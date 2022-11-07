ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

NFL insider reveals full scope of compensation Rams offered Panthers for Brian Burns

By Daniel Morrison
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dixtj_0j1vDfZD00
Grant Halverson / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

At the NFL trade deadline, the Carolina Panthers made it clear that they’re preparing for a rebuild. The team fired head coach Matt Rhule and made several trades, including star running back Christian McCaffrey for future draft picks. However, it seemed like the Panthers were unwilling to part with edge rusher Brian Burns.

That wasn’t because there was a lack of interest or offers for Brian Burns. Plenty of teams would love to take advantage of his pass-rushing skills. That includes the Los Angles Rams, who, according to NFL insider Jonathan Jones, says offered a massive package for Burns.

According to Jones, the Rams offered the Panthers two first-round draft picks and a second-round pick for Brian Burns but were turned down. The first-round picks were for the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts, whereas the second-round pick was in 2023.

That’s a massive package to turn down, especially when you consider that the Panthers are going through a rebuild. However, the reason the Panthers didn’t take the trade is because they apparently don’t think that they could replace his production any time soon.

Edge rushers are incredibly important in the NFL. Carolina thinks it has a good one. So, they don’t want to lose one. Still, those picks could have been valuable to use on other key positions, as well as a new edge rusher.

According to Jones, the fact that Carolina didn’t move Brian Burns means that they’re going to try and give him a contract extension. That way, he becomes a long-term presence on the team’s defense that they can build around.

Brian Burns is expected to be made one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.

Carolina fired two assistant coaches

Carolina has decided to move on from two more assistant coaches. Interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to part ways with Paul Pasqualoni and Evan Cooper. This comes after a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both of these two assistants had close ties to Matt Rhule, so it isn’t all that surprising to see changes being made here. Including Rhule, there have been five coaches fired by the Panthers this season. Most of these coaches have been on the defensive side of the ball.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Saints Cut Veteran Quarterback After Monday Night Loss

Following this Monday's loss to the Baltimore Ravens, the New Orleans Saints waived quarterback Brett Hundley from the practice squad. Hundley joined the Saints last week to help them prepare for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson. Clearly, that plan didn't work. Jackson had 133 passing yards, 82 rushing yards and one...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Peyton Manning Named Favorite For NFL Coaching Job

Peyton Manning, next head coach of the Indianapolis Colts?. The betting odds suggest that the legendary NFL quarterback is the favorite to be named the next full-time head coach of the AFC South franchise. Manning, who hasn't really expressed any interest in coaching, has been listed as the frontrunner for...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Athlon Sports

NFL Fans Predict Which Head Coach Will Be Fired Next

Two NFL head coaches - Matt Rhule and Frank Reich - have gotten the axe so far this 2022 season. Who will be next? NFL fans are predicting Arizona Cardinals Kliff Kingsbury will be the next head coach fired this season.  Kingsbury is just 27-30-1 in his four years coaching the Cardinals. And ...
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Andrew Luck catches wild stray from Colts owner Jim Irsay in Jeff Saturday press conference

Andrew Luck shocked the world by retiring a mere two weeks before the start of the 2019-20 season, throwing Jim Irsay, Frank Reich, and the Indianapolis Colts into disarray. And it wasn’t as if Luck was washed up at that point. He spearheaded the Colts’ offense en route to a solid 10-6 finish, and he led the team as far as the Divisional Round, promptly losing to the Kansas City Chiefs.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Legendary College Football Running Back Died On Monday

The college sports world lost one of its all-time great players, coaches and administrators today as Jake Crouthamel passed away. He was 84 years old. Born in Perkasie, Pennsylvania, Crouthamel rose to national stardom as the two-way halfback at Dartmouth in the 1950s. He set a Dartmouth single-season rushing record with 722 yards in 1958. Crouthamel earned All-Ivy League First-Team honors in his final two seasons, and his career rushing mark of 1,763 yards was the school record for more than a decade and still ranks top 10 in school history.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FanSided

Disgraced Buccaneers coach could be on his way back to Tampa

It has been a while since Buccaneers fans have heard about Jon Gruden after the events of a year ago. Now, it looks like Gurden can come back to Tampa. The Jon Gruden saga of a year ago was messy. The entire event shed light on areas of the NFL that the league never wanted to see. The implications went beyond just one coach, although the impact on the former Buccaneers head coach and his career was severe.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Jon Gruden Reportedly Wants 1 College Football Job

Jon Gruden has been out of coaching for a little more than a year, following his email scandal broken by the Wall Street Journal. But could the former NFL coach and "Monday Night Football" announcer be back on the sideline in 2023?. According to a report, the former NFL head...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
Sporting News

Remembering when Jeff Saturday got chewed out by Peyton Manning for calling plays during Colts game

The Colts on Monday became the second team of the 2022 NFL season to fire their coach, cutting ties with Frank Reich following a 3-5-1 start to the season. The man they announced as the interim coach has plenty of ties with Indianapolis, but not a lot (or any) NFL coaching experience. Indeed, the last time former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday attempted to call plays for the Colts, he got an earful from Peyton Manning.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
75K+
Followers
82K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy