ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IndieWire

‘Carnival Row’ to End with Season 2 at Amazon

By Wilson Chapman
IndieWire
IndieWire
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ncn5B_0j1vIWBF00

Carnival Row ,” the Prime Video series starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne , will conclude after two seasons on the streamer. The second season of the fantasy show premieres on February 17, Amazon announced Monday.

The series first premiered in August 2019 and focuses on the titular city of Carnival Row, where mythological beings exist as oppressed refugees in a human-dominated social order. Bloom stars as Rycroft Philostrate, a detective in the city and a half-fae, who begins investigating a conspiracy involving a group of fae known as the Black Raven — one of whom is his former lover Vignette Stonemoss (Delevingne). Season 2 picks up where the first left off, with Rycroft off the force but still investigating a series of murders, while the Black Raven escalates their plans to protest oppression in the city.

Season 2 of “Carnival Row” began production shortly after the Season 1 premiere in 2019. However, the show ended up as one of many to shut down production in March 2020 during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season officially wrapped filming in September 2021. The February release makes the show one of the last to return after suffering pandemic-related delays.

Bloom and Delevingne are joined in the cast by Arty Froushan, Caroline Ford, Karla Crome, Andrew Gower, Tamzin Merchant, and David Gyasi. The show was created by René Echevarria and Travis Beacham and is based on Beechem’s film script “A Killing on Carnival Row,” which appeared in the inaugural 2005 installment of The Black List. Beacham executive produces with Bloom, Delevingne, showrunner Erik Oleson, Brad Van Arragon, Sarah Byrd, Jim Dunn, Sam Ernst, and Wesley Strick.

Upon its release, the first season of “Carnival Row” received mixed notices from critics. In his review of Season 1, IndieWire TV critic Steve Greene wrote, “While this eight-part season has fashioned a highly detailed world for itself, immersed in a mythology that spans multiple lands and stretches over entire cities, there’s still something empty in its execution. It’s a show with certainly admirable ambitions, but through nearly every aspect of its swirling narrative, ‘Carnival Row’ is less than the sum of its otherworldly parts.”

Season 2 of “Carnival Row” will consist of 10 episodes, which drop weekly on Prime Video. Amazon also released a teaser trailer for the upcoming final season. Watch below.

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

‘Monster’ and ‘The Watcher’ Renewed for More Seasons at Netflix

After a series of misses at Netflix, Ryan Murphy’s fortunes at the streamer are up in a big way. The producer’s two most recent series for the streamer, “Monster” and “The Watcher,” have been picked up for future seasons, Netflix announced Monday. Both shows are true crime series that Murphy created with his frequent collaborator Ian Brennan, premiered this fall, and touted as one-season miniseries. “Monster,” which bore the full title of “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” during its first season, will return for two additional seasons as an anthology series, focusing on other “monstrous” figures in history. “The...
IndieWire

‘Westworld’ Canceled After 4 Seasons on HBO

HBO science-fiction series “Westworld” has been canceled by the network, IndieWire has confirmed. The news comes three months after the show’s fourth season aired its finale on August 14. Based on the 1973 Michael Crichton film, “Westworld” focused on the staff, guests, and android residents of the eponymous wild-west themed amusement park, catering to the wealthy. Over the course of four seasons, as the Westworld “hosts” rebelled against their masters, the show expanded its scope to other theme parks run by the same company, and eventually the outside world. The show was created by husband-wife duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy,...
IndieWire

Leslie Grossman Talks ‘American Horror Story: NYC’ and Ryan Murphy: ‘This Season Is Very Personal’

Since the days of Mary Cherry and The WB’s “Popular,” Leslie Grossman and Ryan Murphy have been teaming up to make people laugh, scream, and/or do whatever you call the involuntary horse-like sound that sometimes happens when you combine the two. And yet, “American Horror Story: NYC” sees the vivacious actress, typically known for her pitch-perfect zingers and larger-than-life reactions to terror, taking on a more somber tone in a petrifying, barebones shift for the scary anthology that’s still unfolding. “Barbara is definitely a departure for me,” Grossman said in a spoiler-free interview with IndieWire, held by phone prior to the...
Popculture

Everything Coming to HBO Max in November 2022

As November approaches, HBO Max is getting ready for fresh beginnings with a long list of new titles arriving next month. While House of the Dragon concluded its record-breaking 10-episode first season run in October, the HBO Max streaming library is still giving subscribers plenty to get excited about next month.
TEXAS STATE
ComicBook

