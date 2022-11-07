ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Warm, showers possible

Our warm stretch continues today with temps once again climbing into the 70s this afternoon.More clouds will be in the picture, along with the chance of some showers passing through. The best risk will be to the north and west, but anyone is fair game for a brief shower or sprinkle. By no means a washout!It'll be another mild night with lows only falling into the 60s. As a cold front approaches, another round of scattered showers is possible late this evening into early Monday morning. By sunrise tomorrow, much of the activity will be shifting off to the east, and we'll see clearing skies through the morning.Despite the frontal passage, the cooler air will lag a bit behind it, so we should squeeze out one more day in the 70s, especially around the city and points south and east. Overall, Monday shapes up to be beautiful!Temps fall back into the 40s Monday night and by Tuesday, it's much cooler. Highs will be in the 50s ... pretty close to the norm for early November.
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Partly sunny with record warmth

The calendar says November, but the weather this weekend certainly does not!It'll feel more like September this afternoon with temps climbing well into the 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. That's about 15 to 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. In fact, our overnight low tonight will be above our normal high! Most places will drop into the 60s, with some upper 50s in the northwest suburbs. Clouds will increase once again and a few spotty showers will be possible in the mountains toward sunrise.Oh ... and don't forget we "fall back" an hour at 2...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for heavy rain Thursday afternoon

Alert: Red Alert for late this afternoon into tonight for heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding/flash flooding.Forecast: Showers ease their way in through the day with pockets of heavy rain developing late this afternoon into tonight; localized flooding is possible. Rainfall amounts will range from .5-2.0"+ with the greatest rainfall amounts N&W and/or east. In addition to this, an isolated severe t'storm will be possible with locally damaging winds being the main threat. As for tomorrow, after some early showers east, expect mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s.Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the 60s. As for Sunday, expect partly sunny skies and a stray shower. Highs will be in the 60s again. 
MLive

November is shaping up to be a weather record rollercoaster

It looks like we will have all kinds of temperatures but normal this November. We have obviously started the month with extreme warmth for early November. Most cities are going to miss record high temperatures by just two to four degrees today. Actual temperatures warmed to the low-to-mid 70s, but record high temperatures where 75 degrees to 80 degrees.
MICHIGAN STATE
WDSU

A cold front Tuesday could bring strong to possibly severe storms

As higher humidity moves in ahead of a strong storm system, a cold front could spark up a few strong to possibly severe storms. Right now, we're under a level 1 risk (marginal) for severe storms on Tuesday. Some of our best forecast data still show the likeliest time for...
27 First News

A strong storm system brings a big change to our weather midweek

The past two days have been fantastic across Northeastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania. High temperatures will be in the low 70s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. However, a strong storm system is brewing across the western United States and it is poised to bring a big change to the weather for the Valley by midweek.
OHIO STATE
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 11/8 Tuesday morning forecast

Forecast: Today will be 20 degrees colder with lots of sunshine out there. Expect highs only in the mid to upper 50s... around normal. Tonight will be even colder with lows around 40 in the city with 30s and 20s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, it's another good looking day, but it will be even cooler with highs only in the mid 50s or so.Looking Ahead: On Thursday, temperatures start to bounce back... low 60s. As for Friday into Friday night, the rain from what's left of Subtropical Storm Nicole will likely move through our area. There's still some "wobbling" going on among the models, but at this point it looks like .5-2+" seems reasonable with pockets of heavy rain possible. That said, if this trend continues, we'll likely have to issue a yellow or red alert.
natureworldnews.com

Severe Storms to Hit the Northeast US Ahead of Approaching Cold Front

Severe storms have been forecasted to strike the Northeast United States ahead of a looming cold front by the end of the week, according to US meteorologists. The adverse weather will hit some of the major metropolitan areas across the East Coast, including those from Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, and to New York City, where urban flash flooding could occur.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Record warmth possible again today, much cooler tomorrow

WARM: A strong upper ridge over Alabama will set the stage for another very warm November day look for a high in the 81-85 degree range this afternoon, much like yesterday. New record highs could be established again with a partly to mostly sunny sky. An isolated shower or two can’t be ruled out this afternoon, but most places will be dry.
ALABAMA STATE

