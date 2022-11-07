Rayn: Flamenco for a New World Nov. 13th Bay City Arts Center; Nov. 14th Primaltones Community Venue in Newport

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Newport, Oregon- Where Froyo and Mexican Snacks CombineOregon Coast JourneyNewport, OR
Hot Dogs In Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Pedestrian Struck By 74-year old intoxicated driverOregon Coast Breaking NewsLincoln City, OR
4 Hidden Activities in Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Spending the Day On 7th Street in Toledo, OregonOregon Coast JourneyToledo, OR
Related
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Rockaway Roastery Opens Nov. 9th
The moment residents in Rockaway Beach have been anxiously waiting for – one of the most anticipated new business openings in the town’s history! The opening of the Rockaway Roastery, Wednesday November 9th at 8am!. Partners in the Rockaway Roastery, Maria Bernhard, Darrin Daniel, Cosmo Jones and Julian...
tillamookcountypioneer.net
Veterans Day at Tillamook Air Museum
Join us on Friday, November 11th for our annual Veterans Day ceremony at the Tillamook Air Museum! The biggest Veterans Day event on the Oregon Coast, the VFW fundraising breakfast will begin at 8:00am, with the opening ceremony starting 11:00am. Featured as a part of the event is the Traveling Military Museum, live music by Buffalo Kitty, and a flyover of two F-15 Eagles from the Oregon Air National Guard (weather permitting).
Preparations underway for Tuesday night's big freeze
PORTLAND, Ore. — The start of winter is just six weeks away, and Portland is headed for its first seriously cold weather of the season over the coming few days. Staff at Ace Hardware on Northeast Broadway said they're already seeing people come in to prepare for the what’s expected to be the coldest overnight temperatures the region has seen so far this fall.
gratefulweb.com
Dave Matthews Band Returns to Portland After 19 Years
On Saturday, Nov 5, Dave Matthews Band took their fall 2022 North America tour to the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon. Though the band has played near Portland in their annual The Gorge Amphitheater performances every Labor Day Weekend, this show was their first time in Portland since 2003. Portland fans were ready, and the crowd's roar was steady throughout the show as everyone sang along.
The Most Stressful Cities to Drive In? There’s Two in Pacific Northwest
A recent study shows that two Pacific Northwest cities rank in the top 10 in the US when it comes to drivers being stressed out by road conditions, traffic, and more. These 2 cities stress drivers out big time. HiRoad insurance has released information from a study that was done...
thatoregonlife.com
Oregon’s Salishan Coastal Lodge Was Recently Voted One of Best Resorts in Country
Nestled between forested bluffs and the Siletz Bay, you’ll find one of our favorite places to stay on the Oregon coast. Salishan Coastal Lodge is a tranquil retreat where you can feel one with the soulful mountains, the powerful sea, and the enchanting forest. This gorgeous lodge has been a favorite of Oregonians for years, and will continue to be our top pick for the best spot on the coast to spend a weekend (or a whole week) relaxing with family and friends.
KATU.com
'We are not going to become Portland,' Vancouver moves forward with 3rd Safe Stay shelter
VANCOUVER, Wash. — The Vancouver City Council voted Monday to move forward with its third Safe Stay community. Safe Stays are city-run homeless shelters, giving access to food, sleeping space, and social services to try and help people find stability. The Council held several public information sessions recently. These...
PDX gets new nonstop flights to Phoenix, Arizona
Looking to escape Portland's winter-like fall weather? Frontier Airlines is now offering new nonstop flights from Portland to Phoenix.
KATU.com
"The Mark & Brian Show"
Kara chatted and reminisced with Mark Thompson of "The Mark & Brian Show" which was the #1 radio show in Portland for 25 years! Please click here for more information about Mark's book "Don't Bump the Record, Kid" and also about Mark & Brian.
