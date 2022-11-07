NFL insider reveals full scope of compensation Rams offered Panthers for Brian Burns

Grant Halverson / Contributor PhotoG/Getty

At the NFL trade deadline, the Carolina Panthers made it clear that they’re preparing for a rebuild. The team fired head coach Matt Rhule and made several trades, including star running back Christian McCaffrey for future draft picks. However, it seemed like the Panthers were unwilling to part with edge rusher Brian Burns.

That wasn’t because there was a lack of interest or offers for Brian Burns. Plenty of teams would love to take advantage of his pass-rushing skills. That includes the Los Angles Rams, who, according to NFL insider Jonathan Jones, says offered a massive package for Burns.

According to Jones, the Rams offered the Panthers two first-round draft picks and a second-round pick for Brian Burns but were turned down. The first-round picks were for the 2024 and 2025 NFL Drafts, whereas the second-round pick was in 2023.

That’s a massive package to turn down, especially when you consider that the Panthers are going through a rebuild. However, the reason the Panthers didn’t take the trade is because they apparently don’t think that they could replace his production any time soon.

Edge rushers are incredibly important in the NFL. Carolina thinks it has a good one. So, they don’t want to lose one. Still, those picks could have been valuable to use on other key positions, as well as a new edge rusher.

According to Jones, the fact that Carolina didn’t move Brian Burns means that they’re going to try and give him a contract extension. That way, he becomes a long-term presence on the team’s defense that they can build around.

Brian Burns is expected to be made one of the highest-paid edge rushers in the NFL.

Carolina fired two assistant coaches

Carolina has decided to move on from two more assistant coaches. Interim head coach Steve Wilks decided to part ways with Paul Pasqualoni and Evan Cooper. This comes after a blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Both of these two assistants had close ties to Matt Rhule, so it isn’t all that surprising to see changes being made here. Including Rhule, there have been five coaches fired by the Panthers this season. Most of these coaches have been on the defensive side of the ball.