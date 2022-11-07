Read full article on original website
Friday Dots: Husky defense no longer the walking wounded
If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Film Study: Oregon State
On a windy night in Seattle where OSU quarterback Ben Gulbranson could hardly complete anything, Michael Penix Jr. came within two yards of another 300 yard game. He was far from perfect in this one, but he was prolific and effective. His arm is unquestioned at this point. Those footballs were cutting through the breeze and arriving on target more often than not.
Opponent Offense Preview: Oregon Ducks
QB Bo Nix has gone from college football punchline to serious Heisman Trophy candidate in a matter of months. In his Auburn days, he was an exceptional improviser but struggled playing within the confines of an offense. He would have stretches of miserable play, constantly trying to force things which lead to turnovers. Since teaming up with OC Kenny Dillingham in Eugene, he’s taken his game to another level. In particular, he has been checking plays and identifying defenses much better this season. Perhaps it is no surprise that Dillingham was also Nix’s OC during his freshman year at Auburn, arguably his best in the SEC.
Thursday Dots: Redrafting
Eddie Ulofoshio is back n’ ready for action with the Dawgs. Christian Caple and the players talk about everything that’s changed since last season’s Oregon game. On the diamond Dawgs front, UW Softball signed four yesterday for signing day. PFF redrafts the 2022 class and Trent McDuffie...
