ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPLC TV

KPLC gears up for Pack the Tent food drive

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the hurricanes leaving many displaced and a recent rise in inflation, people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep their heads above water. Abraham’s Tent, a community outreach program, has been working to fill the needs of hunger in our community for years.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles branch of the Department of Children and Family Services said they are feeling the double-blow of natural disasters and the pandemic on the amount of available foster homes. “We’ve lost 60 to 70 foster homes,” child welfare supervisor Stephanie Duplechain said....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
kaplantoday.com

Loggers prayed as fervently as farmers

In the late 1800s, before narrow-gauge railroads crisscrossed the piney woods of southwest Louisiana, loggers prayed just as fervently as farmers for just the right amount of rain. It wasn’t because they wanted the trees to grow. It was so that they could get their logs to the sawmills.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
krvs.org

Lake Charles - Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration

Santa Claus is coming to town during the annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration on Saturday, November 26. This year’s event will include a Holiday Art Walk Downtown hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festivities will move to the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds at 3:30 p.m. with a Christmas concert on the lakefront, lighting ceremony and fireworks extravaganza. Lake Charles Toyota, Entergy, Visit Lake Charles and McNeese Banners Series are the presenting sponsor for this year’s events.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

New faces coming to SWLA school boards

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge out of service

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - If you’re traveling through Cameron Parish this morning you may need to plan alternative routes due to two major closures. Parish officials say that both the Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge are closed to traffic due to mechanical issues. We will have updates...
CAMERON PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 9, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 9, 2022. Levar Damond Toussain Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug. Jonathan K. Jenkins, 38, Gretna: Possession of a Schedule II...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Calcasieu property taxes for 2022 due on Dec. 31

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says residents’ 2022 property tax notices are currently being mailed. The deadline to make payment for the 2022 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is December 31, 2022. Any payments received after that date will be charged 1% interest per month and will be subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Magic 1470AM

See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles

Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA Spotlight: Spring 2023 informational session

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve been thinking about a career change for 2023, director of recruitment and career services Joseph Lavergne says SOWELA Technical Community College may be where you want to start. SOWELA will be holding an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m....
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election. Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen. CALCASIEU. WESTLAKE...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Sunrise Interview: Calcasieu Clerk of Court on SWLA Midterms

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With so much debate surrounding the 2022 midterm elections, it was a busy day at the polls. Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones spoke with Rhonda Hardin about what was going on behind the scenes. Jones says the voter turnout was better than estimates projected...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPLC TV

Election Day: Nov. 8 Results

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Tuesday results.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy