Read full article on original website
Related
Evacuations announced for thousands in Florida ahead of Hurricane Nicole
Residents in parts of Florida have been asked to evacuate as Hurricane Nicole spins closer to the east coast of Florida.
cw34.com
FPL: "We don't stop working until every last costumer is restored"
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Nicole has made landfall in Florida, leaving behind flooding, damage, and some residents without power. Peter Robbins, a spokesperson with Florida Power and Light, said the outages in Florida are fairly limited. Speaking with CBS12 News, Robbins said FPL restored power to "tens-of-thousands"...
NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge flooding to Brevard, Volusia counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm shortly after making Florida landfall. Read live updates below:. Gov. Ron DeSantis will provide an update as Tropical Storm Nicole moves through Florida on Thursday. DeSantis is set to speak at 10:30 a.m. from State Emergency Operations...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Flooding in Hutchinson Island
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — Hutchinson Island is experiencing coastal flooding. Several inches of water is covering SE MacArthur Blvd. as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida. The Martin County Sheriff's Office is patrolling the streets and encouraging people to stay off the streets. People can call 772-287-1652 with storm-related...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Emergency leaders update conditions in St. Lucie County
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff's office in St. Lucie County echoed a message from their neighbors in Indian River County, with Tropical Storm Nicole churning toward the coastline. It was for criminals. "Don't come to St. Lucie County and do it," said Chief Deputy Brian Hester. "We've...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Curfew in place for Okeechobee County
OKEECHOBEE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office says a curfew will go in effect for the county. It begins at 8 p.m. Wednesday and runs through 7 a.m. on Thursday. The effects from Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to be the strongest overnight when the storm is...
cw34.com
Nicole makes landfall as hurricane on North Hutchinson Island, now a Tropical Storm
NORTH HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — At 3:00 AM Thursday, Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. Nicole made landfall as a category one hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph and a central pressure of 981 MB. About an hour after landfall,...
cw34.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — President Joe Biden approved an Emergency Declaration for Florida early Wednesday morning, ordering Federal assistance ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The declaration includes Alachua, Bradford, Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Citrus, Clay, Collier, Desoto, Dixie, Duval, Flagler, Gilchrist, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian...
WPBF News 25
South Florida mandatory, voluntary evacuations ahead of Nicole
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have been ordered ahead ofTropical Storm Nicole. Evacuation Zones A and B have been ordered to evacuate by 7 a.m. on Wednesday. This area includes barrier islands, areas that are prone to flooding, manufactured homes and areas of substandard construction.
Flooding a concern for Martin County mainland areas as Nicole approaches
Officials say major flooding is a concern on the mainland areas near canals, rivers and the intracoastal, especially with Tropical Storm Nicole expected to make landfall in Florida as a hurricane.
click orlando
City of Palm Bay declares local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
PALM BAY, Fla. – The City of Palm Bay has declared a local state of emergency, Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida. According to a release, the emergency declaration will enable the city to expedite the process of getting essential goods and services to help the recovery effort after Nicole hits.
cw34.com
Publix stores to close early Wednesday ahead of Nicole
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Publix stores in multiple local counties will close early ahead of tropical storm Nicole. Publix locations in Indian River and St. Lucie counties are set to close at noon on Wednesday, while stores in Martin County will close at 2 p.m. Additionally, some stores in both Palm Beach and Okeechobee counties are scheduled to close early.
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
Hurricane Nicole: Tropical Storm Warning, Storm Surge Warning issued for eastern Clay County
Hurricane Nicole set to make landfall in Florida.Image via National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm conditions are possible in Clay County on Wednesday night. Rain chances are 90 percent with new rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible. Wind gusts could reach as high as 34 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.
wflx.com
Tropical Storm Nicole emergency shelter information
As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches South Florida's east coast, Palm Beach, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties have announced that storm shelters will open Wednesday. Nicole is expected to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late Wednesday or overnight Thursday. Here is a county-by-county list of shelters available:
veronews.com
Voluntary evacuations of Barrier Islands to begin Wednesday
Indian River County will issue voluntary evacuations for certain areas – including the Barrier Islands – Wednesday morning as Tropical Storm Nicole inches closer toward Florida’s east coast, officials said. Nicole continued to gain strength and was expected to become a hurricane sometime Wednesday. The following areas...
brevardtimes.com
Brevard County Mugshots November 8, 2022
Brevard County Jail arrest mugshots for Melbourne, Palm Bay, Cocoa, Cocoa Beach, Merritt Island, Titusville, and surrounding communities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Keith Palmer Allen. DOB02/27/1981. Melbourne, Florida. VOP. DOB09/29/1990. Merritt Island, Florida. Trespass Fail Leave Property Upon Order of Owner...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
St. Lucie County strongly encourages barrier island residents to evacuate
As Tropical Storm Nicole closes in on Florida, St. Lucie County officials on Tuesday strongly encouraged residents who live on barrier islands and in low-lying areas and mobile homes to evacuate.
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Boat ramp buried by flooding in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park where a boat ramp is under water. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
Comments / 0