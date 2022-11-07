ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Trump will be close by campaigning in Ohio Monday, but appears to be skipping over Michigan

By Laina G. Stebbins
Michigan Advance
Michigan Advance
 2 days ago
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a Macomb County rally, Oct. 1, 2022 | Laina G. Stebbins

Despite a top Republican saying last week that former President Donald Trump would be back in Michigan this month for his third rally of 2022, there is no sign that he’s heading back to the Mitten State before Tuesday’s election.

GOP attorney general nominee Matthew DePerno, a Trump ally who is seeking to oust Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel, tweeted on Oct. 30 that he is “looking forward to our third [Trump] rally on November __, 2022. Once again, we’ll show the Dems and fake news media how it’s done.”

Trump will be close by Monday, stumping for candidates in Ohio, a red state where a U.S. Senate race between Republican J.D. Vance and U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan (D-Ohio) is surprisingly tight. Trump also has done recent rallies in Pennsylvania and Florida. A spokesperson for Trump’s Save America PAC did not respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s last visit to Michigan was on Oct. 1 when he held a Macomb County rally for DePerno, GOP gubernatorial nominee Tudor Dixon and GOP secretary of state nominee Kristina Karamo, who all won his endorsement and have denied the results of the 2020 election he lost to President Joe Biden.

Dixon is up against Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Karamo is facing Democratic Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson on Tuesday.

Whitmer has a lead of about 4.8 percentage points over Dixon in poll averages. Benson has led Karamo in recent polls, and Nessel has led DePerno, but by smaller margins.

Dixon has campaigned with several Trump allies, including Trump lawyer Pam Bondi, former Department of Homeland Security Acting Secretary Chad Wolf and former administration spokesperson Hogan Gidley.

Michigan has had other big names come in during the last stretch of the election — which can give a boost to campaigns, especially in close races.

Former President Barack Obama did so in late October to stump for Whitmer and other Democrats in the state, which DePerno mocked in his tweet. Vice President Kamala Harris was on the trail in Michigan last month, as well. Former Vice President Mike Pence swung by on Friday, but not for the GOP ticket. He campaigned for state Sen. Tom Barrett (R-Charlotte), who’s trying to knock off U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Lansing).

Media have reported that Trump is likely to announce his 2024 presidential run this month — perhaps as early as Nov. 14.

