Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has any information about this incident, call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.
