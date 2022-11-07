Read full article on original website
Related
iOS 16.2 adds new Sleep widget for your Lock Screen, Medications widget also coming soon
IOS 16.2 beta 1 launched yesterday to developers with a handful of new features and changes. As it turns out, the update includes a new Lock Screen widget option for Sleep data from the Health app. There’s also a new Medications widget coming soon as well. Sleep. The new...
How to block ads on your Android phone or tablet
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Most websites and Android apps rely on ads to generate a sustainable revenue. However, some ads can be annoying or malicious. Plus, frequent ad pop-ups over other apps, the lock screen, and the homescreen can spoil the experience on the top Android phones. If you frequently face the same issues, read along to learn to block ads on your Android phone and tablet.
How to recover deleted photos from the Android gallery without backup
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Accidentally deleting photos or losing access to precious memories can lead to an unpleasant experience on your Android phone. Most gallery apps, including Google Photos, come with a Recycle Bin or Trash to recover your deleted photos in a single tap. You aren’t completely out of luck when you can’t find your favorite images or videos in the trash. You can easily recover deleted photos from your Android gallery using iMobie DroidKit.
Cult of Mac
5 iOS 16.1 features to try right away
Although Apple announced iOS 16 at WWDC22 and released it on September 12, not all promised features made their way into the first public build. With iOS 16.1, which just became available Monday, Apple delivered many such promised features. Once you install it on your iPhone, check out the five iOS 16.1 features you should try right away.
itechpost.com
7 Tips to Boost Your Android Phone's Performance
If your phone's performance starts to get noticeably slow, your patience will definitely get tested. It could get quite irritating when your phone takes forever to load apps or even unlock when you type in your password. Here are some tips to boost your phone's performance. 1. Uninstall Unused Apps.
Android Central
S22: Android Update Yesterday, Now Text Messages No Longer Wake Up Screen
Subject says it all. Prior to the Android update yesterday, text messages always woke up the screen and showed as a pop-up. Now, I just hear the alert sound and then see the notification on the AOD. I believe I've tried everything, but I would appreciate any input on how to fix this. Thanks!
Apple Insider
LG Display joins OLED panel supply chain for the iPhone 14 Pro
Apple has reportedly started to use LG Display as a supplier of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 Pro models, alongside existing supplier Samsung Display. For the launch of the iPhone 14, the Pro models' OLED panels were provided only by Samsung Display. However, it seems that Apple has brought aboard another supplier for the premium models.
The Verge
How to show your phone’s battery percentage in iOS 16
With the release of iOS 16, many iPhones can now display the remaining battery percentage right in the phone’s status bar. But even if your iPhone doesn’t support the feature, you’re not completely out of luck. Here’s how you can make sure your precise battery level is always visible at a glance.
Apple Insider
New Plugable USB-C dock supports four external displays on M1 Macs
Plugable's new Quad HDMI adapter lets Apple users add up to four external displays on a M1 Mac -- with some caveats. Plugable says that its new USB to HDMI adapter is excellent for multitasking or extending a workspace. Connected via a single USB-C cable, the dock supports four monitors, each at a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels at 60Hz or lower.
Apple Insider
Apple Watch Ultra Full Review: An Ultra Regret?
Before Apple announced their new Apple Watch lineup this year, I heard rumors that there was going to be a new redesigned titanium model that would be a departure from the tried and true design of the "Series 0"-Series 8. Well, lo and behold: that turned out to be true! When I saw its reveal trailer, showcasing how rugged and long-lasting it was, I was intrigued. Then, to finish up the usual polished presentation that Apple always do, they announced the name: Apple Watch Ultra. Immediately, I knew that I HAD to get my hands on it and try it out, so I preordered the same day t secure a launch day release (Friday, September 23rd)!
5 iOS 16 widgets you need on your iPhone lock screen
The most significant visual change in iOS 16 is the new Lock Screen experience. You can make the Lock Screen your own by customizing everything about it. You can now change the wallpaper, color choices, and fonts. But the best part about the iOS 16 Lock Screen is that it supports widgets that can provide handy at-a-glance information from various apps.
Apple Insider
Apple releases iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes
Apple has released iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, and macOS Ventura 13.0.1 with bug fixes, minus the expected iPhone 14 Emergency SOS via Satellite feature. The new updates were expected as there was an ongoing issue with Apple's ad network that needed an update to address. Speculation suggested that Emergency SOS via Satellite would be activated in iPhone 14 models with this update, but that hasn't arrived yet.
iOS 16.2 has a Dynamic Island update that iPhone 14 Pro users need to see
Apple has started testing iOS 16.2 publicly, the next major iPhone operating system, with the first betas available to users. We’re finding out more details about the new software release as people dig through it. And the latest iOS 16.2 feature concerns the iPhone 14 Pro’s signature feature, the Dynamic Island.
Apple Insider
Serif overhauls whole Affinity range, adds new iPad Publisher
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Affinity Photo 2, Affinity Designer 2, and Affinity Publisher 2 have all been launched by Serif for theMac and iPad, with reworked interfaces, new features, and new licensing options. Serif has already been steadily...
Apple Insider
Native Union's new foldable Mac & iPad stand can fit just about anywhere
Native Union's new Fold Laptop Stand for MacBooks and iPads cuts down on space with a minimalist design that improves air circulation. The unique, foldable structure of the product elevates MacBooks or iPads at a 15-degree viewing angle. It's made of aluminum and offers non-slip silicone pads for stability. The...
Apple Insider
'Custom Accessibility Mode' found in iOS 16.2 beta
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Code within the new iOS 16.2 beta has fragments of a new "custom accessibility mode" which would allow users to customize the homescreen for specific disability needs. Apple's iOS 16.2 beta comes with camera...
Google’s new photo picker is now available on virtually all Android phones
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google introduced a new dedicated media picker with Android 13. Rather than give apps potential access to all your files via the familiar document picker, this new option offers both a more private and easier to use option for those occasions when you want to share images. Google managed to make this media picker a part of the Google Play Services, which means that you don’t actually need to have Android 13 on your phone to use it. And in fact, Google has just confirmed that it has now backported the feature all the way to Android 4.4 KitKat, first released in 2013.
Apple Insider
Best early Black Friday deals on Apple for the week of November 7
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Deals on Apple hardware are heating up asBlack Friday approaches, with fresh price cuts hitting 2022 Apple TV 4K and AirPods devices, as well as current MacBook Pros and iPads. With discounts of up...
makeuseof.com
How to Use Photo Shuffle for Your iOS 16 Lock Screen
In a long list of Lock Screen customizations announced with iOS 16, Photo Shuffle is one that stands out. With Photo Shuffle, you'll see multiple photos on your Lock Screen throughout the day, kind of like a slideshow of your gallery. You can choose the pictures displayed or opt for an automatic selection too.
Samsung's Latest Galaxy Watch 4 Update Is Bricking Devices
If you haven't updated your Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to the latest software, maybe hold off as it could brick the device.
Comments / 0