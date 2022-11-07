Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has any information about this incident, call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.