Flanges are parts that connect pipes to each other, and are generally used for the connection between pipe ends. Flanges are mainly used in industry and play an important role in industrial manufacturing. Therefore, the market demand for flanges is relatively large. As an industrial part, the flange plays its own irreplaceable role. So, where is its function embodied? What are the advantages of flanges? Next, Dingsheng flange will introduce you to the functional uses of flanges, so that you can better understand flanges and become more familiar with flanges. Thereby assisting your production activities.

