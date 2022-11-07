Read full article on original website
Selinsgrove-Jersey Shore playoff game this Thursday is a go
This Sunday and Monday in Northcentral Pa. many people could be found talking about the fallout from vandalism by the Selinsgrove football team. The vandalism occurred in the locker room at Milton High School following last Friday’s game, according to Milton Area School District administrators. Disciplinary action, and possibly even police involvement, was impending. Some even wondered if Selinsgrove would be forced to forfeit their upcoming district championship game against Jersey Shore. Well, the game is going on, but it has been moved up 24 hours. Due to a dismal Friday weather forecast, the District 4 class AAAA championship game will be played Thursday night at Thompson Street Stadium in Jersey Shore.
15 Best Things to Do in Lycoming County, PA
Did you know that some of the most fascinating and highly regarded tourist destinations in Pennsylvania are in Lycoming County?. With its attractive little villages and vibrant cities, Lycoming County is an excellent destination and is worth considering if you're looking for unique spots!. Williamsport, known as the cradle of...
Pa. school district reveals extent of vandalism to visitors’ locker room after football playoffs
Vandalism reported at a newly renovated locker room at a Pa. high school last week involved two broken brooms, two torn locker decals and a number of missing dry-erase nameplates, the Selinsgrove School District reported Wednesday. A large “M” decal on the floor at the Milton Area School District’s stadium...
Visiting team vandalized locker room during football game, Pa. school district says
Milton Area School District locker rooms were vandalized during Friday’s home playoff football game against Selinsgrove, according to a news release issued late Sunday. The vandalism is reported to have taken place as Selinsgrove rolled over Milton 30-0 in the District 4 Class 4A semifinal game. It was Milton’s first home District 4 playoff game in 11 years and was played at Alumni Field, which is located by the high school and middle school on Mahoning Street in Milton, Northumberland County.
Kyle Scott Dirk, 22
Kyle Scott Dirk, 22, of Picture Rocks, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at his home. Born January 10, 2000, in Williamsport, he was a son of Stephen Dirk and Rosalind (Koser) Miller. Kyle was a very loving and caring person who enjoyed lending a hand to anyone in need. His...
William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52
William B. “Bill” Gordner, 52, of Williamsport died peacefully Saturday, November 5, 2022 at the Gatehouse of Divine Providence Hospital. Born July 26, 1970 in Williamsport, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Mary E. (Parsons) Gordner. Bill was a hard worker and a jack...
Featured Veteran: Frank Hartzel
Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
Towns Facing Drastic Decline in Pennsylvania - Is This The Next Ghost Town?
Driftwood Borough in Cameron County, PA shares a similar history to some of the towns in Pennsylvania that are now gone. Towns that were once lively and filled with people making a livelihood from the lumber industry.
Featured Veteran: David Ashton, Jr.
Williamsport, Pa. — As Veterans Day approaches, NorthcentralPa.com has asked our readers to nominate a veteran to be honored. On Veterans Day, we'll draw a name from our pool of submissions to be the winner of 'NCPA's Honored Veteran of the Day' gas and grocery prize pack. We want to introduce veterans whose family and friends have taken the time to salute them by sending in a nomination. Here's one of our entries: ...
Budget talks absent from Williamsport council meeting
Williamsport, Pa. — Despite all three versions of the agenda for the Nov. 3 Williamsport City Council meeting stating there would be a budget presentation, the 2023 preliminary budget wasn't ready by Thursday's meeting. The agenda discussed during the meeting contained only two action items: one for the continued leasing agreement of Bowman Field with MLB and Crosscutters and another for the purchase of two new police cruisers. The only...
DOJ monitoring Luzerne County for compliance with voting laws
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Justice Department announced they are monitoring 64 jurisdictions, including four Pennsylvania counties, across the U.S. for compliance with voting laws. The Justice Department says the Civil Rights Division will monitor Luzerne, Berks, Centre, and Lehigh counties to ensure they are protecting the rights of voters. They also have a division […]
UPDATE: Selinsgrove School District Says Milton Vandalism ‘Will Be Rectified’
MILTON – The Selinsgrove Area School District says it is now conducting an investigation following acts of vandalism found Friday night in the visitors’ locker room at Milton’s Alumni Stadium. Selinsgrove school district officials say they’re conducting their investigation with information provided by the Milton Area School District.
Selinsgrove vandalism speculation ruled ‘inaccurate’
SELINSGROVE, SNYDER COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Selinsgrove Area School District along with the Milton Area School District, have completed an investigation regarding an accusation made on social media of locker room misuse and vandalism, which was found to be not credible and ‘factually inaccurate.’ On Friday, November 4, the Milton Area School District Administrators reported […]
Bognet camp gathers as 8th District race continues
HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Jim Bognet is seeking to take control of a congressional seat with a win. At Jim Bognet’s watch party, dozens of people showed up in support of Bognet. The Republican is a Hazle Township resident and was endorsed by former President Donald J. Trump back in March. This is a […]
State College developer looking to buy Lycoming Mall
Pennsdale, Pa. — The Lycoming Mall, which is now down to under 10 stores, may be repurposed soon. State College-based developer Famvest LLC is reportedly looking into buying the property by December. Jason Fink, president and CEO of the Williamsport/Lycoming Chamber of Commerce, said the developer is looking into possibly bringing in a mix of housing and commercial use for the 800,000-square-foot property. When asked if retailers would be part of the plans, Fink said it's possible, but not at the volume the mall once...
PennDOT announces upcoming lane restrictions in Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there will be lane restrictions on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in Williamsport. The restrictions will take place on Thursday, November 10 and Monday, November 14 to make room for a tree planting project. Work will be performed during daylight hours. Motorists […]
Local crafter to open decor shop
Williamsport, Pa. — Despite economic turmoils in the world, small businesses continue to be created in Lycoming County. Working on a whim to create her version of the “American Dream,” local business owner Tabatha Nierle is opening the Tabby's Treasures shop, featuring homemade primitive and country decor. Nierle, who spent well over a decade as a local hair stylist, has been designing, manufacturing, and repurposing unique products for almost two...
Meuser declared winner in 9th Congressional District race
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Associated Press has called the race for the 9th Congressional District of Pennsylvania in favor of Republican candidate Dan Meuser. Dan Meuser Starting with the winner of this race, Republican candidate Dan Meuser worked as a businessman in Pennsylvania for over two decades. Meuser began his career in politics in […]
Decisions await voters heading to polls in Schuylkill County
On Tuesday, Schuylkill County voters who like to do it the old-fashioned way will head to the polls. Along with casting ballots for U.S. senator from Pennsylvania and representative in the redrawn 9th Congressional District, they will choose representatives in the four state legislative districts in the county, which also were redrawn.
The Recovery Church of Sunbury, a transformative place where those battling drug and alcohol addiction find support and purpose.
Sunbury, Pa. — The building itself is typical of any mid-sized, modern, central Pennsylvania church. The facilities are fine, nothing spectacular or even out-of-the-ordinary. Your first impression of this church is much like any other. That is, until you meet Pastor Billy Robel. Then you realize how special this place is, and how special he is. Before the night is over, you’ll also realize his Friday night worship services are not only life changing for his congregation, but in many cases, lifesaving. ...
