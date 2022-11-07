Eggs-perts on the bacon-egg-’n’-cheese: Who served the best at Staten Island’s ‘BEC Fest’?

Read full article on original website
Happenings roundup for the weekend and beyond: ‘Death of a Gangster Murder Mystery Dinner’ Friday at Max’s Esca.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s the second weekend of November: leaves are turning, temperatures are dropping and the sun is rising just a bit later with each day. Outdoor activities are beginning to dwindle somewhat making way for indoor fun and fab events available to Staten Islanders from shore to shore.
fox5ny.com
NYC pizza restaurant consistently snags top spot
New Yorkers love their pizza, so coming in tops in the Big Apple is no small feat. Ribalta, on 48 East 12th St., has consistently snagged the number one spot.
bkmag.com
Baby Blues Luncheonette is serving up one of the best new brunches in Brooklyn
It’s kind of a dream come true, to have a place like the brand-new Baby Blues Luncheonette open in your neighborhood. A restaurant that’s warm and welcoming with chill vibes, a menu that feels familiar yet fresh, and food that really hits the spot. Like a local joint that’s been there forever, but spruced up a bit, featuring less greasy, and more nutritious, fare than all of those Brooklyn diners of yore.
Popeyes Cajun-Style Turkey is now available for Thanksgiving. Here’s how to get one.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Popeyes Louisiana Chicken wants to make a few changes to your Thanksgiving menu. Offering a “Cajun Fix” for any stressed-out Thanksgiving host, the fast-food New Orleans-style chicken chain is bringing back its Louisiana-style seasoned whole roasted turkey that is pre-cooked and only needs to be thawed, heated and served.
Hamptons.com
East End Restaurant Old Stove Pub Opened in New York City
The iconic Hamptons dining staple Old Stove Pub has opened in New York City with the distinguished restaurant opening its doors at 1076 First Avenue in Midtown Manhattan at 59th Street. Whilst in many cases the trend has been for New York Restaurants to open an outpost in the Hamptons Old Stove Pub, which has been the local go-to dining destination for over 50 years in the Hamptons, is sure to establish itself as a new hotspot cocktails and dining destination in the neighborhood.
25 delish dishes shared with ‘Where Staten Island Eats’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — If you’re looking for a yummy dish to indulge in on Staten Island, “Where Staten Island Eats” posts the best of the best. Below is a collection of some of the most-loved bites from the Where Staten Island Eats Instagram page. Don’t forget to check out Where Staten island Eats & Drinks on Facebook for more about food in the borough. Want your favorite dish featured?
Want a chance to win $5,000? Coffee Mate is urging runners to skip the traditional Turkey Trot.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In an effort to stop the disruption of the morning coffee routine, Coffee Mate is asking fans to skip the infamous turkey trot this year for a chance to win $5,000. The brand is taking a stand against Thanksgiving Day 5Ks, or Turkey Trots, and...
Like Chick-fil-A sauce? Get ready for these salad dressings to hit supermarket shelves.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Chick-fil-A started bottling their sauces and stocking them on supermarket shelves in 2020, devotees of the fast-food chain rejoiced at the notion. Smoky, tangy honey-mustard in a 16-ounce squeeze bottle? Yes please. The national distribution was so popular, it earned the brand some $38...
Krispy Kreme launches a new Thanksgiving-themed line of mini pie doughnuts
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Krispy Kreme, the fan-favorite doughnut shop that has been luring thousands of customers weekly to its new Staten Island drive-thru location since its grand opening in September, is giving guests reason to circle back for Thanksgiving. The chain recently introduced a line-up of mini pie doughnuts for the holiday that are intended to inspire a new dessert tradition.
New sandwich makes the menu at Panini Grill, named after our reelected congresswoman. No baloney!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For those who know their government officials, perhaps a description of this new sandwich at Panini Grill — a Greek-on-Cuban combo — gives a sneak peek as to its namesake. Spoiler alert: Upon tasting the West Brighton creation, the person behind its inspiration recently declared: “I’m Nicole Malliotakis and I approve this sandwich.”
‘We still need to look good on Zoom’: Educator launches jewelry, accessory shop in Staten Island Mall
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A long-time educator working with at-risk youth, Elizabeth ‘Isa’ Morgan had tapped into her creative side to launch an online jewelry and accessory business just before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic shuttered the globe. At that time, she brainstormed ways to market her products to...
On the heels of a successful Cranberry Festival, historic South Shore church gears up for a luncheon
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — For over three decades in early November, Bethel United Methodist Church in Tottenville has paired a Cranberry Festival with breakfast and a traditional turkey dinner. Pastors Rev. H. Joon Park and Rev. Song Ha Park report a successful event this year. On the heels of...
Staten Island’s Best Dressed: Eden II & Genesis Foundation Gala at Hilton Garden Inn
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was an unusually warm Saturday evening on Nov. 4 as the Eden II and Genesis Foundation welcomed 450 guests to their elegant gala at the Hilton Garden Inn of Staten Island, Bloomfield. The soiree was the first in-person dinner-dance — and major fundraiser — since 2019.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Brighton Beach, Brooklyn: A diverse, affordable community where the beach and boardwalk are the main attractions
The south Brooklyn beachfront community of Brighton Beach, where the two singing/songwriting Neils (Diamond and Sedaka) grew up, is a family-oriented neighborhood with a cosmopolitan culinary scene. Nicknamed Little Odessa for the waves of Russian immigrants who settled there in the 1970s as well as the 1990s influx of people...
Best of Staten Island: Vote now for your favorite diner
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Diners are known for their comfort food, personable staff and overall great vibe. We at the Advance/SILive.com want to know which of the borough’s diners have all of the above — and then some — for this penultimate 2022 Best of Staten Island category.
Eating around the world without leaving this great borough | Pamela’s Food Service Diary
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — When I started at the Advance almost 17 years ago, the first assignment was a column called “Traditions.” Its title, as coined by a fellow colleague, then Associate Managing Editor Claire M. Regan, summed up its mission — to address the food aspect of an increasingly diverse borough.
John Titta, owner of John’s Lane Market in New Dorp, dies at 95
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — John Titta, 95, the former owner of a New Dorp meat market and Grant City tavern, died late last month, said his family. A lifelong Staten Islander, Titta was born in the borough in 1927. A proud father of two sons, John and Michael, Titta is predeceased by his wife of 66 years, Rose.
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
How to score MTA’s limited edition Dolly Parton MetroCard
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- If you’re among the New York City transit enthusiasts who collect limited edition MetroCards, there’s a new one now available. On Wednesday, Nov. 9, the MTA released 50,000 limited edition MetroCards honoring the upcoming release of renowned singer-songwriter Dolly Parton’s album, “Dolly Parton - Diamonds & Rhinestones: The Greatest Hits Collection,” which will be available on Friday, Nov. 18.
statenislandnycliving.com
Candlelight Tours 2022 Historic Richmondtown Staten Island
Step back through time to experience the holiday pleasures of centuries past. Evening tours illuminated by candlelight showcase more than three hundred years of yuletide on Staten Island, where culture and foodways from many countries combine to create something that is uniquely New York. Visitors will discover how Americans decorated...