Mother looking for answers in mysterious disappearance of Oregon man Miles Stanton
“People say it’s a mother’s worst nightmare,” Laura Stanton said tearfully. “That’s still an understatement." Laura’s son, 21-year-old Miles Stanton, has been missing for 19 days. He had only been living in Oregon for 18 days when he vanished. “He’s been missing as long as he’s been living here,” Laura told Dateline.
yachatsnews.com
Boater who drew two COCF&R responses Saturday will be getting big bill
WALDPORT – Central Oregon Coast Fire & Rescue will be sending an Albany boater a pretty big bill for causing such a ruckus on the river Saturday. COCF&R firefighters twice had to respond to calls from Michael C. Herring of Albany for help pulling him off a sandbar in the Alsea River 1¼ miles up river from McKinley’s RV Park and Marina, where he was staying.
beachconnection.net
Three Sea Turtles Rescued on Oregon Coast Beaches in Two Weeks (Video), One Dies
(Oregon Coast) – It is once again the season for cold-stunned sea turtles along the Oregon coast, and marine experts want beachgoers to keep an eye out for them. (Photo Tiffany Boothe, Seaside Aquarium) Three stranded and injured sea turtles were found along the Oregon coast in the last...
Midcentury modern Rummer-built house in Beaverton for sale at $1,475,000
Fans of builder Robert Rummer, who introduced Oregon to atrium-centered midcentury modern houses, were the first to notice a rarity: A restored double-gable dwelling in Beaverton’s prized Oak Hills Historic District was for sale. On Thursday, Nov. 3, the single-level house on a quarter-acre lot at 15035 N.W. Perimeter...
invisiblepeople.tv
Portland Votes to Criminalize Camping in Public Spaces
City Plans to Force Unsheltered Homeless People Into ‘Designated Camping Sites’. Portland’s City Council has voted to ban public camping, criminalizing unsheltered homelessness. Instead, officials pledge to move people into mass outdoor encampments throughout the city. While the measure has broad support from businesses, realtors, and neighbors, it...
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Salem, Oregon Lottery announces
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot ticket was sold in California, there’s another $1 million winner in Oregon. The ticket was sold in Salem on Monday, Nov. 7, the Oregon Lottery announced Tuesday. A previous $1 million ticket was sold in Portland on Nov. 2. Oregon Lottery says since the Powerball […]
Opinion: A soaring tax burden further chills Oregon’s business climate
Wilhelms is president and CEO of Oregon Business & Industry. Oregon needs a healthy private sector to provide jobs, preserve urban vitality and generate revenue for critical public services. However, a recent cascade of state and local tax increases has eroded Oregon’s business climate, ensuring that the state will struggle to attract and retain employers of all types and sizes.
KGW
Southeast Portland restaurant owner was attacked and stabbed in Salem
The owner of Menya Hokusei Ramen restaurant is recovering after being stabbed in Salem during an attempted carjacking. Officers are still searching for the suspect.
Channel 6000
Signs of winter as cold air arrives and snow levels drop
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — There will be some dry time this week, but it won’t be here on Monday. There is a large trough of cold air which is creating some bumpy weather. Showers will be moving in and out for the next 24 hours. That means we will have a mix of rain and there may even be some snow that tries to fall to the lower elevations.
kqennewsradio.com
$1 MILLION POWERBALL TICKET SOLD IN OREGON
Another $1 million dollar Powerball ticket was purchased in Oregon, as the record Powerball jackpot run ended Tuesday, with a single ticket in California worth $2.04 billion. A release from the Oregon Lottery said the $1 million ticket was purchased in Salem. A $1 million ticket was also sold in Portland on November 2nd.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
ELECTION FOR NORTH COAST STATE HOUSE SEAT TOO CLOSE TO CALL
EDITOR’S NOTE: Checking the Secretary of State website, there are only 520 votes separating the candidates for House District 16. Many races are still “too close to call.” Therefore, the Pioneer is waiting a day or two to do an election wrap up. Watch for an election summary soon.
Comments / 0