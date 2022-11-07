Read full article on original website
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Los Angeles Clippers for free (11/7/22)
The Cleveland Cavaliers continue their two-day stay in Los Angeles on Monday night with a matchup vs. the Clippers. Tipoff is at 10:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (FREE trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial). Also, Sling TV has promotional offers. Also: Find out how to watch every Cavaliers...
Cleveland Cavaliers at Los Angeles Clippers: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
LOS ANGELES -- One day after topping the Lakers 114-100, the Cavaliers will return to Crypto.com Arena to take on the Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland will be in search of its ninth straight victory when the two teams tipoff at 10:30 p.m. EDT on Monday night. The Cavs pulled off...
How to Watch Lakers-Clippers Game On Wednesday
The Los Angeles Lakers (2-8) and Los Angeles Clippers (6-5) will play each other on Wednesday night in Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
3 way-too-early trades the Chicago Bulls should consider
This NBA season is only a few weeks old, but already there could be some turmoil brewing around the league. For the Chicago Bulls, that turmoil could turn into an advantage if the front office is willing to take advantage of it. It is a tad early to even speculate...
3 players for Minnesota Twins to target this offseason
The Minnesota Twins appeared to be on the verge of an unexpected postseason appearance. Despite a plethora of injuries that would have doomed every other team, the Twins were tied with the Guardians for the AL Central lead on September 4. Then the Guardians went on a run, the Twins tanked as the injuries became too much to overcome, and Minnesota ended the season third in the division with a 78-84 record.
numberfire.com
Anfernee Simons (foot) upgraded Monday for Trail Blazers
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Simons was initially listed as doubtful and appeared headed for a third straight absence, but now he has a chance to play. Damian Lillard (calf) has been cleared to return after missing four games, so Simons will have a reduced role on offense if he's available. There will also be fewer minutes for Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays for November 9
Yahoo’s main contests will span 12 of the 13 available games on Wednesday, as the game between the Mavericks and Magic is excluded due to a rescheduled tip-off. We’ll identify players to target and fade in this enormous player pool, and we’ll opt for value and less-exposed targets over obvious nightly additions.
Short-handed Memphis Grizzlies not discouraged after home loss to Boston Celtics
Ja Morant was in a light mood after the Memphis Grizzlies lost to Boston Celtics on Monday. It's not that he was happy with losing, but he was pleased with the effort in the 109-106 loss, considering the Grizzlies were short-handed. The Grizzlies (7-4) played without Steven Adams, who was...
Nike Los Angeles Lakers City Edition gear available now
Los Angeles Lakers City Edition gear from Nike is now live at Fanatics. Act fast if you want to secure some new gear – because it’s selling fast. Every year, basketball fans get hyped to see teases and leaks of new jerseys/uniforms for their favorite teams. It was no different this year and now we’ve officially seen Nike’s Los Angeles Lakers City Edition uniforms.
ESPN
Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Wednesday
ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for November 9 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
DraftKings deposit bonus code: Get $200 for free on Knicks vs. Nets
Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’ve wanted to bet on the NBA this season but haven’t found a good sportsbook to do so, sign up for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook before Wednesday’s games tip-off. All new customers can enroll in their new promotion by signing up through this link, and no DraftKings deposit bonus code is needed. If you place and win a $5 money line bet on any sporting event at DraftKings, you’ll receive $200 in free bets and any profits from the initial bet.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) available, starting for Bucks Monday; Bobby Portis to bench
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo will start Monday in the team's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. But after entering the day with a probable tag, he has been cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start, sending Bobby Portis back to a bench role.
CBS Sports
How to watch Hornets vs. Trail Blazers: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NBA game
The Charlotte Hornets will square off against the Portland Trail Blazers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Spectrum Center. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Hornets will be stumbling in from a loss. Charlotte came up short against the Washington Wizards on Monday, falling 108-100. The...
Giannis Antetokounmpo's Current Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains probable (as of 4:30 Eastern Time) for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-3) travel cross-country to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Hornets prediction and pick. Portland is 7-3 coming off a three-point win over Miami on Monday. The Blazers...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hardaway Jr. was limited to 13 minutes after suffering a left hip strain. Look for Josh Green to play more minutes off the bench versus a Suns' unit ranked third in defensive rating if Hardaway Jr. is inactive.
