Notebook: Three focuses or concerns for IU football ahead of Ohio State
With Indiana football set to take on No. 2 Ohio State on Saturday, IU has plenty to worry about. But for as much of those concerns would come from the talent on the other sideline, the Hoosiers have a lot of internal issues to focus on. Here are a few of those points, identified during Monday’s media availability with head coach Tom Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, and defensive coordinator Chad Wilt.
IU football coach Tom Allen radio show: Ohio State week
IU football coach Tom Allen joined legendary IU radio voice Don Fischer on Wednesday for their tenth show of the 2022 season. The pair discussed the week loss to Penn State and previewed Saturday’s game at Ohio State. Indiana (3-6, 1-5) and No. 2 Ohio State (9-0, 6-0) kick...
IU basketball confirms 2023 guards Newton and Cupps have signed, Woodson comments
—————— Indiana University head men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson has announced the signing of two players to national letters of intent to play basketball and attend Indiana University beginning in the fall of 2023. Woodson and his staff welcome 6-2 guard Gabe Cupps (Dayton,...
Watch: IU basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates Q&A
Watch as IU basketball sophomore guard Tamar Bates took questions from the media on Wednesday morning. The 6-foot-5 Bates had nine points, two assists, two rebounds and two steals over 23 minutes in Indiana’s season opening win against Morehead State. Indiana (1-0) hosts Bethune Cookman at 8:30 p.m. Eastern...
IU men’s basketball’s Trayce Jackson-Davis dealing with thumb sprain
Preseason All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis missed Indiana’s exhibition game against Marian with an injury, and then played the second exhibition against Saint Francis and the regular season-opener against Morehead State with his right hand wrapped. During a media availability over Zoom on Wednesday, IU head coach Mike Woodson clarified it’s...
IU basketball: Bethune-Cookman at Indiana game day essentials
Bethune-Cookman (0-1) at No. 13 Indiana (1-0) Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (17,222), Bloomington, Indiana. Television: BTN (Brandon Gaudin, Robbie Hummel) KenPom Projected Score: No. 9 Indiana 85 No. 308 Bethune-Cookman 56. Series: First Meeting. Bethune-Cookman’s Reggie Theus:. Reggie Theus is in his second season as head men’s basketball...
2023 IU basketball commit Gabe Cupps will sign with Indiana on Wednesday morning
Ohio’s reigning Mr. Basketball will sign his National Letter of Intent with Indiana this week. Class of 2023 4-star point guard Gabe Cupps told The Daily Hoosier he will sign his NLI with IU at 7 a.m. Wednesday morning. The early signing period runs from Nov. 9 to Nov. 16.
Jakai Newton signing with IU this week, working his way back to the court following an injury
After six months spent behind the scenes, Jakai Newton is eagerly looking forward to a bright future. His road to making things official with Indiana concludes this week, and his road back to the basketball court will follow soon thereafter. Newton tells The Daily Hoosier he is planning to sign...
Radio: Talking IU basketball’s season opening win on the Hoosier Report
Mike Schumann of The Daily Hoosier joined The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison on Tuesday to discuss IU basketball’s season opening win and the outlook for the 2022-23 season. The segment with Mike Schumann starts at the 20:10 mark. The Hoosier Report with Matt Denison features coverage of the...
IU basketball: Indiana 88 Morehead State 53: Three keys | Highlights | Final stats
Indiana opened its 2022-23 season with an 88-53 win over Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. IU led 41-29 at halftime and the Hoosiers were led by Trayce Jackson-Davis and Malik Reneau, who each had 15 points. Jackson-Davis had a team high seven rebounds. The Hoosiers...
First impressions: IU women’s basketball off to a good start
For the second straight day, a ranked Indiana basketball team opened its season with a solid victory. 11th-ranked IU women’s basketball thoroughly dismantled Vermont Tuesday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, pulling away with an 86-49 win. The Hoosiers (1-0) had 11 different players score a point, and all available scholarship players saw the court. Only junior Kiandra Browne missed out, as she’s recovering from a thumb injury.
IU basketball vs. Morehead State: Live blog and discussion thread (Final)
The Daily Hoosier is live at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall for Indiana’s 2022-23 season opener against Morehead State. Follow along for live updates and join us in the discussion thread below. The game is expected to tip at 7 p.m. Eastern and will air on BTN Plus. Stay tuned...
Three takeaways from IU men’s basketball’s win over Morehead State
No. 13 Indiana men’s basketball took care of business on Monday. The Hoosiers ran away with an 88-53 win over Morehead State at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Once IU got control of the game, the win was never really in doubt. All 13 scholarship players saw the court, and 12 of them scored points.
Watch: Woodson, Geronimo and Thompson react to IU win over Morehead State
Watch as IU basketball coach Mike Woodson met with the media after an 88-53 season-opening win over Morehead State on Monday evening in Bloomington. Joining Woodson for the post-game press conference were forward Jordan Geronimo and Race Thompson. Indiana (1-0) will host Bethune Cookman on Thursday evening at 8:30 p.m....
