New Lenox, IL

Judge denies motion to reduce bond for Harvey teen charged in fatal New Lenox gas station shooting

By Alexandra Kukulka, Chicago Tribune
 2 days ago

A Will County judge denied a motion Monday to reduce the bond for the Harvey teenager awaiting trial for murder in a May 2020 fatal shooting outside a New Lenox gas station.

The defendant was 16 when prosecutors say he shot 19-year-old New Lenox resident Charles Baird outside the Circle K gas station on Nelson Road. The teen, now 18, is being held on a $2.5 million bond in custody of the Will County sheriff’s office.

Public defender Samantha LaRowe Kerins sought to have the teen’s bond reduced to $500,000 with 10% payment of $50,000.

He could pay a $50,000 bond in cash and stay with his grandmother if he were released, Kerins said. The defendant would have agreed to conditions of potential release, such as an ankle monitor, she said.

“My client is innocent until proven guilty,” Kerins said.

Will County Assistant State’s Attorney Daniel Egan objected to the bond reduction.

When the case goes to trial, Egan said, prosecutors will be able to show that on May 11, 2020, the defendant arrived at the Circle K gas station in a vehicle, stolen from Lockport two days earlier, with others and pulled up near Baird’s vehicle while he was inside the station.

As Baird walked out of the gas station, Egan said, the defendant pulled out a gun. Baird started to run away when the defendant shot Baird in the lower back, Egan said.

Baird described the defendant to police, Egan said, and died two days after the shooting.

Prosecutors have video of the shooting, Egan said, and they have the defendant’s DNA from a cigarette butt found inside the vehicle.

Egan said the defendant should not be released, even with an ankle bracelet, because “he could cut that off and run off.”

Judge Amy M. Bertani-Tomczak asked if the defendant and Baird knew each other. Egan said no.

“It was random. It was 100% wrong place, wrong time for Charlie Baird,” Egan said.

Bertani-Tomczak, noting Kerins mentioned the defendant has spent more than two years in jail, said the case could’ve gone to trial sooner and asked what has caused delays.

Kerins said she’s waiting on DNA evidence to be returned and more information. Egan gave the defendant a thumb drive with video of the shooting and police reports he requested.

Jennifer Baird, Charles’ mother, audibly exhaled when the judge announced bond would remain at $2.5 million

“It’s a good day,” Jennifer Baird said. “Very relieved the judge denied his request today. A win for us and Charlie today.”

Dave Baird, Charles’ father, said he was glad the bond reduction was denied. He said he didn’t know a cigarette butt with DNA evidence was found.

“It was a little stressful hearing the evidence,” he said.

The case was continued to Dec. 12.

