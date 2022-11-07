Read full article on original website
610KONA
The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State
The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
The Stranger
Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly
I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
MyNorthwest.com
Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics
As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle
A Washington witness at Seattle reported watching and videotaping a flashing light “zipping around the sky” at about 9 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
washingtonstatewire.com
Write-ins looks like a problem for Anderson
Lame-duck state Rep. Brad Klippert may not be back in Olympia next year, but it looks like the Tri-Cities Republican will leave a mark on this election regardless. More than 3 percent of the votes cast in the Secretary of State’s race were write-ins, presumably for Klippert, because he jumped in to carry the GOP flag after three other Republicans split the primary vote and finished out of the money.
610KONA
Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?
Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
Yakima Herald Republic
Why does WA reject tens of thousands of ballots? Hint: It’s not fraud
Before it’s official, before winners bask in glory and losers shrink in defeat, Washington’s election officials meticulously review the lines and swoops of every signature on every ballot mailed in from around the state. If they can’t match those lines and swoops to a signature on file, they...
This Is The Best Burrito In Washington
LoveFood found the most mouth-watering burritos in every state.
KUOW
2022 general election results for Seattle, King County, and Washington state
Here are the top vote-getters in Washington state's 2022 general election, as of 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9. These are preliminary results, as ballots will come in by mail for several more days. Congressional Seats. U.S. Senator. Patty Murray (D): 57%. Tiffany Smiley (R): 43%. U.S. Representative District 1.
610KONA
Energy Summit In Kennewick Talks New Energy Tech
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Association of Washington Business invited major movers and shakers in the energy world, hailing from all over the state and the country to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick Saturday to talk about fueling the future. The organization hosted an Energy Summit with the goal of finding ways to meet Washington State's energy needs in the years to come. The AWB says energy is becoming a major issue for policy makers as Washington attempts to meet clean energy goals, double the manufacturing sector, and prepare for a growing population.
Tri-City Herald
Best pastries in Washington? French bakery with savory and sweet treats makes Yelp list
The best spot for pastries in Washington is a French bakery that serves sweet and savory treats, Yelp says. Petit Pierre Bakery in Seattle was recognized as the top spot for pastries in the state, according to a list released by Yelp on Monday, Nov. 7. To find the best...
610KONA
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
Washington State's Safest Cities
Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
Chronicle
Washington Legislative Elections Show Democrats Leading Republicans in Key Races
Democrats were leading in multiple swing-district races as Washington state Legislature election results rolled in Tuesday night, running ahead of Republicans on the Kitsap Peninsula, in Whatcom County, in King County and elsewhere. Meanwhile, potential winners of the Nov. 8 election were emerging in Seattle for several Democrat versus Democrat...
Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities
Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.
WA party officials feeling confident about Election Day vote
From control of Congress to moving the needle on the balance of power in Olympia, there is much at stake this Election Day. “I would say [we are feeling] cautiously optimistic,” State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum. We’re certainly seeing momentum across the country, the big question is [if] that going to translate here in Washington state.”
610KONA
Mussel Harvesting Season Open on North Oregon Coast
Mussel Harvesting has been given the all clear for the northern Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have opened mussel harvesting from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay, in Lincoln City. Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive weeks. Mussel harvesting remains closed from the south side of Siletz Bay to the California border where levels of domoic acid toxins remain elevated.
Warning, Cash Under Wiper Scam Found Near Tri-Cities Washington
You may have heard of this scam happening before in the news. You walk up to your car and there is cash under your wiper. What you do next is important because that scam has just been spotted near Tri-Cities. What is the Cash Under Wiper Scam?. This is a...
Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record
SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
KING-5
Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney
SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