Carnival Row Final Season Teaser Trailer Released

Prime Video today announced that the final season of Carnival Row, the original fantasy-drama series from Amazon Studios and Legendary Television, will premiere February 17, 2023. The first look at art from the upcoming season, which stars Pirates of the Caribbean franchise veteran Orlando Bloom and Suicide Squad baddie Cara Delevingne, was also released today in the form of a teaser trailer and key art for the second season. The 10-episode season will be released weekly and exclusively on Prime Video around the world.
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: Kit Harrington's Upcoming Return, Explained

Now that fans have accepted their return to Westeros, many have their eye on the spinoff that is most closely related to Game of Thrones — SNOW. Over the summer, fans learned that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel to Game of Thrones where he would reprise his role as Jon Snow. Scroll down to a rundown of all the updates we've gotten on that project so far.
ComicBook

Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on "Dream" Project After James Gunn's DC Takeover

Jason Momoa has appeared as Aquaman in three live-action films to date and will reprise the role in his second solo film as Arthur Curry in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom next Christmas. While he's now gotten two films in his own superhero franchise, the Game of Thrones alumnus now says his dream superhero project is still to come under new DC Studios bosses Peter Safran and James Gunn.
TVGuide.com

The Ultimate Guide to What to Watch on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and More in November 2022

Remember learning about cornucopias every November in school? This is what they were talking about. There's an abundance of good TV in this month's lineup, starting with the high-profile release of the new season of The Crown. Yellowstone fans are feasting especially well in November, with the premiere of Yellowstone Season 5 and the debut of the new Taylor Sheridan series Tulsa King, starring Sylvester Stallone. Plus, Emily Blunt gets in on the Western action with Prime Video's The English.
Popculture

HBO Max Adding Controversial 2022 Movie Next Week

Olivia Wilde's Don't Worry Darling now has a streaming date. The film will hit HBO Max 45 days after its theatrical run began. Don't Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, and was beset with controversy in the lead-up to its release. Don't Worry Darling will be released to...
purewow.com

'Manifest' Has Shot to #1 on Netflix Only One Day After the Season 4 Premiere

Manifest is back! And clearly fans were anxious for season 4, because the show has already shot to #1 on Netflix's list of most-watched shows, only one day after the new season premiered. Currently, the show is sitting above other major titles, including Love Is Blind, which just dropped its...
IndieWire

Carrie-Anne Moss and Lee Jung-jae Officially Join Cast of ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘The Acolyte’

Carrie-Anne Moss is escaping “The Matrix” for a galaxy far, far away, as the actor has joined the cast for “The Acolyte,” a new “Star Wars” series for Disney+. Moss is one of four newly announced cast members to join the upcoming series, which will be led by “Bodied Bodies Bodies” star Amandla Stenberg. “His Dark Materials” star Dafne Keen, “Inventing Anna” cast member Rebecca Henderson, and Dean-Charles Chapman of “Game of Thrones” and “1917” have also been added to the cast. In addition, previously reported cast members like Emmy-winning “Squid Game” star Lee Jung-jae, “The Good Place’s” Manny Jacinto, “After...
Deadline

Theo James Set To Lead Guy Ritchie’s Netflix TV Series ‘The Gentlemen’

Theo James is set as the lead of Netflix’s The Gentlemen, based on the Guy Ritchie film of the same name, Deadline has learned. Production on the Miramax TV series begins in London next week. The series follows James’ character Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation? Deadline exclusively revealed in March the streamer was eyeing the...
Popculture

'The Handmaid's Tale': Has Hulu Series Been Renewed for Season 6?

The end credits may have only just rolled on The Handmaid's Tale Season 5, but viewers are already eager for the world of Margaret Atwood's novel to expand with new episodes. Following a nail-biting season that was marked with rising tensions between Gilead and the United States and an effort to reunite June with her daughter Hannah, the heartbreaking Season 5 finale has left fans with plenty of questions, including one prominent question: has Hulu renewed The Handmaid's Tale for Season 6? Warning: This post contains spoilers for The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 finale, "Safe."
ComicBook

Jason Bateman & Jude Law Team for New Netflix Series

Primetime Emmy winner Jason Bateman and Academy Award nominee Jude Law are teaming up to develop a new limited series for Netflix according to Deadline. The trade reports that the Ozark and The New Pope stars are currently working on a series titled Black Rabbit, an original idea which will be penned by married screenwriting team Zach Baylin (King Richard, Creed III) and Kate Susman. Plot details are under wraps but it marks the return of Jason Bateman to the Netflix family after several accolade heavy-seasons on Ozark. The show doesn't have an official series order just yet but considering the talent involved seems like a sure thing.
IndieWire

IndieWire

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy