Amtrak identifies woman killed on tracks in New London

Amtrak police have identified the woman struck and killed by a train in New London on Friday as 26-year-old Saige Gangwisch.

Gangwisch has a last known address in Wallingford but was homeless, officials said. Her official cause of death is pending further study, a spokesperson with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said on Monday.

Gangwisch was struck and killed shortly before 10 a.m. by a westbound passenger Amtrak train, off of State Pier Road just west of the railroad bridge spanning the Thames River.

Amtrak released no further information.