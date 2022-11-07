ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
cw34.com

FPL: "We don't stop working until every last costumer is restored"

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island

HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Tracking Nicole: Curfew in place for Okeechobee County

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says a curfew will go in effect for the county. It begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 7 a.m. on Thursday. The effects from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to be the strongest overnight when the storm is...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information

As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday

Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
brevardtimes.com

Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022

Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy