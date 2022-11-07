ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, MI

Detroit News

Detroit police seek tips on suspect who shot, wounded 2

Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to find the person who shot and wounded two people inside a restaurant on the city's west side Sunday. Officers were called at about 2:50 a.m. to the Sweet Soul Bistro in the 13700 block of West McNichols Road near Schaefer Highway for a report of a shooting.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man charged in Dearborn stabbing

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing last week in Dearborn, police announced Monday. The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office charged Malcolm Merritt Washington, 29, with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery and assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder. Officers were...
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Fire at Pontiac townhouse sends 5 to hospital

Pontiac — Five people, including an 8-month-old baby boy, were sent to a local hospital Tuesday after an explosion and fire at an apartment complex, officials said. A 24-year-old Oxford Township woman and a 33-year-old Pontiac woman were taken to a hospital where they are both listed in stable condition, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

3 arrested after driving 104 mph on I-75 in Cheboygan Co.

The need for speed has landed three people, including a Detroit man, behind bars, Michigan State Police said. A trooper with the state police's Gaylord Post was on patrol at about 3:15 p.m. last week when he tracked a vehicle traveling 104 mph in a 75-mph zone on Interstate 75 near M-68 in Indian River. The trooper pulled the vehicle over.
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting at Troy apartment complex

Troy — Police are investigating a fatal shooting Monday at an apartment complex in Troy. Officers were called to Charter Square Apartments near Rochester Road around 3:45 p.m. on a report of gunfire in a unit, the department said in a statement. The caller provided details about the 25-year-old...
TROY, MI
Detroit News

Detroit man charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend

Detroit — A Detroit man has been charged with fatally shooting his 54-year-old live-in girlfriend, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. Detroit police were sent at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 7500 block of East Jefferson Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a press release from the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Police: Man, 62, stabbed at business on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. – A 29-year-old man has been arrested in the connection with the stabbing of a 62-year-old man in downtown Dearborn. According to Dearborn police, the stabbing took place on Nov. 3 on the 22000 block of Michigan Avenue. Officials say that the victim was found inside the business covered in blood and was transported to a local hospital. The victim is expected to survive their injuries.
DEARBORN, MI
abovethelaw.com

Attorney Charged With Orchestrating Murder Of His Client

Michigan attorney Marco Bisbikis was arraigned last week on charges related to the murder of one of his clients, including premeditated murder, felony firearm, and conspiracy to commit murder. Bisbikis, a graduate of Western Michigan University Thomas M. Cooley Law School, is accused of masterminding a plot to kill Dan Hutchinson, his client and a jeweler.
OAK PARK, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

15-year-old boy shot in Sumpter Township

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A 15-year-old boy has been shot in Sumpter Township just off Rawsonville Road in Wayne County. The gunfire erupted in the Rawsonville mobile home park, where several vehicles were struck, and two homes were hit. The condition of the teenager has not been reported. Officials...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

‘Fentanyl kingpin’ nabbed after Novi raid pleads to drug, conspiracy charges

A California man described by officials as a “fentanyl kingpin” who had distribution hubs throughout the United States including in Novi, pleaded guilty recently in federal court to a drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy. Maurice Mountain McCoy, Jr., 41, of Moreno Valley, California, faces at least 15...
NOVI, MI

