Troy Messenger

Amity White signs with South Alabama

Pike County High School senior Amity White signed her letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship to the University of South Alabama on Thursday. The Lady Bulldog softball and basketball star signed her letter-of-intent alongside her family, teammates and coaches as she represented her new school with custom Nike’s featuring South Alabama’s logo.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
WJTV 12

Former Jackson State basketball player dies

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
JACKSON, MS
comebacktown.com

Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?

Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
utv44.com

The fate of Saraland's post season now in question

SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
SARALAND, AL
Cassius

No Huddle Week Ten: Jackson State Train Rolls On

As we enter the final month of the regular season for Black College Football it’s time to entertain the idea of an unbeaten season for Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team. The number one team all season long in our FCS Poll just passed what was believed to be its toughest SWAC opponent this […]
JACKSON, MS
247Sports

South Alabama Tips-off 2022-2033 Season With Multiple Key Transfers

The University of South Alabama is having its best season yet for the football program, but it is time for the athletics to juggle another major sport as the men’s basketball season tips-off on Wednesday, November 9th. The South Alabama Jaguars end the preseason of hype and begin a season of Sun Belt Conference title hopes against the Mobile Rams.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

South Alabama-Southern Miss football game set for national TV broadcast

South Alabama’s Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by NFL Network, the schools announced Monday. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will meet for the first time as Sun Belt Conference opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. South Alabama has beaten Southern Miss — formerly of Conference USA — in each of the last two seasons as a non-conference foe.
HATTIESBURG, MS
AL.com

5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams

Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Scholastic Athlete 2022: Week #11

Congratulations to our scholastic athletes for week #11 of the 2022 high school football season, McGill-Toolen's Stephen Quina and Saraland's Rita Kelly. Stephen is a senior at McGill-Toolen High School with a 4.38 GPA. He is a dual athlete playing both football and baseball. He plans to major in engineering in college.
SARALAND, AL
utv44.com

Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
utv44.com

City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022

Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
GULF SHORES, AL

