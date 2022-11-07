Read full article on original website
Driver pulled gun during Atlantic City road rage incident, cops say
A 60-year-old Philadelphia man was arrested after he threatened another driver with a gun during a road rage incident Saturday in Atlantic City, authorities said. The victim arrived at the Atlantic City public safety building at about 12:40 p.m. and told cops that another driver threatened him and his family, police said in a statement.
Philadelphia Man Arrested in Connection to Maple Shade, NJ, Motel Murder
A man from Philadelphia has been arrested for allegedly killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year while authorities are still trying to figure out why. 26-year-old Alexander Rivera from the Mayfair section of the city has been charged with murder and related weapon offenses, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw.
Police investigate shooting in Camden, New Jersey
When officers arrived, they found dozens of shell casing at the scene.
Atlantic City road rage incident leads to loaded gun
A road rage incident let to the arrest of a Philadelphia man with a loaded gun outside the Atlantic City police station, according to charges. Eric Carmichael, 60, is in jail awaiting a detention hearing after he was stopped outside the Clayton G. Graham Public Safety Building with a handgun in his vehicle, police said.
One Airlifted, Another Seriously Hurt In Back-To-Back South Jersey Shootings: Reports
Two men were gunned down in separate South Jersey shootings between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, one of them requiring a medevac helicopter transport to the hospital, reports say. Police were called to the first shooting at the Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Nov....
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
Philly Violence Comes to NJ: Police Pursue Car Tied to Shooting That Injured 9
EVESHAM – Police on Wednesday night chased a vehicle that may have been involved in a shooting that injured nine people, pursuing it from Philadelphia into New Jersey. The driver of a dark-colored vehicle led police on a pursuit that went north on I-95, over the Tacony Palmyra Bridge, and onto Route 73, according to Evesham Police Chief Walt Miller.
Car involved in chase from Philly to South Jersey not linked to mass shooting: Police
Initially, police believed the car was connected to last weekend's mass shooting in Kensington but later determined there was no connection.
Police respond to barricade situation in Camden, New Jersey
Police said the situation began at about 3 p.m. in the area of North 26th and High streets.
Loaded Gun Recovered After Alleged Road Rage Incident in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — An alleged road rage incident led to weapons and other charges for a Philadelphia man, according to police. Eric Carmichael, 60, was detained following a traffic stop, when his Toyota Tacoma was identified by a man who said he was being followed throughout Atlantic City. The...
Police Seek Woman After Middle Twp., NJ, Bias Incident Aimed at Black Candidate
Police have asked the public for help in tracking down a woman and her vehicle after a bias incident targeting Black congressional candidate Tim Alexander. Alexander is a former detective captain with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and current civil rights attorney who ran against Republican U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd District.
Egg Harbor Twp NJ Police Looking for Man in Big Yellow Shirt
This guy is not Big Bird, but his shirt is YELLOW!. Egg Harbor Township Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man wearing a yellow shirt. He was caught on surveillance camera and EHT Police say they want to talk with him about an ongoing investigation. A quick...
fox29.com
Philadelphia man arrested, charged in death of woman found in Maple Shade motel
Burlington County, N.J. - A Philadelphia man has been arrested in connection with the death of a woman found in a Maple Shade motel in May. Burlington County officials said 26-year-old Alexander Rivera, of Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, was taken into custody without incident at his home November 4th. Rivera...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ARREST SUSPECT AFTER SHOTS FIRED IN RUTHERFORD COMMUNITY – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19713) New Castle County Police have arrested Taheem Lawrence (32) of Dover following an investigation into a shots fired complaint. On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 1:55 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police responded to the unit block of Renee Court, Newark – Rutherford in reference to a residence being struck by gunfire. Officers arrived at the scene and determined that an occupied home had been struck multiple times. Surveillance footage was collected from the incident and a suspect vehicle was identified as a distinct gold Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Police locate vehicle after woman struck and killed in Gloucester Twp. hit-and-run crash
Other motorists stayed with the hit-and-run victim until medics arrived. She died at the hospital.
Man charged with killing woman inside N.J. motel
A man was arrested last week after he was accused of killing a woman inside a Maple Shade motel earlier this year and leaving her body there, investigators announced Wednesday. Officers were called to the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73 on May 11 just before 11:30 a.m. after the...
NJ Fugitive ID'd As Gunman In Philadelphia Wawa Shooting: DA
The man charged with a shooting at a northeast Philadelphia Wawa last week is also wanted for burglary in New Jersey, authorities have announced. The District Attorney's Office said Joshua Frazier, 23, shot a 34-year-old man in the stomach after getting into an argument at the Wawa on Frankford Avenue and Academy Road in Torresdale just after 4 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, multiple outlets report.
Man wounded, airlifted to hospital after shooting in Millville park
A man is hospitalized after he was shot in a South Jersey park on Tuesday night. Officers responded to a Wawa on West Main Street in Millville around 9 p.m. for a report of a gunshot victim, according to Millville Police. The 54-year-old Millville resident told police he was in...
US Marshals Capture Fugitive Wanted In Fatal South Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old Egg Harbor Township man wanted for murder has been apprehended in Vermont, authorities said. Tyreek Crawford was arrested by the US Marshals Service on outstanding murder charges from Atlantic County. It is alleged Tyreek Crawford shot and killed Joshua Hannah in the Somers Point Village Apartments, 50 Mays...
Hit-and-run along Black Horse Pike kills NJ woman, police say
GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — Township police have asked for the public’s help after a 58-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Monday night. Gloucester Township officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the area of the 800 block of the Black Horse Pike, between Almonesson Road and Route 42. Elaine...
