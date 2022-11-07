ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla County, OR

KIMA TV

County buildings lit green to honor local veterans

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — More flashes of green can be seen throughout the Tri-Cities at night ahead of Veteran's Day. Both the courthouse and administration building in Benton and Franklin Counties will be lit up in green as part of 'Operation Green Light'. It's a new national initiative National Association...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Detectives investigating homicide after woman died

PASCO, Wash. — UPDATE [3 PM] --- The Franklin County Coroner has confirmed Breanna Gooldy, 24, died at the hospital after police said she was found unconscious with serious injuries Sunday morning. Pasco Police said they are investigating her death as a homicide. This is a developing story. -------------
PASCO, WA
KIMA TV

Non-profit gifting brand new shoes to local foster kids

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Leaders with a local non-profit are making sure kids have a new pair of shows for the upcoming holidays. Mo's Place is a non-profit organization that supports foster families in the Tri-Cities and surrounding areas. Jenn, Mo's Place co-founder, started 'Kicks for Kids' a few years...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
KIMA TV

Where does my ballot go?

Thousands of registered voters in Benton, Franklin, and Walla Walla counties have submitted votes for this years midterm elections, giving us winners of several federal, state and local races. The ballots go through a large scale effort to give everyone a voice. A multi-step process that we’re breaking down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Police Need Your Help to Identify This Guy. Look Familiar?

Pasco Police sure could use our help. Take a look at the guy pushing the cart in the image. Can you identify him? If so, Police would love to hear from you. A crime was committed. The photographed male is wanted in connection to an incident that took place on November 1st at the Fantastic Supermex store on North 20th. The man is accused of backing his vehicle into another car in the parking lot. The man then took off, leaving the scene without leaving any information. This is Hit and Run. The incident took place at 10:35 am.

