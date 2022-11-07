Read full article on original website
Hike the Actual Stairway to Heaven in New Jersey
New Jersey isn’t known for its vast array of landscapes. People don’t travel to the Garden State to bask in the beauty of glacier-peaked mountains or deep red canyons. There aren’t lush rainforests or wetlands filled with a variety of wildlife. However, there is one place in particular known for its scenic beauty. If you haven’t visited the Stairway to Heaven, NJ, it’s time to put it on your list. Let’s take a closer look!
New Jersey wins big in Saturday's Powerball drawing
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – New Jersey has not just one but 17 winners after Saturday night's Powerball drawing. While no one matched all six numbers, one person matched five numbers, the New Jersey Lottery says.The winning ticket with five correct numbers was sold at a Quick Stop in Middlesex County. The winner receives the second-tier prize of $1 million, an official says.Additionally, 16 other lottery players in New Jersey won the third-tier prize by matching four numbers correctly. The lottery says the prize for those tickets is $50,000. And, one of the third-tier winners purchased the ticket with Power Play, earning them $150,000 in total.The next Powerball drawing will be on Monday.
New Jersey ‘Cake Whisperer’ is competing on a Food Network show
A New Jersey baker who taught himself English after arriving here from Costa Rica, is competing on the Food Network’s “Holiday Wars.”. Christian Alejandro Rojas, of Neptune, got one of the coveted baking slots for the season that is airing now. Rojas came to the U.S. in 1998,...
3 Powerball tickets worth $1M sold in N.J. as $2.04B jackpot is won in California
UPDATE: Powerball tickets worth $1M sold at these 3 N.J. shops. 8 tickets win $100K, $50K prizes. The huge $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won by a single ticket sold in California ending weeks of anticipation, but New Jersey lottery players were among the 23 second-prize tickets sold nationally worth at least $1 million.
Don’t Be Fooled by the Latest Scam Taking Over New Jersey Phones
The scammers are back at it again. One of the great things about technology is that it allows us to manage our accounts in the palm of our hands. Simultaneously, that's also a huge downside of technology, because it makes it that much easier for scammers to try and take advantage of us.
New Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloons tested in NJ (Opinion)
For you it was just a Saturday in November. For hundreds of people at the Meadowlands, it was the new Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade balloon test flight day. Yes, they do that sort of thing with brand-new balloons. In a huge wide open space with a gentle breeze, balloon handlers walked the new additions through a maze of cones the width of a New York City street to make sure everyone was well-trained.
The country’s most patriotic teen visits NJ to do a special task
There’s always a story about a teenager doing something exceptionally unique and amazing and 17-year-old Preston Sharp is one of them. From the age of 10, this California teen has had an interest in shining light on war veterans as his grandfather was buried in a cemetery where many graves were unnamed and bare.
An open letter to NJ politicians who text spam my phone
You may believe that because we are neighbors, I don’t mind getting an unsolicited text from you, from my friendly neighborhood. 732 area code. And you may believe that wording it in a very personal way makes it seem friendly and harmless as though we know each other. But...
Dennis Malloy shares easy, delicious, healthy fall dish
This is the time of year when we all tend to pack on a few pounds. You can still eat well and eat healthy. In the last few years we've seen a lot of low-calorie substitutes for our favorite foods. Cauliflower is one of the most common. Everything from cauliflower...
