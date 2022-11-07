QB Bo Nix has gone from college football punchline to serious Heisman Trophy candidate in a matter of months. In his Auburn days, he was an exceptional improviser but struggled playing within the confines of an offense. He would have stretches of miserable play, constantly trying to force things which lead to turnovers. Since teaming up with OC Kenny Dillingham in Eugene, he’s taken his game to another level. In particular, he has been checking plays and identifying defenses much better this season. Perhaps it is no surprise that Dillingham was also Nix’s OC during his freshman year at Auburn, arguably his best in the SEC.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO