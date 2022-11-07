Read full article on original website
Stanford vs Wisconsin: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Stanford will travel to Milwaukee to take on Wisconsin on the Brewers’ field as both teams look to get a win in their first true test. Stanford and Wisconsin both opened their seasons on Tuesday against mid-majors in what for the most part, were warm-up games before they met in Milwaukee on Friday night. Wisconsin-Stanford will be part of a doubleheader in which the Wisconsin women’s team will play Kansas State at American Family Insurance Field. Wisconsin and Stanford will be the primetime game of the event, tipping off at around 7:30 P.M. EST.
One-on-one with Badgers coach Greg Gard ahead of Brew City Battle
Monday marked opening night for three college basketball teams. But on Friday, the Badgers will face Stanford at American Family Field.
seehafernews.com
Former Ship Reaches Double Figures In College Debut
Manitowoc Lincoln High School graduate and all-time leading scorer, Mason Dopirak, made his in-state college basketball debut last night for Milwaukee School of Engineering. The Raiders were soundly defeated by the Milwaukee Panthers 102-46. Dopirak, whose younger brother Matus is also on the roster, played 22 minutes in the game...
wfft.com
Loyer leads Purdue past Milwaukee in season opener
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fletcher Loyer scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Zach Edey had 12 points, 17 rebounds and six blocks, and Purdue beat Milwaukee 84-53 on Tuesday night. Purdue made three 3-pointers in three minutes at the start of the second half to extend its lead to...
Curt Hogg on Brewers Future
Steve “Sparky” Fifer & Curt Hogg the Milwaukee Brewers beat writer for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel dive into what’s ahead for the Brewers this winter. A longer interview that covers a lot concerning Brewers. (Taped prior to Wong option picked up)
Wisconsin's first PGA superstore coming to Brookfield this winter
The first-ever PGA Tour Superstore in Wisconsin is planned to open this winter in Brookfield, according to our news partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
seehafernews.com
Howards Grove Wins 4th Straight Volleyball Title, Appleton North Knocked Out in Semifinal
Howards Grove High School is celebrating after their Girls Volleyball Team earned their fourth straight state championship. The Tigers battled St. Croix Falls Saturday in the Division 3 finale, where they swept the Saints 25-10, 25-20, and 25-14. The Division 1 title was claimed by Divine Savior Holy Angels, as...
WDIO-TV
Five Winning $50,000 Tickets Sold for Powerball in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday, November 5th there was still no winner for the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin. However, five $50,000 winning tickets were sold throughout Wisconsin. Two of the winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold at Jetz in Hales Corners, and Dino Stop Shell in Green Bay. The other...
Why the Wisconsin Old Fashioned Should Be Your Go-To Winter Cocktail
Everyone good Wisconsinite knows that their Old Fashioneds are a little special, relative to Old Fashioneds served the world around. “Nine times out of 10, if you go to a bar and you say, ‘Can I get a Wisconsin Old Fashioned?’ if you don’t have any specifications, they’ll usually make it with brandy,” says Tripper Duval, co-owner of Milwaukee’s Lost Whale.
marquettewire.org
Marquette continues to increase undergraduate tuition, room and board
Since University President Michael Lovell has been at Marquette, tuition has been raised by 39.4%. Every year since Lovell became president in 2014, either tuition or room and board, sometimes both, has increased annually. Tuition has always increased except for 2021-22, when just room and board increased by 3.5%. Before...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Mandela Barnes’ election headquarters
1:00 a.m. – Barnes’ election headquarters clears for the night. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – One final update from the campaign. The crowd for Mandela Barnes’ camp has dispersed for the night. 12:00 a.m. – It’s very close, 91% reported. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – It...
wearegreenbay.com
ON THE SCENE: Tim Michels’ election headquarters
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barret Tryon was at the scene of Tim Michels’ election headquarters as he announced his concession. Nearing the end, over 90% reporting – 11:55 p.m. MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Local 5’s Barrett Tryon is at Tim Michels’ election headquarters....
Wisconsin case raises question: Who pays, profits from energy transition?
A proposed rate increase by We Energies is facing pushback from community groups that say the Milwaukee utility is failing to meet its legal obligation to provide affordable power. The 13% electricity rate increase would fund new utility-scale solar and natural gas generation. The rate case by We Energies’ parent...
Tim Michels during concession speech: 'It wasn't our night tonight'
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels took the stage at the Italian Community Center in downtown Milwaukee early Wednesday morning to concede the race to Democratic Governor Tony Evers.
spectrumnews1.com
Life coach works with Wisconsin youth to keep them off the streets
MILWAUKEE — Shannon King has been working to help at-risk youth get their life back on track through her organization since 2018. “I work with at-risk teens, many who have an excessive criminal background in Wisconsin. My goal, finding them jobs within 45 days and keeping them off the streets,” said King, CEO of Peace of Heart LLC.
Wisconsin Parents Are Still Scratching Their Heads Over The Odd Treat One House Handed Out on Halloween
Yes I know Halloween is over, but if the price for candy goes up even more next year, perhaps we should all take inspiration from this family in Milwaukee, Wisconsin that added a little more trick to their treats this year. Trick-Or-Treat Candy Must-Haves. When it comes to the kinds...
milwaukeemag.com
6 Must-Watch Movies With Wisconsin Connections
This 2020 dramatic comedy follows a divorced father from, you guessed it, small-town Wisconsin. After losing custody, he takes his son on one last road trip down to Milwaukee. The touching tale is full of beautiful shots of the city, lakefront, Wisconsin State Fair, American Family Field and more. 2....
Long lines, cramped conditions reported at Milwaukee polling location
Voters are finding themselves in long lines wrapped inside a polling place at 1300 E. Kane in Milwaukee Tuesday evening.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wisconsin governor's race: Tim Michels concedes
MILWAUKEE - In the race for Wisconsin governor, business owner Tim Michels hoped to replace Gov. Tony Evers in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Michels delivered a concession speech early Wednesday, shortly after midnight. On Election Day, after voting in Hartland, Michels said he was confident in a win in...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot in Brown Deer, shooter arrested
A Milwaukee man was shot near Green Bay and Brown Deer Road Tuesday afternoon. The shooter, a Milwaukee man, was quickly arrested after a short pursuit.
