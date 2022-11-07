ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State



610KONA

The 5 Most Commonly Misspelled Town Names in Washington State

The Most Common Misspelled Towns In Washington State. There's no denying that Washington State is home to some beautiful towns and cities. From Seattle to Spokane, there's a lot to love about Evergreen State. Some People Spell Walla Walla Wrong, Here Are Another 5 Misspelled Towns In WA. However, there's...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Stranger

Slog AM: Patty Murray Wins, Florida Is Now Deep Red State, Seattle Is Not Gloomy but Chilly

I was ready to write a gloomy AM, but, in all honesty, I can't. The Red Wave did not happen in Washington and, for that matter, the US. The GOP appears to have won where they were expected to win and not much else. Roevember, however, did not happen either. And what the Big Picture tells us is that the US will not show a clear direction on defining social issues until 2024. Even if the Dems hold onto the Senate, its composition will likely not be any different from that of the past two years. The grip Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin have on their party will continue. That is where we are now. Not horrible, but not great either.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Elder statesmen of Washington weigh in on current politics

As yesterday’s election was underway, KIRO Newsradio checked in with three ‘elder statesmen’ of Evergreen State politics for some perspective and for the long view of democracy in America, circa Nov. 8. Politics – and democracy – go way back in the Northwest. Historians point to the...
SEATTLE, WA
washingtonstatewire.com

Write-ins looks like a problem for Anderson

Lame-duck state Rep. Brad Klippert may not be back in Olympia next year, but it looks like the Tri-Cities Republican will leave a mark on this election regardless. More than 3 percent of the votes cast in the Secretary of State’s race were write-ins, presumably for Klippert, because he jumped in to carry the GOP flag after three other Republicans split the primary vote and finished out of the money.
OLYMPIA, WA
610KONA

Are These the Top Thanksgiving Sides for WA, OR, and ID?

Thanksgiving is coming up on November 24th. What is your favorite dish at the dinner table? I love the Thanksgiving holiday dinner, however NEVER will like turkey. I'm all for the carbs! Potatoes, stuffing, corn, and gravy! And, I'm good with some family conversation, as well. According to the career...
OREGON STATE
610KONA

Energy Summit In Kennewick Talks New Energy Tech

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Association of Washington Business invited major movers and shakers in the energy world, hailing from all over the state and the country to the Three Rivers Convention Center in Kennewick Saturday to talk about fueling the future. The organization hosted an Energy Summit with the goal of finding ways to meet Washington State's energy needs in the years to come. The AWB says energy is becoming a major issue for policy makers as Washington attempts to meet clean energy goals, double the manufacturing sector, and prepare for a growing population.
KENNEWICK, WA
Terry Mansfield

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

WA party officials feeling confident about Election Day vote

From control of Congress to moving the needle on the balance of power in Olympia, there is much at stake this Election Day. “I would say [we are feeling] cautiously optimistic,” State Republican Party Chair Caleb Heimlich said. “We’ve got a lot of momentum. We’re certainly seeing momentum across the country, the big question is [if] that going to translate here in Washington state.”
WASHINGTON STATE
610KONA

Mussel Harvesting Season Open on North Oregon Coast

Mussel Harvesting has been given the all clear for the northern Oregon coast. The Oregon Department of Agriculture and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife have opened mussel harvesting from the Washington border to the north side of Siletz Bay, in Lincoln City. Recent shellfish samples indicate levels of the marine biotoxin domoic acid have fallen below the limit for two consecutive weeks. Mussel harvesting remains closed from the south side of Siletz Bay to the California border where levels of domoic acid toxins remain elevated.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
KING 5

Coldest morning of the season: Sea-Tac hit freezing for the first time and Olympia set a new daily record

SEATTLE — It is that time of the year when the temperatures continually grow cooler, the daylight gets shorter, and the sun angle becomes lower. Wednesday morning showcased just how efficiently temperatures can fall on a clear, calm fall night. It was the coldest morning of the season for many areas in western Washington with temperatures Wednesday morning falling into the 20s and lower 30s around Puget Sound.
OLYMPIA, WA
KING-5

Leesa Manion leads in race for King County prosecuting attorney

SEATTLE — Leesa Manion leads in the race for King County prosecuting attorney with 56% of the vote after updated returns were released Wednesday. Federal Way Mayor Jim Ferrell is trailing with 44% of the vote. The King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is responsible for prosecuting all felonies in...
KING COUNTY, WA

