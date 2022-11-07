Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 11/8 – Search Warrants Served at Two Locations Near Cave Junction, Shady Cove City Leaders Under State Investigation, Election Day in Oregon
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. OSP SW Region DES and JMET Serve Search Warrants at Two Locations Near Cave Junction. On November 2, 2022, the Oregon State Police...
KATU.com
Benefits from the Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs
Since 1945, the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs has assisted veterans in accessing federal VA benefits and care. Today, Oregon has a statewide network of trained and certified county and tribal Veteran Service Offices (VSO) accessible to veterans and their families in every county and on some tribal lands.
Veterans Day 2022: Oregon events; what’s open, what’s closed
Each year on Nov. 11, Americans honor all those who have served in the armed forces. Here is the rundown on how some Oregon communities are celebrating the federal holiday -- what’s free for veterans, and what’s closed on Friday. Public transportation: TriMet buses, MAX and WES; C-Tran;...
Psilocybin-related businesses will not be allowed in more than 100 Oregon cities
More than 100 cities across Oregon made it clear with their votes Tuesday that they do not want psilocybin-related businesses to operate in their towns, at least not for now.
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
opb.org
Several rural Oregon counties vote against therapeutic use of psilocybin
Voters across Oregon mostly voted against allowing the therapeutic use of the psychedelic drug psilocybin on Tuesday. Jackson and Deschutes were the only two counties in the state to vote in favor of allowing psilocybin manufacturing and service centers. Coos, Curry, Douglas, Klamath and Josephine counties voted down local measures.
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
opb.org
A group of Oregon cities are planning to sue the state over wide-ranging climate rules
Oregon’s Land Conservation and Development Commission adopted a new set of rules this summer that aim to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in the state’s eight largest metro areas. The Climate-Friendly and Equitable Communities rules affect several aspects of land use, transportation and development. Among other things, they require cities to remove certain parking mandates, provide more electric vehicle infrastructure, and designate mixed-use “climate-friendly areas” where residents can meet their daily needs without using a car.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/7 – Suspected Hunting Accident on Lake Creek Road, 75-year-old Woman Arrested after 112 mph Pursuit on I-5 from Merlin to Ashland
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Multiple Law Enforcement Agencies Responding to Suspected Hunting Accident, Victim in Hospital, Suspect Left Scene. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) responded to a...
Inside the mind of Oregon’s ‘Jogger Rapist’
KOIN 6 News obtained the parole board's psychological evaluations that paint a much different picture when he was in his mid-50s and younger.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon seniors share how they would spend $1.9B Powerball jackpot
(UPDATE: The final total for the Powerball drawing was $2.04 billion. Someone in California won the jackpot.) Monday night’s Powerball drawing could land a lucky winner with a record $1.9 billion, and some of our local seniors weighed in on how they would spend the money. Last week, Central...
KTVZ
A second $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Oregon, as $2.04 billion jackpot won in California
Salem, Ore. – Another $1 million Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday with a single ticket sold in California worth $2.04 billion. The $1 million ticket sold on Monday was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland last Wednesday.
After 15 years, Google will pay taxes on its first Oregon data center
Google is getting something new in the mail this fall: a big Oregon property tax bill. The company’s data centers in The Dalles have been exempt from most property taxes since Google opened its first one there in 2006. The Silicon Valley company capitalized on big Oregon tax breaks that have saved Google at least $240 million to date.
KDRV
Your Voice, Your Vote: gun control measure vote's reactions show same aim, different targets
JACKSON & KLAMATH COUNTIES, PORTLAND, Ore. -- Some Southern Oregon sheriffs have concerns about a statewide ballot measure that appears to have narrow voter approval today. Oregon Measure 114's vote outcome from yesterday's general election shows 50.73% supporting the measure and 49.27% opposing. A new Oregon law this year requires ballots postmarked and mailed by election day to be accepted as valid votes for one week following election day, leaving an undetermined amount of mailed ballots pending for inclusion.
pdxmonthly.com
How Things Are Shaking Out So Far after Election Day in Oregon
The general midterm election in the United States is finally behind us. This fall, we've suffered a gauntlet of alarmist political attack ads on our TVs, in our mail, and while browsing the internet. Trying to enjoy that new episode of Abbott Elementary just isn’t quite the same when you’re bombarded by misquotes and misdeeds from every candidate and their mother. Lucky for us, Election Day means it all ends (at least until the 2024 primary season—May 2023’s school board elections probably won’t pack prime time with attack ads).
Rescue Flight Helps 23 Senior Shelter Dogs Find Homes So 'No Old Dog Dies Alone and Afraid'
For its 125th rescue flight, Pet Rescue Pilots, with help from The Grey Muzzle Organization, flew 23 senior dogs from California to Oregon, to help the older pets get adopted It's a heartwarming senior-only adventure! To celebrate reaching 125 flights and helping 2,500 shelter pets find forever homes — through cost-free plane trips for pets from overcrowded shelters to rescues with rooms to adopt out animals — Pet Rescue Pilots (PRP) planned a flight with only senior dogs (canines age 7 or older) on the passenger list. According to...
kezi.com
November 2022 local ballot measure results
Numerous measures are on ballots in communities across Oregon. Check here for up-to-date information on how the communities are voting. Results were last updated at 5:07 p.m. on November 9. Benton County:. Philomath:. Measure 2-138: Moratorium on psilocybin manufacturing and service facilities in Philomath. Yes: 52% No: 48%. Measure 2-137:...
KTVZ
A look at C.O. county election results for some state races considered too close to call
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Several Oregon elections were considered too close to call Wednesday morning, with about 50% of the ballots sent out returned so far and thousands more to count in coming days that were postmarked by Tuesday, Nov. 8. The tightest, and arguably most controversial are: The governors...
With results still coming in, Oregon may pass Measure 114
It's too early to say for sure, but it looks likely that Oregon will pass Measure 114.
centraloregondaily.com
Central Oregon outpacing most of state in returning ballots; 1 day left
With a little more than 24 hours left before ballots are due in Oregon’s election, Central Oregon is outpacing the most of the state in terms of turning in their ballots. Ballots are due by 8:00 p.m. Tuesday in a drop box or postmarked anytime Tuesday. As of 11:30...
