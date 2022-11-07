Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kchi.com
Chillicothe High School To Celebrate Veterans On Friday
All veterans are welcome to attend the Chillicothe High School salute to veterans ceremony on Veterans Day, November 11th. The veteran attending will be served cinnamon rolls, donuts, and drinks from 8-8:30 am in the CHS PAC foyer with the ceremony to honor all veterans beginning at 8:30 am in the PAC. All veterans are encouraged and welcome to attend! If you are a veteran and are related to a CHS student or have ties to a CHS student, they may accompany you for breakfast before the ceremony.
kchi.com
North Missouri Blue Ribbon Commission Meets In Chillicothe
The Chillicothe R-II School District is hosting the Missouri 6th District, Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment. The event is on November 10 at 6:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says this is an open meeting. The public is encouraged to provide input.
kchi.com
Prescribed Burn Workshops Offered
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer free prescribed burn workshops on Dec. 7 at Brookfield and Dec. 15 at the Lake Paho Conservation Area near Princeton. Prescribed fire can help landowners reduce unwanted vegetation, and the burns can boost native grasses and wildflowers that enhance wildlife habitat. Prescribed burns can also be used to improve forage conditions in grazing or haying pastures.
kchi.com
Norman Newbury
Norman Newbury a 78-year-old Chillicothe, MO resident, passed away at 3:58 p.m., Thursday, November 3, 2022, at Delmar Gardens in Lenexa, KS. He is to be cremated under the direction of Slater Neal Funeral Home with a Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Norman Eugene Newbury...
kchi.com
CHS Academic Excellence
The 2022 Academic Achievement Banquet – Ticket to Success, honored 182 Chillicothe High School students for their hard work in the classroom. Principal Dan Nagel says this is the 31st year for the banquet. Nagel says the selection of the guest speaker is important. They need to be a...
kchi.com
Blue Ribbon Commission On Teacher Recruitment & Retention
The Blue Ribbon Commission on Teacher Recruitment will be in Chillicothe this evening. The Chillicothe R-II School District is hosting the event from 6:00 to 7:30 pm at the Performing Arts Center. Superintendent Dan Wiebers says this is an open meeting. Commission members and representatives from the Missouri Department of...
kchi.com
Chillicothe’s Joy Toy Program – Sign-Up & Donations
The annual Joy Toy holiday toy distribution will be in early December and now is the time for families to Sign Up! 55 and Go Director Patti Mefford urges families in need of Christmas Assistance to call her office. Mefford says it is not too late to make donations for...
kttn.com
Livingston County Health Center to offer adult blood draws
The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe will hold its final adult blood draw of the year later this month. Tests will be offered by appointment on November 30th from 7 to 10 am. Tests to be available include CBC/chem profile, hemoglobin A1C, PSA, vitamin D, and vitamin B12. Call...
kchi.com
Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team Participates In North Area Bowling Tourney
The Chillicothe R-II Special Olympics Team participated in the North Area Bowling Tournament on Saturday. This tournament was located at Fast Lanes in Chillicothe. There were 140 Special Olympic athletes. Chillicothe R-II Results:. 1st place with a Gold Medal:. Faith Parrack-Renfron. Gunner Fidler. Hunter Standley. Katelyn Cook. Joey Shannon. 2nd...
northwestmoinfo.com
Bethany Man Arrested in Chillicothe, Alleged to Have Stolen Vehicles from Bethany Businesses
Levi Wayne Wedgeworth. Photo by Missouri Department of Corrections. A Bethany man was taken into custody in Chillicothe on Friday after officers say he was observed with a truck reported stolen from a Bethany business. A probable cause affidavit filed in the Livingston County court says officers responded to a...
ktvo.com
La Plata man badly hurt in brutal weekend assault in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured during a weekend assault. Deputy Police Chief Justin Jones from the Kirksville Police Department told KTVO that officers were called to the 500 block of East Pierce Street at 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of an unconscious male.
kchi.com
Five Selected For All District Band
Five Chillicothe High School Band members earned All-District Honors and will perform on December 10th. Hundreds of high school band students from the northwest district auditioned for the All-District honor band in St. Joseph. Chillicothe Band Director Sarah Cavanah says Shayden Hawkins – Senior baritone sax, Halie Gault – Junior flute, Yoo Jung Lee – Sophomore trumpet, Clayton Savage – Senior trombone, and Colton Sullivan – Freshman euphonium were selected as members of the All-District Band.
kchi.com
Carroll County Bridge Projects
Lane closures on projects south of Carrollton are planned today. Two bridges on Carroll County U.S. Route 24/65 currently under construction south of Carrollton will undergo a traffic shift. In August, both Moss Creek Drainage Ditch Bridge, located approximately 4 miles south of Missouri Route 10, and the bridge over Missouri Route 10, Outer Road 24 and the Norfolk Southern Railroad were narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals directing motorists through the work zones.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approve request by resident
The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments November 7th unanimously approved a setback variance application for a 40 by 50-foot storage building. The application was from Jeff Minnis for 118 Vine Street. Zoning Administrator Gil Gates reports the storage building is for a private individual. The matter will not have to go...
kchi.com
Trenton Man Arrested In Clinton County
A Trenton man, 52-year-old Timothy W Bland, was arrested early this morning in Clinton County. State Troopers arrested Bland at 12:35 am for alleged DWI. He was taken to the Clinton County Jail on a 12-hour hold.
kchi.com
Area Crashes Leave Four Injured
Two crashes in the area counties left a total of four with minor or moderate injuries over the weekend. Saturday at about 3:45 am in Daviess County, a single-vehicle crash on Highway 13 in Gallatin left the driver, 84-year-old Betty L Schulze of Ibera with minor injuries. Troopers report she was northbound on MO 13 at Highway 6 and failed to stop, crossing the road and striking the ditch. She was wearing a safety belt and was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center for treatment.
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Monday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 110 calls for service Monday. Some of the calls include:. 08:24 a.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm St. for a 2 vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. One driver was transported with moderate injuries. The motorcycle was towed from the scene due to moderate damage. The other vehicle suffered minor damage.
kchi.com
Results For Ballot Question Voting
Statewide, voters approved three of the five ballot questions on Tuesday’s ballot. Amendment 1: on state investments by the State Treasurer. Statewide, Amendment 1 was defeated with 54.3% voting NO. Livingston County vote was 2,687 No – 1,826 Yes. Amendment 3: on Recreational Marijuana. Statewide, Amendment 3 passed...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF CONSERVATION ENCOURAGES WATERFOWL HUNTERS TO USE CAUTION AMIDST AVIAN INFLUENZA OUTBREAK
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has confirmed cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles and St. Louis counties this fall. Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning, hunters are encouraged to place remains in trash...
mycameronnews.com
Western Missouri Correctional Center to become officer training center, prisoners soon moving to Crossroads Correctional Center
Western Missouri Correctional Center will soon become a training facility for Missouri Department of Corrections officers, and in the process reopen Crossroads Correctional Center. According to a statement from Karen Pojmann, MDCC communications director, CRCC will house prisoners for the first time since its 2019 closing, attributing the upcoming transfer...
Comments / 0