Milwaukee, WI

Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule

Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Former Ship Reaches Double Figures In College Debut

Manitowoc Lincoln High School graduate and all-time leading scorer, Mason Dopirak, made his in-state college basketball debut last night for Milwaukee School of Engineering. The Raiders were soundly defeated by the Milwaukee Panthers 102-46. Dopirak, whose younger brother Matus is also on the roster, played 22 minutes in the game...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wfft.com

Loyer leads Purdue past Milwaukee in season opener

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53 on Tuesday night. Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead to...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
1250 AM The Fan

Curt Hogg on Brewers Future

Steve “Sparky” Fifer & Curt Hogg the Milwaukee Brewers beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dive into what’s ahead for the Brewers this winter. A longer interview that covers a lot concerning Brewers. (Taped prior to Wong option picked up)
MILWAUKEE, WI
WDIO-TV

Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
WISCONSIN STATE
InsideHook

Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail

Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
WISCONSIN STATE
marquettewire.org

Marquette continues to increase undergraduate tuition, room and board

Since University President Michael Lovell has been at Marquette, tuition has been raised by 39.4%. Every year since Lovell became president in 2014, either tuition or room and board, sometimes both, has increased annually. Tuition has always increased except for 2021-22, when just room and board increased by 3.5%. Before...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters

1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Life coach works with Wisconsin youth to keep them off the streets

MILWAUKEE — Shannon King has been working to help at-risk youth get their life back on track through her organization since 2018. “I work with at-risk teens, many who have an excessive criminal background in Wisconsin. My goal, finding them jobs within 45 days and keeping them off the streets,” said King, CEO of Peace of Heart LLC.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections

This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes

MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
WISCONSIN STATE

