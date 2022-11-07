Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google introduced a new dedicated media picker with Android 13. Rather than give apps potential access to all your files via the familiar document picker, this new option offers both a more private and easier to use option for those occasions when you want to share images. Google managed to make this media picker a part of the Google Play Services, which means that you don’t actually need to have Android 13 on your phone to use it. And in fact, Google has just confirmed that it has now backported the feature all the way to Android 4.4 KitKat, first released in 2013.

6 DAYS AGO