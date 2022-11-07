Read full article on original website
Nick Saban responds to Greg McElroy’s concerns about direction of Alabama program
Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to concerns raised this week by former Tide quarterback Greg McElroy about the direction of the Tide’s program. “We work every day to try to play to a standard and we’ve had a lot of good teams around here for a long time‚” Saban said during his weekly SEC teleconference. “We lost two games by a total of four points, both on the last play of the game. Are there are a lot of things we could do better? Are we satisfied with where we are as a team? Absolutely not.
Talk of Alabama dynasty’s death is ‘ridiculous,’ Lane Kiffin said
Lane Kiffin’s been around the block a time or two so this week’s narrative didn’t catch him by surprise. The whole death of a dynasty storyline after Alabama’s second loss in three games comes as his Ole Miss team readies to welcome the Crimson Tide to Oxford.
Lane Kiffin’s 12 finest (and funniest) Alabama football moments
Lane Kiffin never disappoints. Whether he’s calling touchdown bombs that cripple defenses or trolling opposing head coaches on Twitter, he gives the college football world so much while we give so little in return. Before he ever set foot in Tuscaloosa, Kiffin was a character, and his tenure under...
Saban talks Alabama practice entering Ole Miss game, portal impact and Will Reichard
We’ve reached the Wednesday evening segment of Alabama-Ole Miss game week as Nick Saban takes the podium for his post-practice news conference. Keep it here for the latest from his comments. Just refresh for the latest. -- Saban said the biggest challenge is to create the right habits to...
With Lane Kiffin lurking, will Alabama play like two-loss teams Nick Saban once feared?
Lane Kiffin has been defending the honor of Nick Saban and his dynasty lately, calling Saban his “good buddy” and talk of Alabama’s downfall “ridiculous.”. But let’s not confuse that goodwill for a coach who isn’t savoring the opportunity this Saturday to become the latest Saban assistant to beat the former boss.
Alabama ‘bowling ball’ records old school stat line
The stat line was straight out of a fullback hall of fame. Viewed without context, it might look like Roydell Williams had a mediocre night in Tiger Stadium. Behold: 7 carries for 11 yards comes to an average of 1.6 a pop. Look closer and you see Alabama might have...
What Nick Saban has said about how modern players have changed, how to coach them
When dissecting what led to Alabama’s season-altering two losses this season, much of the focus has been on the mental. That follows a theme of the season, where the word “anxiety” has been used on multiple occasions. Saban thought backup quarterback Jalen Milroe played with “a lot...
The biggest issues during Alabama’s road-game slump
Nick Saban, just over a month ago, spoke wistfully about hateful competitors. This was in the time approaching the Oct. 1 trip to Arkansas after an ugly road debut at Texas as they searched for the right approach to playing in hostile environments. This was a Crimson Tide program that...
Can Saban predict how a team will play from a week of practice?
Stepping to the podium after Wednesday’s practice, Nick Saban said he liked the way his team looked out there. Coming off a second loss in three games that knocked Alabama from playoff contention, finding the motivation for the final three-game stretch beginning with Ole Miss has been a lingering question with this team.
New-look Alabama bullies way to season-opening win
The new-look Alabama men’s basketball team passed its first test with brute force. With four new starters and only three returning rotation players, the Crimson Tide bodied visiting Longwood, 75-54 in Coleman Coliseum. All four Alabama double-figure scorers were either in high school or at another college last year...
Position-by-position breakdown for UAB vs. North Texas
Time is running out on bowl eligibility for the UAB football team but the Blazers can keep their hopes alive as they honor 21 seniors in the regular-season home finale against North Texas, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on Stadium. Read...
Earl Woods, Hueytown surging into second-round matchup against No. 1 Theodore
There was a point early in this season where the Hueytown football team had to decide whether it wanted to continue last year’s Cinderella storyline that led to the Class 6A championship game or go in the opposite direction. “I talked to them about that,” Gophers coach Greg Patterson...
Vestavia Hills-Thompson playoff rematch could hinge on quarterback play
Tis the season for the rematch in the Class 7A playoffs as all four of the quarterfinal games are repeats of regular-season showdowns. Three-time defending champion Thompson (8-3) will host Vestavia Hills (7-4) on Friday at 7 p.m. with hopes of repeating the results of the first-time meeting this season, a 34-14 win at Vestavia.
‘Turn the page’: UAB faces off against North Texas in regular-season home finale
A rising tide floats all boats but the UAB football team has been plugging leaks this season while its current C-USA and future AAC opponents have sailed mostly smooth waters. The Blazers close the home portion of the regular season on senior day as they play host to North Texas, Saturday, Nov. 12, at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.
5 Alabama cities had record highs on Tuesday
It was warm enough -- even hot enough -- in Alabama on Tuesday to break records in several cities, according to the National Weather Service. Anniston, Birmingham, Huntsville and Tuscaloosa all reported record high temperatures for Nov. 8. Mobile did one better, not only hitting a record high for Nov....
Alabama state superintendent says son recovering after being hit by vehicle on UA campus
Alabama State Superintendent Eric Mackey said Wednesday his son is recovering from a concussion and other injuries after he was struck by a vehicle while returning to his dorm at the University of Alabama. “I want to extend my sincere appreciation for the encouragement and support over the past few...
5 Birmingham area football games to watch in Playoff Round 2
HEWITT-TRUSSVILLE (8-3) AT HOOVER 10-1) Last week: Hewitt-Trussville beat Florence 38-20 and Hoover downed Bob Jones 45-19. The skinny: Hoover leads the series 21-4 and beat the Huskies 17-7 in Week 5. It’s the second straight year the teams have met in quarterfinal action, Hoover winning 24-23 in overtime last...
Hartselle puts tradition, perfect mark on the line against Center Point
Hartselle will take an 11-0 record and a strong tradition of winning and playoff success into Friday night’s 7 o’clock second-round home playoff game against Center Point. Coach Bryan Moore said he and his Tigers understand and welcome the expectations facing his program. “All Hartselle has ever done...
University of Alabama debates general education curriculum, could wipe some English, humanities courses
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Students at the University of Alabama could soon be required to take fewer writing, humanities and history courses as faculty vote on a major change to general education requirements this week. The...
Family of drowned University of Alabama student file wrongful death lawsuit against Tuscaloosa bar
The family of a University of Alabama junior who drowned in the Black Warrior River last year has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Tuscaloosa bar that served Garrett Walker shortly before his death, alleging the establishment illegally serves minors and continued to serve Walker when he was already intoxicated.
