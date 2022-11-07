ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa Bay Voters To Fill Reapportioned Congressional Seats

By Gordon Byrd
NewsRadio WFLA
NewsRadio WFLA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V26aX_0j1vEeih00

TAMPA -- Tampa Bay area voters will choose members of Congress for the first time under new maps approved this year.

The most closely watched race is in House District 13, formerly held by Democrat Charlie Crist, now redrawn with more Republican voters. Republican Anna Paulina Luna faces Democrat Eric Lynn.

House District 14 features Democratic incumbent Kathy Castor and Republican James Judge. The district leans heavily Democratic, more so since parts of the former District 13 were moved in, making the latter more Republican.

In District 15, Republican Laurel Lee, the former Secretary of State, came out of a hard-fought primary to face Democrat Alan Cohn, a former TV reporter.

In District 12, incumbent Gus Bilirakis faces little known Democrat Kimberly Walker.

Photo: Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

As DeSantis sails toward re-election, Florida newspapers endorse Crist in hopes of ousting 'bully' governor

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is perhaps in the most comfortable position among incumbent governors facing re-election on Tuesday. He has nearly a 12-point advantage over his Democratic rival Charlie Crist and not only is he fairly popular among Florida residents, he is a rising star in the GOP who has appeared all over the country in recent weeks boosting other gubernatorial candidates.
FLORIDA STATE
Tufts Daily

How the Democrats lost Florida

0As midterm elections draw closer and voting registration deadlines pass, pundits look at the polling of “swing states” — states with a roughly even population of Democrats and Republicans that have the potential to vote either way in national elections. The results are especially important this year as polls show neither party has a large advantage in either congressional chamber, with Democrats favored in the Senate and Republicans favored in the House. The governorships are also significant, as state law determines hot-button issues like abortion, education and immigration.
FLORIDA STATE
Vox

Lauren Boebert’s extremely tight race in a safe Republican district, explained

Conservative firebrand Rep. Lauren Boebert could be on the verge of losing her race in what would be the most stunning congressional upset of the cycle. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Boebert was narrowly trailing Democrat Adam Frisch, 49.7 percent to 50.3 percent, in the House race for Colorado’s Third District, which includes much of the western half of the state.
COLORADO STATE
People

Republicans Are Trying to Disqualify Thousands of Mail-In Ballots in Key Swing States. It's Working

Republican officials in three battleground states are attempting to disqualify thousands of mail-in ballots ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections — with states tossing out ballots due to technicalities, like incomplete dates on envelopes or only partially filled-out witness addresses. The Washington Post reports on three states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Republican Cory Mills flips House seat vacated by January 6 committee member Stephanie Murphy

The House seat currently held by Democrat Stephanie Murphy will be in Republican hands when the 118th Congress convenes in January 2023.Republican candidate Cory Mills, a US Army veteran turned defence contractor, defeated Democratic challenger Karen Green to flip the seat representing Florida’s Seventh Congressional District. It had been in Democratic hands since 2016 when Ms Murphy first won election to Congress.The seat is the first of just five seats Republicans need to change hands in order to control the House of Representatives next year. Ms Murphy, a moderate member of the bipartisan House Problem Solvers Caucus, is...
FLORIDA STATE
The Associated Press

New Hampshire Senate race could be key GOP pickup

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Maggie Hassan faces Republican Don Bolduc Tuesday in a closely watched race that could decide the balance of power in the U.S. Senate. Flipping the seat would be a key pickup for Republicans hoping to win control of the Senate. But though Hassan has been considered vulnerable since her narrow 2016 win, her odds improved after popular Gov. Chris Sununu took a pass at challenging her, and Republicans nominated Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines and the 2020 presidential election. Bolduc, an Army veteran who has...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Philadelphia election official said more than 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of rejection ‘creates a really unfair disenfranchisement’

CNN — An election official in Philadelphia on Monday said that 3,400 mail-in ballots at risk of being rejected because of incorrect information, missing dates or missing secrecy envelopes “creates a really unfair disenfranchisement to thousands of voters.”. Philadelphia City Commissioners’ Chairwoman Lisa Deeley initially sounded the alarm...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Hill

Boebert trails by 64 votes in razor-tight Colorado race

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R) is locked in a tight reelection race in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, trailing Democrat Adam Frisch by 64 ballots with 98 percent of votes counted, according to figures from the Associated Press. Boebert trailed by 62 votes on Wednesday evening, and the margin remained close...
COLORADO STATE
Navy Times

Key House Navy advocate loses seat in midterm election

WASHINGTON — At least one Democrat on the House Armed Services Committee was defeated in Tuesday night’s midterm elections, but Democrats managed to avoid broader losses as their members surpassed analysts’ expectations. Democrat Elaine Luria, a Virginia representative who used her seat to fiercely advocate for a...
MICHIGAN STATE
NewsRadio WFLA

NewsRadio WFLA

Tampa, FL
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News.

 https://wflanews.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy