice and assure that their legacy will live on for generations to come.

For more about the Outfest Legacy Awards, visit: outfest.org/

Los Angeles, CA
