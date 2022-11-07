ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Monroe Police investigates overnight shooting; victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries

By Kevin Dudley, Jr.
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 2 days ago
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 6, 2022, at approximately 1:45 AM, Monroe Police responded to a shooting on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to reports, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has any information about this incident, call Monroe Police at 318-329-2600.

Comments / 2

Related
KNOE TV8

Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly shooting

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KNOE) - The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting where one person was killed Monday night. According to Deputy James Mardis, Nathaniel Gregory Church, 33, of Collinston, was shot. He was pronounced dead at the Stop n Save gas station in Bastrop. Deputies believe Church was driving the vehicle when he and a female passenger were shot.
MOREHOUSE PARISH, LA
KNOE TV8

Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Pregnant woman killed in shooting

BASTROP, La. (KNOE) - The Bastrop Police Department says a man has been arrested for the killing of a pregnant woman Monday. According to Officer Thomas Morgan of the Bastrop Police Department, Donovon White is charged with two counts of 2nd degree murder, cruelty to a juvenile, and drug crimes in relation to the shooting on East Cypress.
BASTROP, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Students arrested after fight

Two Grambling State University students were arrested Friday night after they reportedly were involved in a physical altercation with one another. GSU Police received a tip through their G-Safe phone app reporting a disturbance in a room in Wheatley Hall. Officers responded to the dorm room and learned Cayden Beverly, 18, and Keiara Brown, 19, both of Franklin, had been engaged in a fight. The two stated they had been in a relationship for two years.
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Sterlington Police searching for vehicle burglary suspects

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. STERLINGTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Sterlington Police Department is searching for two suspects in a recent vehicle burglary that took place in Sterlington, La. If you know the whereabouts of the individuals shown in the picture above, be sure to call Sterlington Police at 318-665-4532.
STERLINGTON, LA
cenlanow.com

Off-duty officer arrests man for gun and drug offenses at Monroe bar

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, an officer of the Monroe Police Department was working off-duty at Sippers Bar located on Sterlington Road in Monroe, La. According to the officer, they made contact with 29-year-old Darius D. Jackson who possessed two arrest warrants for the Distribution of Narcotics.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Hit and run driver caught

A California man was arrested early Wednesday morning after he was allegedly involved in a hit and run accident on W. Kentucky Ave. Ruston Police responded to the intersection of Kentucky Avenue and Arcadia Drive about 3 a.m. Wednesday morning regarding a hit and run. It was believed the suspect vehicle was heavily damaged so an officer patrolled West Kentucky Ave attempting to locate it. The officer saw a vehicle approaching with only one headlight that crossed into the oncoming lane of travel. The vehicle matched the description of the hit and run suspect and had sustained heavy damage.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Prosecutor confirms that charges will not be filed against former Union County Deputy investigator

El Dorado, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Criminal charges will not be filed against former Union County Sherrif’s Office investigator Josh Lumen. Emily White, an attorney with the state Office of the Prosecutor Coordinator, confirmed that charges would not be filed. According to an El Dorado Police Department report, Lumen was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic […]
UNION COUNTY, AR
lincolnparishjournal.com

Woman booked for burglarizing home

A woman was arrested for burglary Friday night after a brief investigation by Ruston police. Officers responded to an Ellis Avenue residence regarding a burglary Friday night. The victim stated he left his residence for a few hours and when he returned, the front door was open and his television was missing.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Monroe Police responds to possible armed individual near Carroll High

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, shortly before 11 AM, Carroll Junior High School and Carroll High School were placed on lockdown after a possible armed individual near Carroll High School. The schools were placed on lockdown out of caution. According to authorities, the area was searched and no suspects were located. […]
MONROE, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana Police searching for missing woman and her child

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Bastrop Police needs help locating 32-year-old Jaisley Ann Green also known as Jaisley Morgan and Jaisley Stanely, and her three-year-old son, Beaux Morgan. Green’s family filed a missing person report on November 2, 2022, saying that they had not been in contact with Green in the past two weeks. Green is […]
BASTROP, LA
myarklamiss.com

Candlelight Vigil held for missing El Dorado woman

EL DORADO, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The El Dorado, Ark., community will be holding a candlelight vigil for Ieshia Jackson on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Jackson has been missing since November of 2020, shortly after there were 2 break-ins in her home in the span of one week. The vigil...
EL DORADO, AR
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Deputies searching for Downsville teenager

UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Union Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 15-year-old Justin Fisher of Downsville, La. Fisher is described as a White male, standing six feet and one inch, and weighing approximately 140 pounds. According to authorities, he was last seen walking near Highway 15 and Kyle Road near the Holmesville community […]
DOWNSVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

DOTD gives update on Cheniere Lake Bridge and spillway project

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development provided an update on the status of the $9.5 million project to replace Cheniere Lake Bridge on LA 3033, as well as construct a new spillway structure in West Monroe, La. After the construction of the new spillway, […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

