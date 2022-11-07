ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Polish court acquits men in toppling of priest statue

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hoNW1_0j1vCyuj00

The Gdansk district court on Monday acquitted three men who in 2019 toppled a statue of a late priest suspected of sexually abusing minors, a symbolic moment in the traditionally Catholic country's reckoning with clerical abuse.

The priest, Henryk Jankowski, who died in 2010, rose to prominence in the 1980s through his support for the pro-democracy Solidarity movement and its leader, Lech Walesa, in their struggle against Poland’s communist regime.

As evidence mounted after his death about his alleged abuse of boys and girls, officials at first refused to take down a statue honoring him, so the three activists decided to act.

The three — Konrad Korzeniowski, Rafal Suszek and Michal Wojcieszczuk — pulled it down one night in February 2019. They then called the police to report themselves, and also issued a manifesto explaining they had acted for the good of the community.

They accused the church of “systemic complicity in the evil done to people by Henryk Jankowski” and they accused public officials of looking away from the problem.

Shipyard workers re-erected the statue before city councilors voted to remove it and strip his name from the square where it stood.

Last year a lower court found the three activists guilty of insulting and destroying the monument, but chose not to impose a penalty due to the “low social harmfulness” of the act. On Monday a higher ruled on appeal to acquit the three and the ruling is final.

One of the men, Wojcieszczuk, said he welcomed the end of the proceedings and the fact that the statue is gone — meaning that the priest's victims will ever have to walk by it again.

But he did not consider the result a full success, because the trial, with no witnesses allowed to testify, did not spark the wide public reckoning over clerical abuse that he and the other two men had sought.

He contrasted the lack of wider debate in Poland to the reaction in England to the toppling in 2020 of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston, an event greeted with joy and debates about the legacy of racism.

“This debate took place in England and did not take place in Poland,” he told The Associated Press. “It’s a little step forward but it didn’t change the world to what it should be.”

Comments / 0

Related
Dr. E.C. Beuck

Iran Leadership Votes Overwhelmingly To Execute Thousands Of Protestors in Brutal Crackdown

Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of IranKhamenei.ir via Wikimedia Commons. The death of Mahsa Amini on September 16th as a result of a severe beating following her arrest by Iran’s morality police due to her having worn an improper hijab during her visit to Tehran has over the past two months wracked Iran with unprecedented levels of protests and civil unrest. Notable acts have been the burning of their hijabs by women protestors, as well as cutting their hair in defiance of Iran's laws set in place by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
People

Brittney Griner Being Transferred to Unkown Russian Penal Colony, Attorneys Say

The U.S. women's basketball star was sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison for carrying cannabis oil into the country in February Brittney Griner is being transferred to a penal colony in Russia where she is set to begin her nine-year sentence for carrying cannabis oil into the country. The U.S. women's basketball star, 32, was sentenced last month after being arrested in February at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport on "drug smuggling charges". President Biden had been trying to negotiate a deal to get Griner back on U.S. soil, saying she had...
AFP

Britain says Iran threatened UK-based reporters with death

Britain on Friday accused Iran of threatening the lives of UK-based journalists, after a crackdown that rights groups say has left more than 300 anti-regime protesters dead in Iran itself. The journalists were working in the UK for the independent Farsi-language channel, said the broadcaster, which has been covering Iran's anti-regime protests.
The Associated Press

Egypt: COP27 focus should be climate, not jailed activist

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Egypt’s foreign minister said Thursday that the focus of the UN climate talks being hosted in his country should be efforts to tackle global warming and not a jailed Egyptian activist who is on a hunger strike. Prison authorities intervened medically on Thursday in the case of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, who stopped eating or drinking in protest over his imprisonment. Asked about his fate, Egypt’s Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry made clear that as chair of this year’s COP27 climate talks the issue was not a priority. “I concentrate on highlighting the importance of the COP and trying to focus the attention of the parties and the international community and the civil society on the existential challenge related to climate change,” he said in an interview with The Associated Press. “I think it is beneficial for achieving our objectives that we continue to focus on this issue. This is why we are here.” Numerous foreign leaders including Britain’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, President Emmanuel Macron of France and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have raised the case with Egypt during their visit this week.
The Hill

Zelensky strikes cautious tone after Russia announces Kherson retreat

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed caution after Russia announced on Wednesday it was retreating from the key strategic city of Kherson. “No one just gets away if they don’t feel the strength,” Zelensky said in his nightly address. “The enemy does not bring us gifts, does not make...
Reuters

Analysis-Bulgaria's euro zone entry threatened by election stalemate

SOFIA, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Bulgaria's longstanding political deadlock threatens to delay its plan to adopt the euro on Jan. 1, 2024, at a time when the eurosceptic and pro-Russian Revival party is increasingly vocal and Bulgarians themselves are deeply divided about the euro.
US News and World Report

UK Delays Northern Ireland Election in Hope of Progress in EU Talks

LONDON/BELFAST (Reuters) - The British government on Wednesday pushed back a deadline to hold a new election in Northern Ireland until at least March to provide space for progress in talks between London and Brussels on post-Brexit trade rules governing the region. Northern Ireland has been without a power-sharing government...
The Guardian

UK marks Armistice Day as Cleverly condemns Russia over Ukraine war

Poignant services have been held across the UK to mark Armistice Day, the anniversary of the end of the first world war, and a two-minute silence was observed to remember those who have died in military conflicts. The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester attended the National Memorial Arboretum Armistice Day...
BBC

Home Office won't say how many migrants arrive illegally

It is a phrase we hear almost every day from government ministers: "Illegal migrants." These are the words they use to describe the people crossing the English Channel in small boats. But if you are going to say someone has committed a crime, you need to be able to prove...
ABC News

ABC News

900K+
Followers
190K+
Post
512M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy