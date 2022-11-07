Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in LouisianaKristen WaltersDeridder, LA
KPLC TV
KPLC gears up for Pack the Tent food drive
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With the hurricanes leaving many displaced and a recent rise in inflation, people in Southwest Louisiana are struggling to keep their heads above water. Abraham’s Tent, a community outreach program, has been working to fill the needs of hunger in our community for years.
KPLC TV
Hometown Heroes - Nathaniel Sapp
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Hawthorn Nathaniel Sapp joined the United States Marines in 1963 and soon found himself in Vietnam, just as the war was escalating. “My job was a rifleman,” recalled Sapp. “We had M14 rifles and 45 pistols and a belt full of grenades. We don’t want to leave them out,” he laughs.
KPLC TV
VETERANS DAY: Share a photo of your veteran
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Veterans Day is Friday. Share a photo of your veteran with us HERE.
KPLC TV
Foster homes needed for children in Southwest Louisiana
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Lake Charles branch of the Department of Children and Family Services said they are feeling the double-blow of natural disasters and the pandemic on the amount of available foster homes. “We’ve lost 60 to 70 foster homes,” child welfare supervisor Stephanie Duplechain said....
kaplantoday.com
Loggers prayed as fervently as farmers
In the late 1800s, before narrow-gauge railroads crisscrossed the piney woods of southwest Louisiana, loggers prayed just as fervently as farmers for just the right amount of rain. It wasn’t because they wanted the trees to grow. It was so that they could get their logs to the sawmills.
KPLC TV
Tuten Park to reopen on Nov. 14
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles has announced the reopening of Tuten Park on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022. The City will hold will be a reopening ceremony at 10 a.m. In 2005 Tuten Park was heavily damaged by Hurricane Rita, losing 80% of its trees in...
krvs.org
Lake Charles - Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration
Santa Claus is coming to town during the annual Light up the Lake Christmas Celebration on Saturday, November 26. This year’s event will include a Holiday Art Walk Downtown hosted by the Arts and Humanities Council of SWLA from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Festivities will move to the Lake Charles Civic Center grounds at 3:30 p.m. with a Christmas concert on the lakefront, lighting ceremony and fireworks extravaganza. Lake Charles Toyota, Entergy, Visit Lake Charles and McNeese Banners Series are the presenting sponsor for this year’s events.
KPLC TV
New faces coming to SWLA school boards
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Many new faces are coming to school boards in Southwest Louisiana. We have a parish-by-parish breakdown of new members elected Tuesday. Voters cast their ballots for nine of 15 seats on the Calcasieu Parish School Board. In District 7, Betty Washington (D) defeated incumbent Mack...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents exercise their right to vote
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - After months of conversations and debates, Election Day is finally here and Lake Area residents are taking full advantage of their right to vote. They joined voters across the country who headed to the polls Tuesday to cast their vote. Calcasieu Parish Clerk of Court...
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge out of service
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - If you’re traveling through Cameron Parish this morning you may need to plan alternative routes due to two major closures. Parish officials say that both the Cameron Ferry and Grand Lake Pontoon Bridge are closed to traffic due to mechanical issues. We will have updates...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 9, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 9, 2022. Levar Damond Toussain Jr., 22, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; illegal carrying of weapons during a crime; possession of a Schedule I drug. Jonathan K. Jenkins, 38, Gretna: Possession of a Schedule II...
ABBEVILLE – 'Stanley' Set To Be Put Down on Wednesday
Stanley is a dog whose time is short. If he doesn't find a good home, or at least a foster home, by Wednesday, November 9, 2022, he will be euthanized.
KPLC TV
Calcasieu property taxes for 2022 due on Dec. 31
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Parish Sheriff Tony Mancuso says residents’ 2022 property tax notices are currently being mailed. The deadline to make payment for the 2022 tax notices without paying any interest or penalty is December 31, 2022. Any payments received after that date will be charged 1% interest per month and will be subject to additional costs mandated by the Louisiana Revised Statutes.
See The 5 New Restaurants Opening At The Horseshoe Lake Charles
Now that the pandemic, the ice storm, and Hurricanes Laura and Delta are behind us, everyone is anxiously awaiting the grand opening of Horseshoe Lake Charles Hotel and Casino. It has certainly been a long time coming. As soon as renovations began on the former Isle of Carpi property, the anticipation of the gaming and entertainment complex started the brew.
KPLC TV
SOWELA Spotlight: Spring 2023 informational session
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - If you’ve been thinking about a career change for 2023, director of recruitment and career services Joseph Lavergne says SOWELA Technical Community College may be where you want to start. SOWELA will be holding an informational session on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 10 a.m....
KPLC TV
Eight area runoff races on Dec. 10 ballot
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several runoff races are on the ballot for the Dec. 10 election. Candidates had to have received 50 percent of the ballot, plus one vote in Tuesday’s election to win outright. There were eight area races in which that did not happen. CALCASIEU. WESTLAKE...
KPLC TV
Sunrise Interview: Calcasieu Clerk of Court on SWLA Midterms
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - With so much debate surrounding the 2022 midterm elections, it was a busy day at the polls. Calcasieu Clerk of Court Lynn Jones spoke with Rhonda Hardin about what was going on behind the scenes. Jones says the voter turnout was better than estimates projected...
Employees at Chick-fil-A in Orange holding benefit after body of beloved co-worker was found in Beaumont
BEAUMONT, Texas — Friends and co-workers of a Beaumont mother are working to raise money to help with funeral expenses after her ex-boyfriend led investigators to her body Saturday. On Friday, officials issued a CLEAR alert for Marilu Lopez-Berrios. She had last been seen on Wednesday, November 2, 2022,...
KPLC TV
South Beauregard’s Spooner signs letter of intent with LSU
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -Trinity Spooner has been involved with the South Beauregard track team for her entire high school career. Now, she is headed to LSU in the fall to continue her track and field journey. Last season, she held Louisiana’s top javelin mark and is hoping to break...
KPLC TV
Election Day: Nov. 8 Results
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Results from the Nov. 8 midterm elections. When the polls close at 8 p.m., results from early voting are expected first followed by Tuesday results.
