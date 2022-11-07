Read full article on original website
Two New Jersey Sandwich Shops Experts Say You Have To Try
New Jersey has a long, wonderful tradition and a great relationship with a little something called the sandwich. If you have always lived in New Jersey, you may have been born thinking the concept of the sandwich was formulated right here in the Garden State. One thing in New Jersey...
Stunning And Legendary Hotel Is Named The Most Historic In New Jersey
If you are looking for a hotel with some history, especially here in the Garden State, you are going to find some of the most amazing in the country. Sometimes. after the long, stressful days we encounter in New Jersey, we're just looking for a little luxury, a little pampering, and a little of the good life. We are looking for a place with charm, charisma, and a story to tell.
This New Jersey Restaurant Ranked in America’s Best Restaurants of 2022
As 2022 starts to wind down we are beginning to see the "best of" lists become popular. This article will focus on the "best" restaurants in America for 2022. The eateries stood out as great places to dine and the list included restaurants from all over the country. According to...
This Winter, Hop Aboard One of These New Jersey Area Christmas Trains
Tis the season to be jolly, and there's nothing jollier than taking a ride with the family on a magical Christmas Train!. Many of the amazing Christmas train rides in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area have tickets available for the season. And since they've become so popular in recent years, they sell out fast.
4 great places for split pea soup in NJ
One of my favorite soups, yes, winter is coming it's time to think soup, is split pea. Every once in a while my wife Jodi will make it at home, it's a process and takes a certain ham and several hours to do it right. So when we're craving a...
Insult to Injury: One Southern NJ Town Named Ugliest in the State
The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation. So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State -- and, technically, one of the worst in the country.
New Jersey Town Named Among 6 Most Underrated In America
New Jersey is a collection of unique, amazing towns, and one of those great towns has been named among the most underrated towns in the entire nation. This is not just a big list of great small, underrated towns. This is a very short list of the most underrated small towns in the nation. When you think of just how many great small towns could have made the list, it's incredibly impressive that one from New Jersey did.
Amazing One of the Four Oldest Post Offices Still Operating is Right Here in New Jersey
Looking at "postal" history here in America it started back in 1775. According to the United States Postal Service "In the case of the original 13 states, July 26, 1775, is considered to be the establishment date. On that date, Benjamin Franklin was appointed the first American Postmaster General under the Continental Congress."
Top 4 places to get a pastrami sandwich in NJ
On Election night, I had several stops including a live podcast for members of my new organization and a speech at the victory party for Ocean County. To fuel up, Jodi and I started the evening at Tigers Tale on Route 206 in Skillman. I typically don't eat before a...
Eat a sandwich: An easy way to give back to the hungry in NJ
READINGTON — Thanksgiving is not only a time to be thankful for all that you have, but it’s also a time to give back to those in need. Many choose to donate food and clothing to the homeless, volunteer at soup kitchens, or even stuff collection buckets with cash.
Wow, This Diner is the Oldest Diner in New Jersey
We think of New Jersey and we know it's all about our diners. My favorite is breakfast at a diner. I love weekends and family time at our favorite diner. Is it the specialty pancakes, the sausage gravy, or the eggs? Diner food at breakfast, lunch, or dinner is always the best.
Top 5 ‘Down the Shore’ memories and where to find the rest in NJ
Not only are we lucky to have a "down the shore" in New Jersey, regardless of where the shore actually is in relation to where you are, but we're also lucky to have some great "down the shore" memories. As Brian Adams once sang, "Those were the best days of our lives."
PA man charged with murder of woman at Maple Shade, NJ motel
A 26-year-old Philadelphia man has been arrested for the brutal killing of a woman at a Maple Shade motel, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia Bradshaw announced on Wednesday. In May, 36-year-old Michelle L. Johnston was found strangled and stabbed to death inside a room at the Bel-Air Motor Lodge on Route 73, according to Bradshaw.
These Are The 10 Most Common Italian Last Names In New Jersey And Their Meanings
You know that famous soliloquy from Romeo and Juliet, “what’s in a name"? That part of the play is trying to convince us that the meaning of a name is irrelevant. Well, tell that to my Italian grandmother. She had such pride in the last name Calabrese, which literally means from Calabria.
Underwater? Just floating above? NJ’s least equity-rich ZIP codes
The flip side of a question recently asked by ATTOM Data Solutions, the least equity-rich ZIP codes in New Jersey aren't all in locations that might seem readily obvious. Half of the bottom 10 are still in major urban centers — three can be found in Trenton alone, along with one each in Camden and Newark — but two municipalities in historically rural Sussex County also make the list.
Amazing! The Deepest Cave in New Jersey
Do you suffer from "Speluncaphobia" According to Google Speluncaphobia is the fear of caves, usually dark caves. This phobia can lead to nyctophobia (The fear of darkness). So if you do have this fear, my article may make you a bit anxious. I have been in some mines here in...
Amazing Life Hack Will Have You Rethink How You Make Pancakes New Jersey
New Jersey is the pancake capital of the country, no doubt about it!. With all of our diners, pancake houses, and fantastic breakfast spots, good pancakes are just what we do. That being said, sometimes there's just something nice about making pancakes in your own home. During the Covid lockdowns,...
One of the most underrated tourist attractions in America is in Mercer County, NJ
If you have never been to, or even heard of, the Grounds for Sculpture, you are missing a real jewel of New Jersey. The travel website HawaiianIslands.com put out a list of the 20 most underrated tourist spots in America, and it was wonderful to see the Grounds for Sculpture taking the number 5 spot.
How Tropical Storm Nicole could impact NJ this week
Tropical Storm Nicole will likely affect New Jersey with heavy rain and tropical-storm-force wind gusts on Friday and Saturday. The likely last tropical storm of the hurricane season will strengthen to a Category 1 hurricane by Wednesday afternoon when it will make landfall along the Central Florida coastline. The National...
Reckless! What Happens If You Get Pulled Over for Going 95 MPH in New Jersey
If you love to zip along on any of the glorious highways here in New Jersey, perhaps this can serve as a refresher course as to why you need to observe those speed limit signs that dot the landscape. Anyone who has been in the state for more than 12...
