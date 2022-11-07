ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

ABC7 Chicago

Wine Country Weekend hosts celebrity softball fundraiser in Yountville

YOUNTVILLE, Calif. -- Play ball! Superstars Guy Fieri and Tim McGraw recently joined forces to fundraise for Wine Country Weekend, consisting of food, softball and music! The event raised over one million dollars to benefit brain health and wellness for veterans, first responders, and healthcare professionals. "Both Tim and I...
YOUNTVILLE, CA

