Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Notebook: Three focuses or concerns for IU football ahead of Ohio State

With Indiana football set to take on No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, IU has plenty to worry about. But for as much of those concerns would come from the talent on the other sideline, the Hoosiers have a lot of internal issues to focus on. Here are a few of those points, identified during Monday’s media availability with head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Ohio State week

IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their tenth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week loss to Penn State and previewed Saturday’s game at Ohio State. Indiana (3-6, 1-5) and No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) kick...
COLUMBUS, OH
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates Q&A

Watch as IU basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates took questions from the media on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-5 Bates had nine points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes in Indiana’s season opening win against Morehead State. Indiana (1-0) hosts Bethune Cookman at 8:30 p.m. Eastern...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU men’s basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis dealing with thumb sprain

Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis missed Indiana’s exhibition game against Marian with an injury, and then played the second exhibition against Saint Francis and the regular season-opener against Morehead State with his right hand wrapped. During a media availability over Zoom on Wednesday, IU head coach Mike Woodson clarified it’s...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: Bethune-Cookman at Indiana game day essentials

Bethune-Cookman (0-1) at No. 13 Indiana (1-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel) KenPom Projected Score: No. 9 Indiana 85 No. 308 Bethune-Cookman 56. Series: First Meeting. Bethune-Cookman’s Reggie Theus:. Reggie Theus is in his second season as head men’s basketball...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

First impressions: IU women’s basketball off to a good start

For the second straight day, a ranked Indiana basketball team opened its season with a solid victory. 11th-ranked IU women’s basketball thoroughly dismantled Vermont Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, pulling away with an 86-49 win. The Hoosiers (1-0) had 11 different players score a point, and all available scholarship players saw the court. Only junior Kiandra Browne missed out, as she’s recovering from a thumb injury.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Three takeaways from IU men’s basketball’s win over Morehead State

No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball took care of business on Monday. The Hoosiers ran away with an 88-53 win over Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Once IU got control of the game, the win was never really in doubt. All 13 scholarship players saw the court, and 12 of them scored points.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Woodson, Geronimo and Thompson react to IU win over Morehead State

Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson met with the media after an 88-53 season-opening win over Morehead State on Monday evening in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were forward Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson. Indiana (1-0) will host Bethune Cookman on Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m....
Bloomington, IN

