Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Man Claiming to be Police Assaults Loxley WomanAna KimberLoxley, AL
Gulf Coast Challenge festivities: Things to do as Deion Sanders, JSU come to Mobile
With the 2022 Gulf Coast Challenge pitting the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Saturday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium, Mobile can look forward to several days of preliminary festivities. The game itself -- the fifth annual Challenge, “powered by the Mobile Sports Authority” -- has a 4 p.m....
Troy Messenger
Amity White signs with South Alabama
Pike County High School senior Amity White signed her letter-of-intent to accept a softball scholarship to the University of South Alabama on Thursday. The Lady Bulldog softball and basketball star signed her letter-of-intent alongside her family, teammates and coaches as she represented her new school with custom Nike’s featuring South Alabama’s logo.
Former Jackson State basketball player dies
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University (JSU) President Thomas Hudson confirmed one of the university’s former basketball players passed away. Geronimo Warner, a native of Arizona, was a redshirt freshman for the JSU men’s basketball team during the 2021-22 season. His position on the team was as a guard. “The passing of our student […]
comebacktown.com
Are ‘Over-the-Mountain’ Caucasians welcome to Magic City Classic?
Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Year after year I’d find myself once again...
utv44.com
The fate of Saraland's post season now in question
SARALAND, Ala. (WPMI) — The fate of Saraland's football season is now in question. NBC 15 News first reported Baldwin County Public Schools appealed an eligibility decision made by the Alabama High School Athletic Association that cleared a player. On Wednesday, the AHSAA First District Athletic Board agreed with Baldwin County's appeal and overturned that decision. The school system flagged a Saraland football player some suspected was in violation of the bona fide move rule after he transferred from Daphne this year.
No Huddle Week Ten: Jackson State Train Rolls On
As we enter the final month of the regular season for Black College Football it’s time to entertain the idea of an unbeaten season for Deion Sanders and his Jackson State team. The number one team all season long in our FCS Poll just passed what was believed to be its toughest SWAC opponent this […]
South Alabama Tips-off 2022-2033 Season With Multiple Key Transfers
The University of South Alabama is having its best season yet for the football program, but it is time for the athletics to juggle another major sport as the men’s basketball season tips-off on Wednesday, November 9th. The South Alabama Jaguars end the preseason of hype and begin a season of Sun Belt Conference title hopes against the Mobile Rams.
South Alabama-Southern Miss football game set for national TV broadcast
South Alabama’s Nov. 19 game at Southern Miss will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and will be televised by NFL Network, the schools announced Monday. The Jaguars and Golden Eagles will meet for the first time as Sun Belt Conference opponents at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg. South Alabama has beaten Southern Miss — formerly of Conference USA — in each of the last two seasons as a non-conference foe.
5 second-round playoff games to watch involving Coastal Alabama teams
Here are 5 second-round playoff games involving Coastal Alabama teams to watch this Friday. The complete schedule for Coastal teams follows. CLASS 5A: NO. 8 DEMOPOLIS (10-1) AT NO. 9 FAITH ACADEMY (9-2) Time/location: 7 p.m. Friday, Ram Field, Mobile. Last week: Demopolis defeated Elmore County 48-28; Faith Academy defeated...
Deion Sanders pushing Jackson State for pre-New Year’s Day Bowl
Deion Sanders wants Jackson State to seriously be considered for a pre-New Year's Day bowl game. The post Deion Sanders pushing Jackson State for pre-New Year’s Day Bowl appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Mobile, November 09 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Mobile. The Mary G. Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with Faith Academy on November 09, 2022, 14:30:00. The Mary G. Montgomery High School basketball team will have a game with Murphy High School on November 09, 2022, 14:00:00.
utv44.com
Scholastic Athlete 2022: Week #11
Congratulations to our scholastic athletes for week #11 of the 2022 high school football season, McGill-Toolen's Stephen Quina and Saraland's Rita Kelly. Stephen is a senior at McGill-Toolen High School with a 4.38 GPA. He is a dual athlete playing both football and baseball. He plans to major in engineering in college.
utv44.com
Herc Rentals Player of the Game 2022: Week #11
Congratulations to this week's Herc Rentals Player of the Game for week 11 of the 2022 season, Saraland's Santae McWilliams! Congratulations to this week's Player of the Game!
NOLA.com
The owner of Culver’s in Mobile is eyeing the MS Gulf Coast for his next franchise
A Culver’s restaurant may be in the cards for the Mississippi coast. Culver's franchisee Patrick Taylor said he is in the “very early stages” of planning his second restaurant. He opened the Mobile location last January, and his five-year plan includes expanding with a second restaurant in Mississippi.
utv44.com
Boat strike blamed for Orange Beach manatee death
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — November is Manatee Awareness Month, and a good time to remember to watch for manatees when boaters are on the water in areas of Alabama and the northern Gulf of Mexico. Dauphin Island Sea Lab’s Manatee Sighting Network (DISL/MSN) received reports of a deceased...
utv44.com
St. Luke's Episcopal School's Girls Cross Country team named 1A-2A state champs
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — On November 5, 2022 AHSAA named St. Luke's Girls Cross Country Team the 1A-2A Girls State Champions at the AHSAA 67th State Championship in Oakville, AL. St. Luke's (78) earned the title beating Cold Springs (102) out of a third consecutive state championship. St. Luke's...
Family fright after girl not fully secured in Greater Gulf State Fair ride
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A mother claims workers at the Greater Gulf State Fair did not properly strap her daughter to a ride. 9-year-old Isabella Carmichael got on the Mega Drop ride at the fair on Friday night. Video taken by a family member shows the 9-year-old girl as she starts to realize her seatbelt was […]
utv44.com
City of Gulf Shores hurricane re-entry decals expire at the end of 2022
Current City of Gulf Shores Hurricane Re-entry Decals will expire at the end of 2022. If your property is located outside the corporate limits of the City of Gulf Shores, you will need to obtain a 2023/2024 Baldwin County Hurricane Re-entry Decal. These decals will serve as your reentry pass to your property if a checkpoint is established during an emergency.
Former home of freed slave torn down in Fairhope as new owner takes over
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s an update to a story we’ve been following closely this year. New owners have taken over an important piece of property east of downtown Fairhope. All that’s left standing Monday are two brick columns that used to lead to the home of Nancy Lewis, one of the first African Americans […]
utv44.com
In honor of Veteran's Day, this Mobile vet is getting a cool surprise
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — And inside, a local man who once served in Iraq in the United State Marine Corps is chatting with two young ladies who are about to deliver some really good news. "So we're here today to do the final interview for the Veteran's Day Giveaway,”...
