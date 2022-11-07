Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2
Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
Detroit News
Man charged in Dearborn stabbing
A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing last week in Dearborn, police announced Monday. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Officers were...
Detroit News
Fire at Pontiac townhouse sends 5 to hospital
Pontiac — Five people, including an 8-month-old baby boy, were sent to a local hospital Tuesday after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex, officials said. A 24-year-old Oxford Township woman and a 33-year-old Pontiac woman were taken to a hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
Detroit News
3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.
The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said. A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting at Troy apartment complex
Troy — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday at an apartment complex in Troy. Officers were called to Charter Square Apartments near Rochester Road around 3:45 p.m. on a report of gunfire in a unit, the department said in a statement. The caller provided details about the 25-year-old...
Detroit News
Detroit man charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend
Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old live-in girlfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were sent at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
abovethelaw.com
Attorney Charged With Orchestrating Murder Of His Client
Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis was arraigned last week on charges related to the murder of one of his clients, including premeditated murder, felony firearm, and conspiracy to commit murder. Bisbikis, a graduate of Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, is accused of masterminding a plot to kill Dan Hutchinson, his client and a jeweler.
ClickOnDetroit.com
15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
ClickOnDetroit.com
5 taken to hospital after explosion at Oakland County apartment complex
PONTIAC, Mich. – Five people were taken to the hospital after an explosion at an apartment complex in Oakland County, officials said. Firefighters in Waterford Township said they were called at 12:42 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 8) to the Arborview Village Apartments at Leonard Lane and Fiddis Avenue in Pontiac.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman struck in face after driver giving her ride threw her purse out window to 2 men in Detroit
DETROIT – A woman was struck in the face after another woman she had requested a ride from took her to an unknown location in Detroit and tossed her purse out the window to two men, police said. Officials from Wayne State University said the robbery happened at 9:50...
fox2detroit.com
Drug kingpin pleads guilty after PlayStation box leads feds to 65+ pounds of fentanyl, $500K at Novi home
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - A fentanyl kingpin who authorities say kept hubs across the United States, including in Novi, pleaded guilty last week. Drug Enforcement Administration agents used a PlayStation box to track drugs to one of 41-year-old Maurice Montain McCoy Jr.'s hubs. According to federal authorities, a PlayStation...
ClickOnDetroit.com
How PlayStation box in Novi helped feds seize enough fentanyl ‘to kill entire population of Michigan’
NOVI, Mich. – FBI agents broke down how they used a PlayStation box to track down a drug stash in Novi that led to the seizure of enough fentanyl “to kill the entire population of Michigan.”. Officials said this case dates back to July 2017, when agents with...
2 major drug busts in St. Clair County lead to discovery of meth, other drugs, charges against 3 men
Four people have been arrested after police in St. Clair County wrapped up a pair of narcotics investigations late last month. Three of them have been charged.
ClickOnDetroit.com
1 man fatally shot, 1 injured in serious condition on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – Two men were shot on the west side of Detroit at 10:45 a.m. on Monday morning. According to Detroit police, two adult males were sitting in a white Malibu when they were shot Monday morning. The unknown suspect fired shots from another vehicle and fled the scene.
The Oakland Press
‘Fentanyl kingpin’ nabbed after Novi raid pleads to drug, conspiracy charges
A California man described by officials as a “fentanyl kingpin” who had distribution hubs throughout the United States including in Novi, pleaded guilty recently in federal court to a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Maurice Mountain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, faces at least 15...
41-Year-Old Man In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Oakland County (Oakland County, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a motor vehicle crash on Nov. 6, Sunday. According to the police, a 41-year-old Farmington Hills man was hit by a driver when he was attempting to refuel his car near an exit ramp.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Southfield attorney faces first-degree murder charges in death of Oak Park jeweler -- and more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Southfield attorney charged with murder of well-known Oak Park jeweler. Marco Michael Bisbikis, a Southfield attorney, has been charged with the murder of well-known local...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man detained after exposing himself on JetBlue flight at Detroit Metro Airport, officials say
ROMULUS, Mich. – A man was detained at the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport after authorities received reports he had exposed himself on his flight Monday afternoon. The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department received a report that a man exposed himself on a JetBlue flight late Monday afternoon.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn poll challenger files police report against city clerk’s office over denied privileges
DEARBORN, Mich. – A Dearborn resident filed a police report against the city’s clerk’s office as they were denied certain privileges as an election challenger. Hassan Aoun came to Dearborn City Hall, where there are roughly half a dozen polling positions and the clerk’s counter where absentee ballots can get turned in.
