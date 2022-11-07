Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio woman stuck in Mexico has a warning for travelers
CLEVELAND (WJW) — To celebrate her birthday and their anniversary, Michelle Smith of Parma and her husband Mark planned a tropical getaway to Cancún, Mexico, in Early October. Just weeks before, however, she injured herself falling down stairs. Following surgery, Michelle was cleared to travel, but just one day into their trip she started feeling […]
Washington Examiner
Three Americans celebrating Day of the Dead found dead in Mexican Airbnb
Three friends from the United States were found dead in a Mexican Airbnb. The trio was discovered in a wellness check conducted by police after the boyfriend of one of the victims called the Airbnb owner, according to WTKR. He had been on the phone with Kandace Florence on the evening of Oct. 30 when she started reporting feeling unwell, according to WAVY. She then told him something wasn't right before being disconnected. The families of the victims have complained that Mexican authorities were being difficult in communicating their findings.
travelnoire.com
American Tourist Attacked In Mexico With Machete
U.S. officials have been warning travelers as of late to stay alert while vacationing in Mexico. Recently one traveler had to find out the hard way. As he was kidnapped and left bleeding from the left side of his body due to getting hacked with a machete on his way home from Cancun.
3 Americans died of gas inhalation at Mexico City Airbnb: authorities
The three friends were found dead in an Airbnb last month while visiting Mexico City for the Dia de Muertos celebrations.
Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Mexico City
CDMX locals share the faux pas they often see visitors commit, and recommend what to do instead.
Airbnb Sends Customer “Scary” Message to Flee Their Rental Without Telling the Host
In a turn of events that sounds like something straight out of a horror movie, a TikToker by the name of Casper, who posts under the handle @_spookytooth (appropriate, right?), wrote that they were instructed by Airbnb to immediately leave their rental. Article continues below advertisement. What's more, they were...
7 Affordable Places To Retire in Mexico and Other Countries South of the Border
With the cost of living skyrocketing in the United States, more and more Americans are deciding to retire south of the border. Countries like Mexico and Panama offer ex-pats a comfortable lifestyle...
msn.com
Tourists are flocking to this sun-soaked country – but is it safe?
Some countries are always safe, or green, on the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) travel website. Those that feature orange (leisure travel not recommended), or are painted entirely red (all travel not recommended), vary with the times – one decade’s “axis of evil” nation is another’s edgy adventure-travel destination.
Pirate ship that’s a ‘tiny house on water’ is now an Airbnb in Virginia. Take a look
A pirate ship that went on the market earlier in 2022 and looked like something out of “The Goonies” is now a short-term vacation rental in Callao, Virginia. It’s called The Jolly Lodger and it can be a fun family adventure for $292 per night, the listing on Airbnb notes.
Carbon Monoxide Gas Suspected in 3 Americans’ Deaths in Mexico City Airbnb
Three Americans who died while staying at a Mexico City Airbnb were killed in an apparent case of carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities said Tuesday. Kandace Florence, 28, Jordan Marshall, 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, traveled to Mexico last month to celebrate the Day of the Dead. Their bodies were discovered on Oct. 30 in the La Rosita of the Mexican capital. The city’s prosecutor’s office said security guards in the building had reported a pungent smell of gas to police. Florence had been on the phone with her boyfriend on the night of her death saying she didn’t feel well, Virginia-based outlet WAVY reported. When the call dropped, the concerned boyfriend in the U.S. requested a welfare check at the apartment, leading to the tragic discovery.Read it at Bloomberg
travelnoire.com
3 U.S. Travelers Found Dead In Mexican Airbnb Due To Carbon Monoxide Poisoning
Police found three American travelers dead in a Mexico City Airbnb. Having visited at the end of October, they traveled to celebrate Dia de los Muertos, on November 1 and 2. The bodies of Kandace Florence and Jordan Marshall, both 28, and Courtez Hall, 33, were discovered inside the Mexico City vacation rental. After an autopsy was done on the bodies, local reports cited by Bloomberg confirmed that the cause of death was Carbon Monoxide poisoning.
WATCH: Immigrants scale shipping containers used as border wall in Arizona
The Washington Examiner filmed three people from Cuba climbing over shipping containers being used as a makeshift border wall in Yuma, Arizona.
WJCL
Tracking the Tropics: The latest on Nicole's path and potential impacts for Georgia, South Carolina
Nicole is forecast to reach hurricane strength on Wednesday before reaching the northern Bahamas. The likely hurricane will then track westerly towards Florida. The storm is likely to become only the 4th hurricane to ever make landfall along the United States coast during the month of November since 1851. Hurricane...
AOL Corp
3 U.S. tourists die in Mexico City Airbnb from carbon monoxide poisoning
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Three American tourists were found dead last week in a Mexico City apartment they were renting after apparent carbon monoxide poisoning, Mexican authorities confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday. Friends Kandace Florence, Jordan Marshall and Courtez Hall were visiting the Mexican capital to celebrate the Day of...
howafrica.com
WATCH: Kenya Airport Workers Return Bag Containing $19,000 To British Tourist
A Kenyan police officer and two airport workers were praised for returning a bag containing approximately $19,000 (£17,000) and other items belonging to a British tourist. According to the BBC, the tourist, identified as Benson Nickolson, misplaced the bag at Wilson Airport in Nairobi, the capital city of East Africa.
Couple's Epic Fail at Mexico Resort Could've Happened to Anyone
Everybody makes mistakes- we're all human; nobody gets it right 100% of the time. However, when traveling abroad, it might be a good idea to read up on local cultural costumes and traditions before you go. That knowledge might save you from making a major faux pas- which, unfortunately, is exactly what happened here!
US midterm elections 2022: Senate and House remain in balance as counting continues – live
Latest updates and results after Biden hails ‘good day’ for democracy as Democrats outperform expectations in US midterms – follow the latest
Airbnb’s OMG Fund Recipients Include A Mushroom Spaceship and An Invisible Farmhouse
Great news for lovers of quirky vacation rentals: Airbnb has officially announced the 2022 recipients of their OMG! Fund, which will help creatives build “the craziest places on earth” in over 20 countries. To recap: Airbnb recently added a series of categories to help travelers narrow down their...
A mom was charged with murder when her 4 year-old died after eating THC gummies. Doctors still aren't sure whether it's possible to die from a marijuana overdose.
A Virginia court charged a mom with a felony when her son died after consuming cannabis. Experts say death directly from a THC overdose is unlikely.
Women banned from Afghanistan gyms, Taliban official says
The Taliban has announced that women are prohibited from using gyms in Afghanistan as the it continues its crackdown on women’s rights in the country. The Taliban’s Ministry of Virtue and Vice spokesperson Mohammed Akef Mohajer confirmed to the on Thursday that the ban on women in gyms was enforced this week. Mohajer said the…
Comments / 0