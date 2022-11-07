ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

AL.com

Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program

Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

The biggest issues during Alabama’s road-game slump

Nick Saban, just over a month ago, spoke wistfully about hateful competitors. This was in the time approaching the Oct. 1 trip to Arkansas after an ugly road debut at Texas as they searched for the right approach to playing in hostile environments. This was a Crimson Tide program that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?

Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win

The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. North Texas

Time is running out on bowl eligibility for the UAB football team but the Blazers can keep their hopes alive as they honor 21 seniors in the regular-season home finale against North Texas, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Stadium. Read...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

5 Alabama cities had record highs on Tuesday

It was warm enough -- even hot enough -- in Alabama on Tuesday to break records in several cities, according to the National Weather Service. Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa all reported record high temperatures for Nov. 8. Mobile did one better, not only hitting a record high for Nov....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2

HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
