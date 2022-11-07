ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 players for Minnesota Twins to target this offseason

The Minnesota Twins appeared to be on the verge of an unexpected postseason appearance. Despite a plethora of injuries that would have doomed every other team, the Twins were tied with the Guardians for the AL Central lead on September 4. Then the Guardians went on a run, the Twins tanked as the injuries became too much to overcome, and Minnesota ended the season third in the division with a 78-84 record.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Anfernee Simons (foot) upgraded Monday for Trail Blazers

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (foot) has been upgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Simons was initially listed as doubtful and appeared headed for a third straight absence, but now he has a chance to play. Damian Lillard (calf) has been cleared to return after missing four games, so Simons will have a reduced role on offense if he's available. There will also be fewer minutes for Shaedon Sharpe, Nassir Little, and Keon Johnson.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo plays for November 9

Yahoo’s main contests will span 12 of the 13 available games on Wednesday, as the game between the Mavericks and Magic is excluded due to a rescheduled tip-off. We’ll identify players to target and fade in this enormous player pool, and we’ll opt for value and less-exposed targets over obvious nightly additions.
ARIZONA STATE
FanSided

Nike Los Angeles Lakers City Edition gear available now

Los Angeles Lakers City Edition gear from Nike is now live at Fanatics. Act fast if you want to secure some new gear – because it’s selling fast. Every year, basketball fans get hyped to see teases and leaks of new jerseys/uniforms for their favorite teams. It was no different this year and now we’ve officially seen Nike’s Los Angeles Lakers City Edition uniforms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ESPN

Fantasy basketball tips and NBA betting picks for Wednesday

ESPN's fantasy basketball and basketball betting tips cheat sheet is your pregame destination for basketball betting predictions and our best intel and data to help you make smart fantasy and wagering decisions. NBA game odds for November 9 are provided by Caesars Sportsbook, and fantasy advice is based on ESPN 10-team leagues.
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Boston Celtics: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies didn't beat the Boston Celtics last season. Memphis also hasn't lost a game on its home floor this season. Something has got to give. Memphis (7-3) is hosting the reigning Eastern Conference champions on Monday night at FedxForum. Boston (6-3) is a 3.5-point favorite in what should be one of the top games on day where all 30 NBA teams are in action.
MEMPHIS, TN
Syracuse.com

DraftKings deposit bonus code: Get $200 for free on Knicks vs. Nets

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. If you’ve wanted to bet on the NBA this season but haven’t found a good sportsbook to do so, sign up for a new account at DraftKings Sportsbook before Wednesday’s games tip-off. All new customers can enroll in their new promotion by signing up through this link, and no DraftKings deposit bonus code is needed. If you place and win a $5 money line bet on any sporting event at DraftKings, you’ll receive $200 in free bets and any profits from the initial bet.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) questionable for Mavericks' Wednesday matchup

Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. (hip) is questionable to play in Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Hardaway Jr. was limited to 13 minutes after suffering a left hip strain. Look for Josh Green to play more minutes off the bench versus a Suns' unit ranked third in defensive rating if Hardaway Jr. is inactive.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

FanSided

