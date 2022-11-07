Tampa Bay Voters To Fill Reapportioned Congressional Seats

TAMPA -- Tampa Bay area voters will choose members of Congress for the first time under new maps approved this year.

The most closely watched race is in House District 13, formerly held by Democrat Charlie Crist, now redrawn with more Republican voters. Republican Anna Paulina Luna faces Democrat Eric Lynn.

House District 14 features Democratic incumbent Kathy Castor and Republican James Judge. The district leans heavily Democratic, more so since parts of the former District 13 were moved in, making the latter more Republican.

In District 15, Republican Laurel Lee, the former Secretary of State, came out of a hard-fought primary to face Democrat Alan Cohn, a former TV reporter.

In District 12, incumbent Gus Bilirakis faces little known Democrat Kimberly Walker.

Photo: Getty Images