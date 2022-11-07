ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Midstate’s earliest snows, when we might get our first snow this year

By Avery Van Etten
abc27 News
abc27 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M93Ar_0j1vFQCm00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s November, which means winter is not far away. Historically, some of the earliest snows recorded at Harrisburg International Airport have occurred in mid-October and early November.

According to data compiled by abc27 meteorologist Adis Juklo, the 10 earliest snows at Harrisburg International Airport, where the information is recorded, occurred on the following dates:

  • Oct. 19, 1940
  • Oct. 19, 1972
  • Oct. 29, 2011
  • Oct. 30, 1925
  • Nov. 2, 1954
  • Nov. 3, 1951
  • Nov. 3, 1958
  • Nov. 3, 1962
  • Nov. 5, 1891
  • Nov. 5, 1976

Although some of those historical dates are right around this time of year, Juklo says there’s no threat of snow for the first week or two of November 2022.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WHTM Morning Weather

While the weather will be mild for the start of the month, Juklo said cold air will build across western North America, and when that pattern flips, the Midstate could see its first snowflakes of the season. Those flakes could fall by the third or fourth week of November, Juklo estimated, and early indications point toward periods of cold and possible snow in December.

Historically, the Midstate tends to get its first measurable snow by Dec. 1, Juklo noted.

In recent years, November snowfall totals have been lower than they were in the past. “From 1998-2021, the average snow in November was 0.6 inches. In the previous 24 years (1974-1997), the average was more than double — 1.4 inches. It’s still low, but big snows in November just haven’t been common in recent years,” Juklo wrote in an email. (The exception was a storm on Nov. 15, 2018, that produced 8.8 inches of snow.)

November weather records for Pennsylvania

Decembers have shown a similar trend, Juklo said, so most of the Midstate’s snow recently has come from January through March.

Experts predict that this winter will be another La Niña winter. Last year, leading up to the last La Niña winter, abc27 meteorologist Dan Tomaso explained that La Niña conditions typically lead to wetter weather west of Pennsylvania, drier conditions south of Pennsylvania, but a bit of a mixed message for the Keystone State itself.

El Niño winter weather is a bit easier to predict than La Niña winter weather in Pennsylvania, Tomaso noted (El Niño usually means noreasters and big storms). Previous La Niña winters in the state have seen slightly above-average snowfall and near-average to above-average temperatures.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMJ.com

Heavy rain, flooding concerns for the end of the week

The very pleasant weather that the Valley has enjoyed over the last several days will continue for one more day, and then some big changes are on the way. A good deal of sunshine will be accompanied by afternoon temperatures well into the 60s Thursday. A good day to make sure that your gutters and storm drains are not clogged with leaves!
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

The Farmers’ Almanac says NJ’s going to have a snowy winter

Winter weather may seem like an afterthought with the mild temperatures we’ve been enjoying but be assured, nasty weather will find us soon. The Farmers’ Almanac is out with its weather predictions for the winter of ’22-’23, and it calls for a snow winter in our neck of the woods. (By the way, the Farmers’ Almanac is not to be confused with the Old Farmer’s Almanac, which is a competitor).
Travel Maven

Visit Pennsylvania's Largest Christmas Shop

The Keystone State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Bucks County, you might just want to visit.
LEVITTOWN, PA
abc27 News

Who will be the next Governor of Pennsylvania?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Josh Shapiro is projected to be the next Governor of Pennsylvania. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. As of 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 9 Shapiro received more than 55% of the vote with more than 2.8 million votes. During his campaign, Shapiro […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
hwy.co

Animal Lovers: Add the Wolf Sanctuary in PA to Your Bucket List

According to the International Wolf Center, the gray wolf was on the endangered species list for decades. In October 2020, officials removed the species from the Endangered Species Act. However, the International Wolf Center states, “In the contiguous 48 states, the gray wolf currently occupies only about 10 percent of its former range. The Wolf Sanctuary, PA, aims to fix this.
LITITZ, PA
abc27 News

abc27 News

22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy